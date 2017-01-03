Christian Leuprecht is professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute.

The attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul in the very early hours of New Year’s Day was deliberate in its message: ring in the year with fear. This was as much an attack on decadence – Reina and its vicinity are about as posh as it gets in Istanbul – as on the modern, Western way of life. After all, it is New Year’s only according to the Gregorian calendar. Muslim new year, by contrast, is celebrated according to the Hijri lunar calendar.

The reason this attack is symbolic is because it could have happened anywhere: Berlin, Paris, London, New York, Toronto. The carnage was caused by a single attacker, on a target that had been hardened because of prior U.S. intelligence that the Reina was at risk on New Year’s Eve. Turkish authorities had deployed 17,000 police (roughly the size of the total number of the RCMP’s uniformed members) including a 21-year-old member assigned to the Reina who was the first to die when the attacker shot his way inside.

If such a show of force is unable to forestall such an attack, what can? Over recent months, and especially in the aftermath of the coup, Turkish president Erdogan had effectively cut a deal with the Turkish people: abrogate the rule of law in return for security. If you trade in your freedoms, I will give you security. This was a deal with the devil, as this attack was designed to showcase.

The deal was attractive to Erdogan. He adopted the conveniently expansive definition of terrorism that authoritarian regimes the world over have popularized. Western democracies generally understand terrorism as a fundamental breach of an overarching social contract: acts of criminal extremism, usually violent, for the purpose of advancing a political, ideological or religious agenda. The authoritarian variant of terrorism, by contrast, labels any political dissident as a terrorist, which only adds fuel to the fire by restricting the democratic political realm for political expression: without an institutional venue to express legitimate political dissent, people are more likely to resort to extreme measures to make their grievances known.

The great achievement of advanced democracy are robust institutions that have allowed us to resolve society’s contradictions without resorting to violence. Ergo, Erdogan, Putin, Assad and the region’s host of authoritarian illiberal regimes are happy to commit to fighting terrorism tooth and nail. This discrepancy also explains why there is no UN definition for terrorism, or why its member states have such a hard time reaching a consensus on terrorist organizations.

There is an important lesson here that is too readily lost on the critics and civil rights activists in Western democracies that like to posit freedom and security as a zero-sum game. Of course, nothing could be more misleading. Order and security are the very foundation of citizens’ ability to enjoy genuine democratic freedoms. Canada is among the freest, most prosperous, most desirable countries in the world precisely because it is an orderly, safe and secure society. However, what distinguishes Canada and the rest of the genuine democratic world from illiberal authoritarian democracies is that we do not trade in – or trade on – the rule of law in exchange for enhanced security.

Freedom and security are complementary – but only insofar as they are reinforced by the rule of law in a robust constitutional system. For freedom and security to remain complementary, both must necessarily evolve with the times, including a rapidly changing security environment. Recent developments in Turkey’s security and political situation are a case study in the chimera of trading in the rule of law for security. Security is not the enemy of freedom; those who stoke the flames by sacrificing the rule of law under the guise of countering terrorism are.

