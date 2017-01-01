Welcome to 2017, escapees from 2016. To help you start your year, here is our annual totally inaccurate guide to the economic issues, cultural trends and technological advances that you will hear about during the next 12 months.

THE ECONOMY

All provincial economies will grow in 2017, except for Newfoundland and Labrador, where the growth will occur a half a year later. Alberta can expect a significant turnaround, thanks to a new U.S. administration that wants to increase the sustainability of its Secretary of State by protecting his financial environment from unexploited crude reserves. In Ontario, the price of electricity will reach such heights that luxury goods sellers like Williams & Sonoma and Holt Renfrew will approach Premier Kathleen Wynne with offers to purchase the distribution rights.

Globally, the transition from a free-trade economy to Donald Trump’s vision of one based on high import tariffs on handmade goods produced by guild members working in tiny hamlets on land provided by a feudal lord in exchange for hefty tithes will see the Netherlands prosper like it’s 1599. Triremes loaded with riches from the Orient will ply the waters of the Mediterranean; ships crewed by hardy Nantucket seamen will once again sail into the lost horizons of the South Pacific in search of the oil inside a sperm whale’s head. There’ll be jobs a-plenty for whip-makers, axemen, archers, lamplighters and smiths in the American heartland. The work recreating the Rome Colosseum on the site of the former White House will produce thousands of jobs alone, many of them paid. Everyone will know their place in the economy, don’t worry about it.

WAR

Yes.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Yes.

MAPLE LEAFS

Nope.

CULTURE

The most popular expression in 2017 will be “At least it’s not 2016.” Any time a single bad thing happens – the death of just one iconic cultural hero, the rise of just one dictator, the shooting-up of just one American educational facility – people will say, “At least it’s not 2016.” This will continue until mid-February, when the new expression will be, “Lol 2017 is just like 2016!”

Forecast trends, none of which here are made up, include: dirt positivity, death positivity and ear makeup. Hydration is predicted to be big in 2017. Also, beer made from beard yeast. We kid you not.

Perhaps the most alarming trend predicted by Sparks & Honey, the New York-city firm that foresees a rise in beard-yeast stout, will be the “lazy economy.” That’s where businesses are created to respond to such facts as 40 per cent of millennials saying in a survey that they don’t like breakfast cereal because it requires cleaning up afterward. This feels as if it might be tied to the U.S. Republican Party’s “voting is hard economy,” wherein people outsource the difficult work of democratic engagement to one man who can fix all their problems himself.

Also trending in 2017: fascists alarmed by alarmist editorials about fascism.

TECHNOLOGY

It’s always hard to say what will come next – talking refrigerators? robot literature? riderless bicycles? – because so many of technology’s promised miracles seem to be forever stuck on the horizon. Innocent editorialists who wait decades for personal jetpacks that never arrive are quick to become jaded about the promise of a virtual assistant to wash their soiled laundry.

However, one thing is as certain as it gets for 2017: More of us than ever will be wearing those opaque virtual reality goggles that make humans look like over-committed spelunkers. This is wrong. What good is technology if it makes us act so inelegantly? Pulling a sleek black smartphone from your pocket and ordering an Uber black car is classy. Flailing your arms about about like a demented spot welder, not so much.

SCIENCE

Science will continue to be irrelevant. A new branch called Leisurology will emerge, however, and capture the public’s mind. Leisurologists will invent sofas made from breakfast cereal that allow people to eat their furniture and never have to get up. Leisurologists will wear your virtual reality goggles for you and harvest the yeast in your beard. Leisurologists will take the “self” out of “self care.” They will remember all your passwords.

CELEBRITY DEATHS

A few, probably.

