For $1,500 …

The Prime Minister says that only cynics think his ministers could be bought for $1,500. This is grossly and deliberately misleading (Most Canadians Object To Liberals’ Fundraisers: Poll – Dec. 12). No one goes to one of these fundraisers to “buy” a politician. They go to be introduced to someone in power; it’s all about making personal acquaintance, which can then be capitalized on later. Greasing the wheels of power is far more complex than merely “buying” a politician. The true cynic here is Justin Trudeau himself, who seems to think such a blatant breach of his election promises will go unnoticed. He’s wrong about that.

James A. Duthie, Nanaimo, B.C.

Will the Prime Minister go out for dinner with me for $1,500? I just want to schmooze. No vested interests. Maybe a few selfies (if he asks). But for $1,500, he has to pick up the restaurant tab.

Steven H. Brown, Toronto

Canadians are paying the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers to work for us. It is wrong for these people, who are being paid by us, to use their positions to attend cash-for-access functions where they are working for themselves and their party. It all sounds akin to the “oldest profession.”

Victoria T. Trenchard, Edmonton

Affordability chasm

Re A Housing-Affordability Crisis? Not So Fast ” (Report On Business, Dec. 10): Averages are dangerous. Aggregate income growth versus housing prices does not reflect the experience of most Canadians, as 14 per cent of Canadian households earn 42 per cent of the total income in Canada which has grown by more than 300 per cent in the past 15 years.

For the other 86 per cent, income has grown by only 28 per cent. That means for this group, housing prices have grown by 500 per cent more than their income.

Further, the cost of housing a family includes much more than a mortgage payment. Canadians have seen other household expenses grow by more than 2.5 times their income growth, such as cost of transportation, food, utilities and child care.

What concerns us is that housing affordability pressure is experienced differently by different parts of the community and is hampering the ability of the economy to grow and attract much needed future economic skills. If a bulk of Canadians have had to make highly leveraged risk decisions to obtain a home, it is difficult to argue that there is not a housing-affordability crisis.

Paul Smetanin, president, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis

The Award for Most Obvious Insight of the Day goes to the observation that people strongly support taxes that someone else pays (How To Sell Taxes To Canadians – Report on Business, Dec. 10). The concept is well expressed in a ditty:

Don’t tax you,

Don’t tax me,

Tax that guy

Standing under the tree.A case in point: To reduce the impact of soaring housing prices in Toronto, Mayor John Tory should substantially increase municipal property taxes on homes owned by non-residents of Canada. This would affect demand, lowering prices.

City politicians are unlikely to suffer; the people paying the higher taxes, as non-residents, are unlikely to be voting in municipal elections. In any event, they should be expected to pay for the privilege of owning homes in our safe, prosperous city.

Peter Love, Toronto

Not that complex

Re Still Stunned At Trump’s Win? It's All In The Numbers (Dec. 12): Clifford Orwin suggests that Donald Trump’s victory was a complex conversion of voter intentions that swung a divided U.S. electorate his way. The reality is not so complicated.

Mr. Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a plurality of about 1 per cent in each state, or about 120,000 votes in total. Republican voter-suppression tactics were actively engaged in each of these states.

A Clinton win in each state would have provided her with 278 electoral college votes. That, combined with her 2.8 million plurality in the popular vote would have resulted in an undisputed victory.

Factor in Russian dirty tricks and FBI Director James Comey’s 11th hour intrusion into the election and Mr. Trump’s victory is not so complicated.

Frank Malone, Aurora, Ont.

The Electoral College is to a large degree a fair system with respect to representative democracy. Where it fails is that it does not recognize the significance of one candidate receiving more votes overall, as Hillary Clinton did in this most recent election. A solution to this distortion of fairness is to assign a certain number of Electoral College votes to the candidate receiving the greatest number of votes. That number would have to be determined by a congressional committee assigned to right this anomaly.

Robert Milan, Victoria

Frustration-plus

Re Democracy First (editorial, Dec. 12): While Lord Patten is correct in warning Hong Kong’s democracy activists against calls for independence from China (witness the war of words between Donald Trump and China over Taiwan), he has no credibility when talking about democracy.

After all, it was under his watch as the last British governor of Hong Kong that Hong Kong was left with a Functional Constituency system.

Worse than the legislature, the office of the chief executive (similar to the president in the United States) is elected by Hong Kong’s version of an electoral college.

Most of the 1,200 members of this body are elected by Functional Constituencies – for example, some 30 accountants, 30 engineers, 10 each for six religious groups.

Only the directly elected legislators who are ex-officio members can be considered elected by the population at large.

Given the frustration in the United States and Canada about our democratic systems, the frustration in Hong Kong is far, far worse.

Andrew Chong, Toronto

History. Repeat?

It’s a good thing I was sitting in a chair with padded, solid arm supports when I read your front page story, Trump’s Likely Secretary Of State A Life-Long Oil Man Who Backs Keystone (Dec. 12).

You quote probable Trump pick, Rex Tillerson, as saying: “What good is it to save the planet if humanity suffers?”

I guess Mr. Tillerson’s logic is that humanity will not suffer from any damages to the planet exacerbated by the extraction and burning of fossil fuels?

My logic leads me to conclude that his logic reaches only as far as his wallet and Big Oil’s bottom line.

Bill Bousada, Carleton Place, Ont.

In January, 1925, U.S. president Calvin Coolidge declared, “The chief business of the American people is business.” Who says history doesn’t repeat itself?

Let’s hope it doesn’t, because the 1920s didn’t end so well for American business or for America.

Or for the world …

Ken Cuthbertson, Kingston

