As a major Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail owes it to readers to explain its stand on Justin Trudeau’s performance last week in the new Prime Minister’s Question Period. What does the editorial board think of Mr. Trudeau’s repeated refusal to reveal how many times he has met with the Ethics Commissioner to discuss his Christmas vacation on the Aga Khan’s island?

We are pleased to work with our readers and answer whatever questions they may have. That is what Canadians expect of editorialists, and that is exactly what we are doing.

You haven’t answered the question, so we’ll ask it again. Mr. Trudeau promised to make himself available to Parliament once a week for a full hour of questions, but last week he used much of that hour to repeatedly refuse to answer a direct question put to him by the Opposition. What does the editorial board think of this?

As we said, we are pleased to answer whatever questions readers may have. That is what they expect of editorial writers, and that is exactly what we are doing, and what we will always continue to do.

We’ll put it in a simple yes or no format. Is the editorial board appalled by the contempt for transparency that the Prime Minister displayed in Parliament last week? Yes or no?

We are pleased to work with Canadians answering their questions about Mr. Trudeau, but we are also concerned with the issues that are of real importance to Canada’s middle-class, such as Donald Trump.

It’s a yes or no answer. Mr. Trudeau ignored a simple question, the answer to which would not have compromised him, and which was of valid public interest. He did it in such a charmless and arrogant fashion that he could have given the finger to the entire House, and it would have only been mildly more obnoxious. Do you or do you not reject such behaviour?

As we’ve said, we are pleased to answer whatever questions people may have. Canadians expect us to be consistent in our positions, and that is what we are doing. If you ask the same question, you will get the same answer.

But you didn’t provide an answer! Do you see Mr. Trudeau’s non-answers as an indication of ill-concealed disdain for Question Period, or do you not?

We’re sorry, but we’ve run out of time. Until next week!

