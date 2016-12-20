Knocking the provinces for demanding more health-care cash from Ottawa is a bit like criticizing a kid for compiling an ever-expanding list of hoped-for Christmas presents. If you ask Santa for a half dozen Kylo Ren lightsabers, and you only get five, you’ll take what’s under the tree, register your disappointment with the relevant parental authorities, and try again next year. When it comes to health-care funding, that’s what provinces do.

This year, Ottawa transferred $37.2-billion to provinces and territories under the Canada Health Transfer. Despite the enormous sums involved, it’s been a long time since federal-provincial health funding “negotiations” involved actual negotiations. Negotiations imply an exchange – you give me X, and in return, I will give you Y. That’s not really what’s up with federal-provincial fiscal arrangements on health care. You can make demands of Santa Claus, but you aren’t exactly negotiating.

In 2011, then-prime minister Stephen Harper told the provinces that the federal funding formula in place since the time of Paul Martin – federal health cheques to the provinces increasing by a guaranteed 6 per cent a year, rain or shine – was no longer fiscally sustainable for Ottawa. He told the premiers that, five years hence, Ottawa would move to a formula that increased health-care transfers no faster than the rate of economic growth, with a floor of 3 per cent a year.

It was an offer the provinces couldn’t refuse – because nobody turns down free money, even if it’s less than they were hoping for. It wasn’t a take-it or leave-it offer. It was a take-it or take-it offer. The provinces took the cash, but they screamed as the arrival of the new Conservative formula grew ever closer.

Last year on the campaign trail, the Liberals promised to do things differently. Their platform decried the fact that “it has been more than a decade since a Canadian Prime Minister sat down with provincial and territorial premiers to strengthen” the health accord. They promised to “restart that important conversation and provide the collaborative federal leadership that has been missing during the Harper decade.”

The implication was that the bad old days of Mr. Harper – who merely increased health transfers by 6 per cent a year, year after year, but promised to stop, eventually – were finally over. The hint was that a Liberal Ottawa would give the provinces more of what they wanted, namely money.

Well. That was so 2015.

In 2016, the Liberal government began making it clear the Harper formula is now its preferred formula. It’s a matter of arithmetic. Ottawa is staring at deficits roughly three times as large as the Liberals planned for. Under the circumstances, committing to extra billions in transfers, compounding in perpetuity, is not an idea that would appeal to any federal finance minister.

And extra billions transferred to the provinces means billions of dollars that provinces, not Ottawa, will get credit for spending.

But the Trudeau government said it wouldn’t behave like Mr. Harper. It couldn’t just adopt his formula, and tell the provinces to take it or take it. That wouldn’t have looked very “collaborative.”

So, the feds were forced to enter into negotiations over how much more they would give the provinces. These went as expected.

The feds offered some targeted additional money for home care, which they had promised in their election platform, and extra cash for mental-health care. But the amounts of new money involved were peanuts compared with the big program, the Canada Health Transfer. And on the CHT, the Liberals were not willing to budge meaningfully from Mr. Harper’s plan.

So the provinces said no to Ottawa’s offer of the Harper formula, plus some minor add-ons. Which means that what Ottawa will give the provinces will be – ta da! – the Harper formula, period. Transfers to the provinces will increase at the rate of nominal economic growth or 3 per cent a year, whichever is higher. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

The provinces will scream, but the Trudeau government decision is the right one.

Yes, Canada spends less on health as a percentage of the economy than the U.S., home ofthe world’s most costly and inefficient medical system. But we spend more than most other developed countries, including places with similar populations and health outcomes, such as Australia. In theory, Canada can always spend more. But doing so means either significant tax hikes, or spending cuts elsewhere.

In 2011, after a decade of sharply increasing spending, the provinces began reining in health budgets. Over the past five years, provincial health spending has grown more slowly than the economy – and more slowly than the Harper formula. This is no small thing. And Santa Harper’s funding threat is one of the reasons why.

