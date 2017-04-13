It’s hard to imagine what a telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping of China and U.S. President Donald Trump would be like. But one actually took place this week, after Mr. Trump had tweeted, “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!”

Mr. Trump and other leaders have long wanted China to help solve the North Korean problem. But China is cautious when it comes to its rebellious neighbour and has been reluctant to rein it in, even in spite of its recent ballistic-missile tests and boasts of nuclear capability.

So Mr. Trump’s undiplomatic tweet appears to have been useful. The same goes for the American aircraft carrier group – what Mr. Trump calls a very powerful “armada” – currently heading to the Korean peninsula.

Mr. Xi and Mr. Trump have now agreed by phone that “the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula shall be achieved through peaceful means.” Chinese media also report that Beijing has said that North Korea should not undertake a sixth nuclear test.

Somehow, the inexperienced and blunt Mr. Trump has succeeded in getting China to be more forthright about the terrifying threat posed by North Korea.

Of course, Beijing’s pronouncements could turn out to be empty. But after its previous silence on the subject, the fact alone that China now recognizes that Kim Jong-un’s nuclear-weapons program is a serious danger to the world is great progress.

It would be a miracle if Mr. Kim were to give up the nuclear weapons he already has. But on Tuesday, reports emerged that he has formed a “foreign affairs committee,” a long-overdue “charm offensive.”

Even Mr. Kim might yet begin to see some virtues in normal diplomacy.

