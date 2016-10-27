In the end, free trade is free trade – free exchanges of goods and services. That is what Canada primarily wants from the countries of the European Union, and what the EU countries want from us, through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

It would be good, too, if Canadian corporations could invest in one or more EU countries, and could expect to be treated fairly by this or that EU government. But that is not the be-all and end-all of CETA.

As Lawrence Herman, a Canadian international trade lawyer, has said, “There is no concern in the Canadian business community about risks of investing in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland or [pending Brexit] the United Kingdom.” What’s more, Mr. Herman points out, Canada has quite a few solid bilateral investment agreements with smaller EU countries.

As of late Thursday, the exact terms that Belgium and the EU are offering to protect Canadian investors were not perfectly clear. Canada does not need to accept just any terms that the Walloons or other EU countries and subnational entities offer. We should scrutinize their proposals, just as they have done to us.

Over the years, arbitrators on investment disputes have sometimes been quite inconsistent. So a court-like investor-state dispute-settlement system has rightly been proposed for CETA, in order to provide greater logic, a body of precedents and some even-handedness.

If, however, left-wingers and cranks in some European countries get themselves spooked by ISDS, believing it to be an element of a vast sinister plot for globalization, so be it.

Canadian policy-makers, for their part, have not in fact become doctrinaire proponents of ISDS.

The real purpose of CETA is reciprocally duty-free (or almost duty-free) auto parts, grain, beef and pork, cheese and milk products, wine, fish and countless other goods – and services, too.

The 18th-century economist Adam Smith, and the 19th-century Anti-Corn-Law League – to permit imported grain – wanted free trade so that people could eat and live better, not to quarrel about arbitration or specialized commercial courts. Those old priorities should be the same as ever.

