After some bewildering, chaotic months, Alberta politics is heading back into comprehensible shape. The party in power, the NDP, led by Premier Rachel Notley, has demonstrated moderate instincts. She and her followers accept the fact of climate change and the need to reduce emissions but they also understand that Alberta’s bitumen needs to be shipped out of Alberta and beyond in order for the province to prosper.

The Progressive Conservatives and the splinter group Wildrose Party, meanwhile, are recoalescing. Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has recognized that his party won’t be able to take power by itself, and that a new, more or less united conservative party may not end up with him as its leader.

The PCs have been middle-of-the-road for many years, often without much of a raison d’être. Jason Kenney, a former cabinet minister in the Harper government, has shaken things up by offering himself as the leader of a PC party that will unite with Wildrose.

Some PCs have bitterly resented Mr. Kenney’s strategy. They tried to exclude him from the leadership campaign altogether, as if the prospect of two or more parties coalescing into one were somehow immoral, or as if the PCs had doctrines that could never, ever be altered. While PC apparatchiks squabbled with each other, the delegates actually elected by the local riding associations tended to be young, and also to be Kenney supporters.

So Mr. Jean realized that Wildrose could not overcome the unite-the-right movement, or be sure of taking it over. He would still like to lead, and to become premier, but he is more likely to become a cabinet minister.

The question now is one of timing. Mr. Jean wants the new party to be in place before October, when the legislature resumes. Mr. Kenney wants the two conservative parties to dissolve and then leap into being as a fresh new brand. He may be right; he has a better record as a strategist.

The next general election will take place in early 2019. Mr. Jean says that a new party would need to merge within the next six months to be ready. Whatever they choose to call themselves – the Conservative Party of Alberta? – the emerging opposition needs to make clear what they stand for. That way, Albertans will have two credible alternatives to choose from.

