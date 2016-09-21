Political expense scandals are unpredictable organisms. They have lives of their own.

Like former Conservative cabinet minister Bev Oda, you can see your career end because you expensed a $16 glass of orange juice. Or, like the current Environment Minister, Catherine McKenna, you can live to fight another day after blowing $6,600 on self-serving photographs of you attending a major international conference.

Sometimes a spending gaffe, even a small one, is the last straw. And sometimes the world moves on after the money is repaid and the spendthrift apologizes, or, in Ms. McKenna’s case, promises to be more frugal in future. It isn’t easy to design an algorithm to precisely predict what will sustain the public’s outrage, or fail to.

But you can still apply a rational eye to the subject. So, on that note, how in the world did one person spend $126,669.56 to move to Ottawa to work in the Prime Minister’s Office? Where was this unnamed person moving from? Mars?

That bill to the taxpayer was the more expensive of two submitted by staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office for their moving costs, the other for $80,382.55 – roughly what one would expect for someone coming from within the planet’s orbit, such as the International Space Station or the moon.

They are, objectively speaking, enormous sums. They are also mystery sums. We do not know who submitted them. We also don’t know what the expenses were for. All the government has said is that the expenses meet the “current rules,” without providing any proof of its claim.

Whether true or not, the government must realize that the “current rules” are not the final word. An amount that bears little resemblance to what the average person would incur for moving from one Canadian city to another is going to raise eyebrows, regardless of what the fine print allegedly allows.

The secrecy only makes it worse. The PMO prioritizes partisanship and loyalty, which are not qualities the provision of which should be nonchalantly charged to the taxpayer. Who did we pay to move, and why did it cost so much? If there is a reasonable explanation, let’s hear it.

Otherwise, be very careful when ordering orange juice in the future.

