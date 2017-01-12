‘Le Bye-bye,” a Dec. 31 send-up of the year just ended, is one of Quebec’s more beloved pop culture institutions. Its satire is frequently vicious, and often spot-on.

Politicians are a staple target, and one skit in the 2016 edition lampooned the Parti Québécois’ year of leadership drama as a particularly backstabby episode of the intrigue-laden fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

The new year is barely two weeks old, and the party is already providing material for the 2017 program. How thoughtful.

This week, the PQ announced a charm offensive aimed at attracting minority voters. It’s even setting up a meeting between its National Assembly caucus and various ethnic community leaders this month. “Lots of them agree with us on secularism, on education, on social-democracy, but don’t know us well enough,” party Leader Jean-François Lisée told Le Devoir.

Handy tip: minorities – racial, religious, whatever – usually don’t warm to being referred to as “them.”

This is, of course, not the first time Quebec’s leading sovereigntist party has tried to appeal to “les ethnies,” who are underrepresented in its ranks. This tale has more prequels than Star Wars.

But if it were truly serious about being attracting more voters, “ethnic” or otherwise, the PQ would stop being the party whose number-one objective is sovereignty. But instead of dropping the goal, it keeps looking for ways to camouflage it.

Mr. Lisée’s party is promising that, should it win the autumn 2018 election, it will not hold a referendum on sovereignty during its first term in government.

However, the party this week indicated it will entertain a proposal not only to hold a referendum in 2022, the first year of an eventual second mandate, but also declare sovereignty by 2026.

What’s the difference between a referendum now or later? Nothing, other than the fact the “Yes” forces hope the climate will be more favourable later – because it’s awfully dire now.

Last month, a poll showed 70 per cent of Quebecers would vote “No” in a hypothetical plebiscite on sovereignty. The option is at its lowest ebb since the 1960s, and Mr. Lisée’s arrival in late 2016 has yet to inspire a PQ revival in the polls.

Long may he reign.

Report Typo/Error