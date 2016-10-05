Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A new report suggests Ottawa should depoliticize the process by which equalization payments are determined. (Blair Gable For The Globe and Mail)
A new report suggests Ottawa should depoliticize the process by which equalization payments are determined. (Blair Gable For The Globe and Mail)

Globe editorial

Equalization payments aren’t sexy but they deserve attention, too Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The haggling continues between Ottawa and the provinces on a new health transfer accord, which has left rather less oxygen for another multibillion dollar intergovernmental argument: equalization.

The current arrangement for regional wealth redistribution runs until 2019. The Institute for Research on Public Policy recently published an article that analyzed a series of possible improvements. It concluded it’s probably not useful at this point to consider things like raising the equalization ceiling or applying a needs-based test.

Our country could, however, fix long-standing governance deficiencies by creating an arm’s-length panel of experts, in the manner of Australia, to recommend appropriate levels of equalization.

It’s a proven, sensible idea that would create a fairer and more stable system, which is why it will probably be adamantly opposed.

Such a reform would require the federal government to cede some level of control; the provinces, meanwhile, would have to give up a favourite federal whipping horse. In politics, it’s seldom easy to do the right thing.

The authors also conclude more work needs to go into demystifying the program. In the spirit of public service, here goes.

Ottawa collects income and sales tax revenues for the provinces (except Quebec), and each year a portion of the general revenue fund, roughly $18-billion in 2016, is redistributed based on a complicated formula that changes over time.

The aim is to ensure all provinces have the wherewithal to pay for social programs of similar size and scope. It’s a nation-building exercise.

What it is not is an exchange of cheques between richer and poorer provinces. Everyone who pays taxes in Canada contributes to equalization, and every province has, at one time or another, benefited from it – yes, even Alberta.

Painting it unkindly, as a rigged interregional welfare scheme, is a disservice. It does make for good political theatre, though. Thus, depoliticizing one of the key levers in federal-provincial relations represents a considerable challenge.

It is also precisely what makes it worth doing.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDebate

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog