Remember those Conservative TV ads from a couple of years ago, mocking Justin Trudeau as a former high-school drama teacher? When the Prime Minister visits Donald Trump on Monday, the junior-league thespian training could turn out to be the most useful thing on the PM’s resumé. Mr. Trudeau is going to be sharing the stage with the world’s most powerful drama queen; for this to end well, he’ll need to deliver an Oscar-worthy performance, marked by understatement and self-control.

Mr. Trudeau has a starring role in this play, but it’s not the part he normally plays, nor is it what many of his fans have in mind. They’d prefer to see him attacking Mr. Trump, taking him to task for his moral failings, and then maybe going on The Late Show to joke about it all with Stephen Colbert.

But as Canada’s Prime Minister, that’s not Mr. Trudeau’s assigned role. His mission is to defend the national interest. He’s got a sales job to do. He must enthusiastically seek common ground with someone with whom he viscerally disagrees. He must not let any sense of his certain discomfort pass across his face. Nor can there be any appearance of the Trudeau moral superiority complex. He can save that for the next We Day.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s job is to connect with his host. And whereas Mr. Trump never misses an opportunity to go off message, Mr. Trudeau must stick religiously to his script – and never break character.

A bit of conflict with Mr. Trump would be popular with many Canadian voters. But good relations with the United States must be Item No. 1 on any Canadian government’s agenda. Unless the border is as open as can be, and trade as free as possible, Canada suffers. And because Americans elected Donald Trump, good relations with our most important ally means at least trying to have good relations with Mr. Trump’s White House. For the foreseeable future, there’s no getting around this.

One of the classics of American salesmanship is Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People. It wouldn’t hurt the PM and his team to re-read it. The Canada-U.S. relationship is a sales job, and Mr. Trudeau is Team Canada’s head salesman.

Nearly a century ago, Carnegie noticed that most people’s favourite topic of conversation is themselves: Their complaints, their wants, their desires. So if you’re trying to sell somebody something, don’t talk about yourself. “The only way on earth to influence other people,” wrote Carnegie, “is to talk about what they want and show them how to get it.”

Mr. Trump wants to talk about American economic growth, American jobs, American exports and terrorist threats knocking on America’s borders. Is much of what Mr. Trump thinks on these subjects nuts? Absolutely. But to quote the title of one of Carnegie’s chapters, “You Can’t Win An Argument.” Challenging Mr. Trump’s fundamental beliefs is a fool’s errand, whether for the first visit to the White House, or the 10th.

But Mr. Trudeau can, using Mr. Trump’s own language, show the American President that some of the things he wants are things Canada can help him with.

Want more American jobs and more American exports? As the Canadian government has spent the last few weeks reminding any American politician who will listen, Canada is the world’s No. 1 destination for American products. In 2015, we bought $432-billion worth of U.S. goods and services. Canada is the leading buyer of exports from 35 American states – including Mr. Trump’s home state of New York, most of the Republican-dominated South, and every single state in the Midwest, the region whose swing to Mr. Trump sent him to the White House.

And the better Canada’s economy does, the more American stuff our companies and consumers will buy. The worse Canada’s economy does, the less we’ll be able to afford to buy. It’s that simple. Slapping new taxes, tariffs or border restrictions on Canada will hurt Canadians, but it will also rain collateral damage on American workers.

Is Mr. Trump worried about border security? So is Canada. Mr. Trudeau can genuinely extend a sympathetic ear, since a terrorist attack on U.S. soil that is in any way connected to Canada has long been Ottawa’s worst nightmare. As such, the Canadian government is at least as interested as Washington in ensuring that our border is never crossed by anyone who wants to harm Americans.

In fact, Canada’s attempts to make the border thinner and faster, for the sake of our economy, have always been tied to measures to also make the border more secure, to put Americans at ease. Take the agreement on expanding border preclearance, which the U.S. Congress approved late last year. It opens up the possibility of American customs officers using sites in Canada to vet goods and passengers on trains, ships, trucks and cars, before they cross into the U.S.

We already have this system at major Canadian airports. To put it in terms Mr. Trump can appreciate, it means that Canada has ceded control of a section of its airports to American authorities. American officers screen passengers in Canada, before the planes take off. Does the President want to put American safety first? Canada already is.

Next week, Mr. Trudeau’s role is to remind the American President that, while Canada will never back down from a challenge to its interests, Canada and the U.S. have usually been on the same page, in war as in peace. There are lots of opportunities to continue to be.

On Thursday, after his trip to Washington was announced, Mr. Trudeau tweeted: “Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both countries. Monday, I’ll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal.” That’s the script. Commit it to memory.

