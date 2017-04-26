Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Lumber battles

Re U.S. Renews Softwood Battle With 20 Per Cent Duties On Canadian Exports (April 25): Because forest products are a major industry in Canada, Donald Trump gives us no choice but to compete internationally with the United States for softwood lumber sales if demand for Canadian lumber drops in the United States due to the new tariffs.

As long as the U.S. is satisfied with supplying more lumber for its domestic market, the tariff makes sense. But with the loonie worth less than 75 cents U.S., Canadian softwood will be very competitive against the United States on the world stage. Canada will have no problem finding other markets, such as China.

Alison Dennis, Kingston

The dairy divide

Re Uncowed By Trump (April 25): I wish to refer the letter writers who tell us that “perhaps supply management here needs a little tweaking” and “mammoth U.S. dairy farms are a totally different animal” to your article, Amid Milk War With Canada, U.S. Dairy Farms Struggle To Stay Afloat (April 25). It is a heart-rending story of small farms on the brink of extinction. Unlike dairy farmers here, those people do not enjoy subsidies or a state-supported monopoly.

Stan Szpakowicz, Kamloops, B.C.

Why doesn’t The Globe and Mail seek out more perspectives from our own dairy families? As a proud dairy farmer, I find that viewpoint hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves.

My wife and I started a dairy farm in 2010 because of the orderly marketing system that is unique to Canada, and its fair farm-pricing mechanism, which U.S. producers desperately need.

As dairy producers (we milk 50 cows), we have much empathy for the Wisconsin dairy family you featured on Tuesday, but your headline – Amid Milk War With Canada, U.S. Dairy Farmers Struggle To Stay Afloat – is wrong to suggest the so-called milk war is the cause of U.S. producers’ struggling to stay afloat. As Canadian farmers, we are not responsible for the plight of U.S. dairy operators, who overproduce to drive each other out of business.

As fellow farmers, we do have suggestions that could help them and American consumers:

Stop using BST growth hormone (used in U.S. herds but not in Canada). This would more than utilize the production of the 37 Wisconsin farms that lost their supply contract;

Producers within states and across states need to collaborate much more to set internal production limits to better match supply and demand;

Stop seeing Canada as a preferred dumping ground for subsidized surplus dairy ingredients (milk protein concentrates). This is what led to the artificial demand and excess growth of some U.S. farms in the first place.

Bernie Kottelenberg, Hillsburgh, Ont.

Rushing isn’t justice

Re The Preliminary Inquiry: A Relic That Needs Reform (April 25): Most preliminary inquiries in Nunavut are largely discovery-based. That said, as any civil lawyer knows, discovery without a judicial officer present often leads to court attendances (and delay) to decide if questions asked and refused were proper. Obviously that problem can be avoided if a judicial officer is present to rule on the propriety of questions. But then you are recreating the situation we already have at a preliminary inquiry – questioning before a judicial officer.

Preliminary inquiries, conducted in good faith, seldom slow cases. Stripping accused of procedural protection so as to speed up trials is not the right solution: A rush to judgment is no justice.

James Morton, Iqaluit

Trump/Kim, fear

As a young traveller, I lived for two years north of Seoul, so I’ve been following with great interest North Korea’s efforts to acquire a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the continental United States – and the latter’s ultimatum to desist.

While it’s not my intent to defend the vile Kim Jong-un, it’s important to note that the U.S., a well-documented supporter of pliant dictators the world over, has for years sanctioned and embargoed the North – boxed in by nuclear powers – for its alleged intransigence (U.S. Calls For New Sanctions On N. Korean Nuclear Program, April 25).

Along with its junior partner South Korea, the U.S. has staged an annual provocation it characterizes as “military exercises” along the border. The North views these as a dress rehearsal for an invasion (as would most countries, including the U.S.), but has failed to persuade its nemesis to discontinue the practice.

Wanting the same weaponry as every other kid in the ’hood strikes me as a rational strategy. I believe it is not Kim Jong-un people fear, although I wouldn’t invite him to my birthday party, but the septuagenarian who lives in that big white house on Pennsylvania Avenue. America’s Caligula has alarmed billions of people the world over, threatening numerous countries, and he is just getting started. Best behave, y’all, seems to be the message coming out of Washington these days, because our nukes can reach anyone who gets out of line.

Don McLellan, Vancouver

No-frills flights

It was with some interest and much bewilderment that I read of WestJet’s decision to begin “no frills” flights (WestJet Takes Aim At No-Frills Fliers – Report on Business, April 21). My wife and I took a return flight to London Gatwick with WestJet recently and find it hard to understand what additional services the airline could cut, or charge extra for.

We paid more to reserve our seats, put our luggage in the hold, and to have a meal on the long flight. Will WestJet begin charging, as some carriers have done, for boarding passes, even though purchase of a ticket would logically entail access to the aircraft? Will the company decrease even further the already too small space between rows of seats, forcing passengers to share even more of their personal space?

Maybe it will charge to deplane? Install coin-operated toilets? Sell bowls to economy travellers so they can beg for food from business class passengers?

The mind boggles!

It would be better if WestJet paid more attention to the interests of its current clients rather than create another set of dissatisfied ones. Otherwise, it won’t be only Labradoodles that it will lose (Halifax Dog Put On Wrong Flight Found In Ontario, April 22).

Patrick Kyba, Guelph, Ont.

Hmm …

As a long-time avid jogger until assorted aches and pains intervened, I’m always drawn to articles on running and jogging. You had two on Tuesday. “Running For Your Life: Study Shows Jogging Adds Years” supported my opinion about the benefits; then there was “New Yorker Won Inaugural Toronto Marathon,” the obituary of one of the great runners of our time, Tom Fleming, seemingly dead of a heart attack at 65. Hmm …

Doug Hatlelid, North Vancouver

