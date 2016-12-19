It used to be that bullied kids had to navigate the treacherous terrain of the schoolyard and the neighbourhood park, but could mostly breathe easily otherwise.

Those feel like gentler times. Like many other things, intimidation and harassment have moved online, where they are much harder to stop, and appear to be leading to increasingly dire consequences.

According to Statistics Canada’s new figures, nearly one in five Canadians between the ages of 15 and 29 has been bullied, harassed or stalked on the Internet in the past five years.

The problem is especially acute among people aged 15 to 20 (20 per cent), and quasi-epidemic among gay and bisexual teens – fully one-third reported being subjected to some form of online abuse.

Parental violence and physical assaults from peers are linked to mental health issues later in life, and now there is a suggestion some forms of online abuse may be as well: 41 per cent of those who said they were cyberbullied also reported an “emotional, psychological or mental health condition,” compared with 14 per cent among those who did not.

Federal government analysts stress the data don’t support firm conclusions regarding causality but, even accepting that caveat, there is plenty to be alarmed about.

Online bullying presents a challenging problem for victims, and for the school officials and parents who support them. It can be just as wrenching and painful – and in some cases is ongoing and more permanent – than physical bullying.

It takes various forms – spreading injurious rumours, disseminating embarrassing photos or videos, identity theft – and is carried out via a dizzying array of digital platforms, sometimes anonymously. Unplugging simply isn’t an option – virtually 100 per cent of respondents are active online.

So what to do? The scholarship is inconclusive regarding the effectiveness of the common responses, but the problem is growing. In other words, this seems like precisely the sort of problem clever policy thinkers need to start digging into.

All levels of government should be thinking about this issue in greater depth, and with much greater urgency.

