Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................

Middle-class champion

Re Trudeau Says He Uses Fundraisers To Champion Middle Class (Dec. 14): I’m increasingly sick and tired of hearing the term “middle class,” especially from those working in their cozy bubbled silos on Parliament Hill.

Middle class is a term used by those who don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, their job is secure, the pension fund is looking just fine and there may even be a warm, sunny beach on the horizon for their families during March break.

But for a growing number of Canadians, it’s going to be another long, cold winter because the middle cannot even be imagined. They have to worry about the end of the month, or juggling a couple of jobs to make ends meet.

That “middle class” line should be shelved where the sun never shines.

Leo J. Deveau, Halifax

.....................................

The Prime Minister is asking Canadians to believe that at Liberal cash-for-access fundraisers he is telling a room full of affluent men (Yes. Men. Because, you know, it’s 2016 already) that he intends to raise their taxes to help the middle class.

Let’s imagine the response from the attendees: “That’s a hell of fine idea, sir. Let me be the first to amend my 2016 tax return to increase the amount that I will pay.”

Here’s a suggestion for Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party. How about sliding scale cash-for-access fundraisers aimed at members of the “struggling middle class”?

These could be held in modest suburban bungalows, perhaps in Alberta’s oil patch, or rural farm homes. Prices for access to the PM could start at, say, $100, and be reduced by $25 increments, depending on how much the attendee is actually “struggling.”

Martin Birt, Markham, Ont.

.....................................

These fundraisers must be of enormous value to the federal Liberal Party for it to burn so much political capital in defence of them.

Jim Connolly, Halifax

.....................................

Happy daze?

Re Ottawa Plans To Open Up Legal Market For Cannabis By Early 2019 (Dec. 14): The personal-use limits proposed by the marijuana task force make sense – 19 or older to buy it, can’t carry more than 30 grams, can’t grow more than four plants at home. The task force seems to have walked a line between trying to discourage a market for organized crime and throwing the door wide open.

The issue now will be how to discourage the 18- to 25-year-olds from heavy use, since those young brains of theirs are still developing. The forbidden is always more attractive. Maybe this will take away some of the allure. As a parent of two daughters (ages 19 and 23), I certainly hope so.

Jean Thompson, Winnipeg

.....................................

By bringing forward pot legalization and back-pedalling on electoral reform, it would appear that the Liberals prefer that people harm themselves with smoke rather than harm the Liberals with a new election process. “Happy daze,” indeed.

Richard Dean, Nelson, B.C.

.....................................

B.C.’s fine example

Re B.C. Opens Drug Injection Sites Amid Opioid Crisis (Dec. 9): I am very impressed with the decisive action taken in British Columbia by the provincial government with its decision to reduce the staggering number of deaths from overdoses by opening supervised injection sites without waiting for the federal government’s permission.

Study after study has provided ample proof that supervised drug injection sites save lives.

For those who are more concerned with economics, they also save the health-care system considerable amounts of money in both the short and long term.

Yet, the federal government has not moved forward on this pressing issue.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau recently said that “big change can start with [a] moment of dignity and bravery” in describing the actions of Viola Desmond, who was most certainly a brave lady and role model. I am hoping that the recent actions in B.C. will be the start of great change in how we look after some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Douglas Campbell, Sherwood Park, Alta.

.....................................

Eight years, tick-tock

Senator John Wallace’s decision to live up to the “understanding” that he had been appointed for a limited eight-year term in the Red Chamber is more than commendable (New Brunswick Senator John Wallace Retiring After 8 Years In Upper Chamber – Dec. 13).

But Mr. Wallace is not the only person named to the Senate on the same day (and with the same understanding) almost eight years ago.

Others appointed by Stephen Harper include B.C.’s Yonah Martin, Richard Neufeld and Nancy Greene Raine; New Brunswick’s Percy Mockler; Nova Scotia’s Stephen Greene and Michael MacDonald; Ontario’s Nicole Eaton; Yukon’s Daniel Lang; and undoubtedly most famous of all, Saskatchewan’s Pamela Wallin and PEI’s Mike Duffy.

I wonder how many of these honourable men and women intend to resign in the next few weeks …

John Steeves, Sussex, N.B.

.....................................

Reason, compassion

Sarah Farb’s essay, ‘It’s Coming Back, You Know’ (Facts & Arguments, Dec. 14), reminds us how the intolerance and fear of others is spreading throughout the world under the guise of anti-globalization.

As someone who sadly belongs to the generation she terms “the complainers,” I am, however, a great believer in the intelligence, reason and compassion of her generation. Perhaps if we complained less and opened our minds a little more, we would start to see people at part of humanity instead of “others.”

I was moved by the quality of the writing of this 17-year-old young woman. I predict great things for her future.

Kathryn Andrews, Niagara on the Lake, Ont.

.....................................

Shocked, shocked

Re Republicans, Democrats Back Probe Into U.S. Election Interference (Dec. 13): While no one can condone Vladimir Putin’s wide-ranging misbehaviour, there is inescapable irony in the current U.S. blustering about Russian electoral “interference.”

These revelations are brought to you by the CIA, an organization that during the Cold War was involved in engineering the overthrow of democratically elected governments in places like Chile, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

And we all know about the U.S. funding and advisers to help Boris Yeltsin win re-election in 1996. Not to mention the strong U.S. support given, with good reason, to anti-Putin resistance groups.

The CIA protests remind one of Claude Rains in Casablanca when he says at Rick’s Café: “I am shocked – shocked – to find that gambling is going on in here.”

Tom MacDonald, Ottawa

Report Typo/Error