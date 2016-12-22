The Christmas break may be associated with an orgy of shopping and overeating in much of the Western world, but we Canadians correctly recognize it as the time when our collective attention turns to a bunch of teenagers playing a game on ice while wearing a big, red Maple Leaf on their chests.

For most of the rest of the planet, even in places where hockey is a big deal, the World Junior Hockey Championship is an unknown or a sideshow. For Canadians, the tournament that kicks off on Boxing Day has long been an exceptionally big deal. Year after year, ticket sales and viewership numbers prove it.

The under-20 hockey showcase remains one of the purer expressions of Our Game. The kids who suit up for the main hockey powers are all already pros in every meaningful sense, but they’re also still kids, prone to making the mistakes kids make and exulting in the way only kids can.

This year’s tournament is being held in Montreal and Toronto – our national obsession means the World Juniors are hosted by our country every other year. As usual, the (totally reasonable) expectation is that Team Canada will win gold.

Everyone should root for this team, and not just out of hockey chauvinism.

This is a squad bereft of the best Canadian player in a generation, the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid – yes, the NHL’s points leader is also young enough to still be a junior. Team Canada is also missing a passel of other teenaged NHLers who haven’t been released by their clubs.

What’s more, for the first time in at least a decade, Team Canada doesn’t have a single young, draft-eligible player. Yes, every member of the roster is either signed or drafted by an NHL team, but none of them are especially big names – yet. Stay tuned.

The captain is 19-year-old Dylan Strome, an Arizona Coyotes prospect who rose to prominence playing alongside Mr. McDavid in the Ontario Hockey League. He’s a fitting choice; this is a squad comprised of exceptionally skilled and plucky second-fiddles.

Cheering for stars is easy; getting behind a Team Canada of comparative unknowns, with a whiff of the underdog about them, is even more thrilling.

