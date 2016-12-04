The Trudeau government is deliberating on where to send Canadian troops on a peacekeeping mission, as it fleshes out a promise in the 2015 Liberal Party platform. All signs point to troops being sent somewhere in Africa, likely Mali. All signs also point to this “peace” mission as looking a lot more like war-fighting.

The Senate Committee on National Security and Defence has now made a substantial, but ambivalent contribution to the government’s aspirations. The senators say, in bold type: “Today’s missions are undertaken when there is no peace to keep.”

The senators are right. There is no traditional “peacekeeping” to be done. What’s on offer is likely to be a combat mission, not a job for traditional UN blue helmets. There may be no border to police but instead an enemy to be fought, likely an unconventional foe not identified by uniforms or other markers.

The senators’ report observes that the witnesses before them used “peacekeeping,” “peace support operations” and “peace operations” as if those terms were interchangeable, when in fact they are not.

Their skepticism, however, doesn’t go so far as to say that the Canadian Forces shouldn’t go to Mali or other African countries.

They do say that there should be a “statement of justification presented to both houses of Parliament,” outlining a lot of specifics: any UN deployment, the size of the mission, its goals, the risks involved, a debate, the costs, the rules of engagement and a fixed-term deployment plan, bipartisan and multipartisan support in Parliament, and getting ready for a lot of post-traumatic stress disorder, as was experienced by troops sent to Afghanistan. Expect, too, a heavy burden on francophone military personnel; this mission will likely be going to places where French is the lingua franca.

The senators offer a constructive, high-minded view, but their reservations are evident. So are ours. Canadian troops are already in the thick of combat in Iraq – a mission which the government, for reasons of political optics, and a desire to maintain a 2015 campaign promise, refuses to call combat. Are we about to see a replay of this situation in Africa?

