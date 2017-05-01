President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey doesn’t know how to take his foot off the pedal.

When will the state of emergency that he imposed back in July, 2016, ever end? The attempted military coup that prompted it was quickly put down, but Mr. Erdogan since has deployed it relentlessly to oppress all sorts of people and things he doesn’t like.

The state of emergency will now be extended for three more months. And the humourless President is risking ridicule with his latest bête noire: dating shows.

That’s right: The President of a nation that has global pretensions has declared that Turkish versions of programs like The Bachelorette must be suppressed.

Dating shows may not be in the best taste, but they are hardly a deep threat to anything. Nonetheless, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus last month proclaimed that the government would ban them, saying they are “strange programs that would scrap the institution of the family, and take away its nobility and sanctity.”

In the same sweep, 45 earnest civil-society groups were also banned. As is, as of now, any access in Turkey to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia.

Meanwhile, more familiar types of persecution go on, as they have ever since last year’s putsch attempt. Six hundred more military officers, and 1,200 police officers and civil servants, have been summarily dismissed.

As well, officials of the Directorate of Religion have been sacked, because of alleged connections to Mr. Erdogan’s former ally, Fethullah Gulen, an aged religious leader living in the safety of the United States.

Turkey is – or should be – a bridge between Europe and Asia. But Mr. Erdogan’s drastic policies, especially his conduct of the state of emergency and his recent aggressive constitutional referendum, have done great damage to his country’s relationship with the rest of Europe, and with other liberal allies.

It’s a pity that the Turkish people will not have an opportunity to pass judgment on Mr. Erdogan again until the next election, in 2019. He needs to go.

