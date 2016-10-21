Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party, is making new mischief of behalf of Scottish independence, but it might actually do some good, for a change.

As if to paraphrase a former Canadian prime minister, Ms. Sturgeon is effectively saying, Independence, if necessary, but not necessarily independence. She is trying to theaten, pressure, and generally embarrass British Prime Minister Theresa May into renouncing “hard Brexit,” a simple and simplistic approach to the United Kingdom’s future relationship with the European Union, in the wake of the British referendum last June.

Ms. Sturgeon has drafted a bill for another independence referendum (the previous one was only two years ago), to be presented to the Scottish Parliament. She says she will withdraw it, if London takes a moderate, sensible approach and finds a way to remain within the EU – a choice favoured by most Scots.

Ms. May herself favoured “Remain” in the EU referendum, but now that she is prime minister, she is publicly moving forward on the exit part of Brexit. This, even as many in the British public are rethinking their narrow vote for the “Leave” option, and the impending damage to Britain’s economy, and Britain itself.

Ms. Sturgeon is pushing the notion that Scotland could stay in the EU, even if the rest of Britain left. In fact, the Scottish Parliament has no power on its own to pass a bill for a new Scottish independence referendum, as she well knows; it would have get permission from Westminster. And the Scots will surely not try to unilaterally secede from England and Wales, to join Germany, France, Hungary, Wallonia, et al.

The Scots wouldn’t like it to suddenly find they had to go through customs and immigration at new, unheard-of English-Scottish border points (or to clamber over Hadrian’s Roman wall). The SNP Leader’s plan for independence isn’t to be cheered, since the breakup of the EU and Britain are both bad ideas. But the threat of a Great British crackup, sparked by Brexit, is one more opportunity to point out the folly of Brexit, hard, soft or middling.

The best result is for the U.K. to remain in the EU, and Scotland to remain in the U.K. But it’s worth reminding Brits that the latter may be conditional on the former.

