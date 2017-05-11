There has been a missing player in the dangerous crisis around North Korea and its nuclear-weapons program.

Not literally missing, of course. South Korea is right there in the middle of everything. But the United States, China and North Korea all loom largest in the region, and Seoul gets overlooked. Until now.

Moon Jae-in, the new President of South Korea, intends to change that. For too long, South Korean politics have been inward-looking and preoccupied by the successful impeachment of the former president, Park Geun-hye, on corruption charges.

The new President wants to get past that scandal and shape an effective, sane foreign policy for his country – in a zone where North Korea could set off a catastrophic war.

Mr. Moon believes he can set a dual course – on the one hand, putting pressure on President Kim Jong-un of North Korea; on the other, leaving room for engagement and negotiation. He is willing to consider a visit to North Korea, or to convene a six-party conference of the powers in the region.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed some openness to such a meeting – though, of course, Mr. Trump says all sorts of thing.

Mr. Moon doesn’t seem to be a clichéd naive liberal. He likes to describe himself as “no fun” and “uncharismatic.” And he is said to have been a tough fighter as a former special-forces operative in the South Korean army.

He has certainly aroused hope in South Korea. The voter turnout in this week’s election was almost the highest in the country’s history. It’s as if South Koreans have woken up to their importance in the world and realized their country is not just a place where chaebols – giant industrial conglomerates – prevail.

They deserve a place at the table. The two Koreas went through much of the worst of the cold war, and the South Koreans have been vividly reminded of those days by North Korea’s nuclear brinksmanship.

President Moon and his citizens have a compelling interest in restraining the madness of Kim Jong-un. So does the rest of the world. The more they are involved in this clash, the better it will be for all of us.

