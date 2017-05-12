Moira Dann is a writer living in Victoria. She’s written a book about the Mothers of Confederation.

Mother’s Day wasn’t on the calendar when Canada began 150 years ago; the second Sunday in May has only been celebrated since American Anna Jarvis started a campaign for a day to honour mothers after her own died in 1905; in 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson declared it an American national event, and Canada soon followed suit.

It’s the Fathers of Confederation who are front and centre in any discussion of Canada’s creation in 1867, yet few can remember many names beyond John A. Macdonald (and possibly George-Étienne Cartier, maybe Globe founder and publisher George Brown); even fewer know the names of any of the women we could call the Mothers of Confederation. The Mothers didn’t much appear in the public record, but thanks to letters and diaries, we know a little bit about some of the women connected to the Fathers.

Mr. Macdonald’s first wife, Isabella, was his cousin and a drug-dependent invalid for much of their marriage; she died Dec. 28, 1857. He married his second wife, Agnes Bernard, in London 150 years ago, just four days after the first reading of the British North America Act in the House of Lords. Agnes wrote in her 1867 diary that she enjoyed being “a great Premier’s wife and Lady Macdonald.” In late May of that year, Agnes and John A. were settling into the rented Daly Street house in Ottawa (with no running water or adequate sewage provisions), where they lived with her mother and brother.

Mr. Cartier had three daughters with his wife, Hortense Fabre, yet by the late 1860s, he openly lived with his mistress, Luce Cuvillier. This arrangement was never mentioned in the newspapers.

Mr. Brown was in his early 40s when he met Anne Nelson, the younger sister of a chum from university days. Mr. Brown was notably transformed by a passionate marriage and by fatherhood. Many believe his transformation helped him stop fighting with his political nemesis, Mr. Macdonald, long enough to negotiate political Canada into existence.

While each man’s approach to marriage reveals a lot about his attitude toward nation creation, we can learn even more by looking at the attitude the Fathers of Confederation had toward their mothers.

Mr. Macdonald is said to resemble his mother, Helen Shaw, in both strong, raw features and ambition. His letters to his mother were regular and newsy, signing off: “I am, my dear Mamma, your affectionate son …” Mr. Cartier’s mother, Marguerite Paradis, of Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu, Que., is said to have been involved with the church and her family, not unlike Mr. Cartier’s wife. Mr. Brown was close to his mother, Marianne Mackenzie; he noted the “sad thought” that he would never again see his “beloved Mother” after she died while he was sailing to England in 1862 – the trip where he met and married Anne.

Mr. Brown was one of the first to use the marriage metaphor in describing what was being cobbled together politically. He wrote to Anne about one of the 1864 Charlottetown Conference parties where, “The tongues of the delegates wagged merrily and the banns of matrimony between the provinces of all British North America having been formally proclaimed and all manner of persons duly warned then and there to speak or forever after hold their tongues …”

It’s a serviceable image: two parties joining together to create something bigger than each other. Each comes to the altar, the provinces and the federal body, anticipating what’s on offer and what’s expected of them.

Marriage, both the personal and the political, can serve as a crucible able to break or bring out the best in individuals. It should never be undertaken lightly and divorce shouldn’t be easy.

The sort-of marriage that is Canada somehow endures. The country has done great things and things for which it should (and does) feel shame, particularly its bigotry and indifference to First Nations. It has twice come close to divorce, even discussing terms, before backing away.

There’s an editorial cartoon from the 1870s that shows Mr. Macdonald surrounded by provinces depicted as adolescent daughters. He asks what he can do for them; they say, “Mind your own federal business” and let them manage their own affairs.

Mr. Macdonald’s actual daughter, Mary, was disabled by hydrocephalus; he wrote her sweet letters and called her his “Baboo.” Mr. Cartier’s daughters loathed their father. Mr. Brown’s two daughters, Maggie and “Oda” (Edith), were among the first women to graduate from the University of Toronto.

On this Mother’s Day weekend, it’s time to look beyond the Fathers and even the Mothers of Confederation. It’s the sons and daughters and nieces and nephews who will lead us through and beyond the next 150 years. It is their fresh vision and potential we should support, their version 2.0 of the original vision (however flawed) that created Canada.

