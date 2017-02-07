What was the Speaker of the British House of Commons thinking when he declared President Donald Trump unfit to address the Mother of Parliaments, alleging that Mr. Trump is guilty of racism and sexism?

Doesn’t Mr. Bercow know that it’s his job to be impartial? Most Canadians would not countenance such grandstanding from our House of Commons Speaker. It is hard to imagine the current one, Geoff Regan, doing anything like this, or any of his predecessors, such as Roland Michener or Lucien Lamoureux.

Having failed so miserably at his job, Mr. Bercow must now resign as Speaker. He should go and sit somewhere else in the Commons. He may or may not be right that Mr. Trump is a racist or a sexist. That’s irrelevant. Prime Minister Theresa May initiated the invitation for the state visit, and Mr. Bercow ought to have deferred to the concerns of the British government and its diplomacy.

What’s more, British MPs, and the British public, have a legitimate interest in seeing and hearing Mr. Trump for themselves. He is, after all, the chief executive of a close ally of Britain that also happens to be the leading great power in NATO, not to mention the Western world.

Not surprisingly, Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Leader, demonstrated his unfitness to lead a major political party. He spoke more like the head of some minor group by when he said Speaker Bercow was “absolutely right” to prevent Mr. Trump from addressing the British Parliament.

Mr. Bercow has had an unusual career in politics, starting as an intensely right-wing Conservative MP, but gradually drifting toward the centre. Rumour had it at one time that he might defect to Labour. His speakership will expire before long; he may now be restless, perhaps preparing for some other career, or some other role in politics. Whatever the case, he should immediately cease to be the Speaker of the Commons.

Report Typo/Error