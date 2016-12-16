Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................

Aleppo and the West

Re As Ceasefire Plan Crumbles, Civilians In Aleppo Plead For Help Amid Renewed Bombing (Dec. 15): There’s not much ordinary citizens around the world can do about the carnage in Aleppo.

And yet …

Where are the mass demonstrations, the solidarity vigils, the media campaigns, the protest songs? Why are the cries of outrage so sporadic?

Why isn’t this a top priority of peace, human rights and religious organizations? Public outcry may not do much to stop the blood-shed or comfort the victims. But it is surely better than blank silence and helpless shrugs.

Gabriella Goliger, Ottawa

..........................................

Many like to complain the West has abandoned Syria, that if only we had been more aggressive or sent in troops, there wouldn’t be so much destruction and misery.

How quickly we forget the destruction and misery suffered in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, where the West did intervene. And a face-off between the West and Russia in Syria may well have been much, much worse.

Michael Ufford, Toronto

..........................................

New old ways

Re Trudeau’s New Defence: I’m Boring (editorial, Dec. 15): The Prime Minister’s ridiculous attempts to defend sleazy cash-for-access activities are insulting.

He and his advisers clearly consider Canadians – including their beloved “middle class” – to be simpletons so lacking in judgment we will swallow whatever rubbish Mr. Sunny Ways serves up. Arrogance on full display.

Peter Stone, Burlington, Ont.

..........................................

Our new PM and his newly elected MPs promised a new way of doing government business. A year later, government is still run out of the PMO; our new PM is defending cash for access, saying while there may be the appearance of wrongdoing, he did nothing wrong and you cannot sway a politician for a mere $1,500.

Assumptions are made by our federal and provincial governments that we are unable to understand their highly sophisticated logic in deciding what is best for us. Their insulting disregard for our opinions on how our tax dollars are spent (wasted) borders on criminal.

Our governments seemingly cannot come to decisions on their own. At a cost of millions of dollars, commissions are formed or consultants (usually lawyers) are hired. That way, if they are wrong, well it’s not the politicians’ fault. This lack of action has been detrimental to so many – veterans, First Nations, the sick (health-care funding), the opiate crisis and cannabis deregulation, etc.

Things don’t change; the really sad part is that we continue to pay the price, the tax burden. Next up: the carbon tax. Where will this money go, who is it going to benefit? When are we going to get an accountable government?

Is it time for a change … again?

David Lee, Denfield, Ont.

..........................................

How about an article on the fundraising carried out by the Conservatives under Stephen Harper, especially cash-for-access events that he attended, and the ones attended by Mike Duffy?

Joyce Boon, Kelowna, B.C.

..........................................

My mother was born in 1931, so at about the time she started taking an interest in newspapers, the Second World War began.

Several years into the war, she remembered wondering: “If the war ends, what will the newspapers have to report?”

I found myself having similar thoughts lately, as in: “If the Liberals resolve cash for access, what will The Globe and Mail have to write about?”

Jim Smith, Oakville, Ont.

..........................................

One in five of us

Re Health Spending Fails To Keep Pace With Inflation, Population Growth (Dec. 15): A 10-year deal on health care would benefit provinces and all Canadians – but there must be targeted money for mental-health services, which did not receive adequate funding in the last accord.

A recent report prepared for the Ontario government shows an annual $1.5-billion shortfall in mental-health services based on disease burden.

As the Parliamentary Budget Officer has pointed out numerous times, without an agreement on funding, the federal share of health funding will decline from 21 per cent to 9 per cent by 2024. A small investment of $87 per Canadian over 10 years would improve access to mental-health care, which has not received sufficient funding from provincial governments.

In Toronto alone, more than 12,000 people are on the list for supportive housing, with waits up to seven years; almost 2,000 people are waiting for intensive case management services post discharge from hospital.

Cuts to health spending if no agreement is reached will make access to mental-health services more difficult when we should be improving care for the one in five Canadians who experience mental illness each year.

Steve Lurie, executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association Toronto Branch

..........................................

Kids’ poverty

The Parliamentary Budget Officer has drawn attention to an alarming inconsistency in the Trudeau government’s approach to social policy (Child Benefit Will Cost Billions More If Tied To Inflation After Election: PBO – Dec. 15).

The government rightfully says the Canada Children’s Benefit is important in significantly reducing child poverty and in helping middle-class families to invest in raising their children. If these goals are important, is it not also important for the benefit to maintain its effectiveness? So, why let it erode until 2020? Why let the rate and depth of child poverty increase until then, and why impair the purchasing power of middle-class families in the face of rising costs? Is this fair? Looked at differently, isn’t it worth $300-million (the estimated cost of indexing to inflation) to protect an investment of $22-billion?

Sid Frankel, Faculty of Social Work, University of Manitoba

..........................................

B.C. fully justified

Re B.C. Slammed Over Foreign-Buyers Tax (Dec. 13): Regardless of the whining of real-estate insiders, the B.C. government’s actions to cool the Vancouver housing market were fully justified and long overdue. A provincial economy dependent on wildly escalating home prices is hardly a recipe for long-term prosperity, especially when driven by foreign purchases.

Ronald McCaig, Port Alberni, B.C.

..........................................

hacker@kremlin.ru

Re Yahoo Says One Billion Accounts Hacked In 2013 (Dec. 15): Do I presume this also is being blamed on the Russians?

Ed Bodi, Oakville, Ont.

..........................................

So the same organization that said Saddam Hussein had WMDs, says it was the Russians who hacked the Democratic Party’s e-mails in order to tilt the election toward Donald Trump (Trump Rejects CIA’s Russia Conclusion – Dec. 12). The source of the leak is irrelevant. It’s the content of the e-mails that matters, not how they were brought to light. Instead of owning up, the Democrats are attacking the messenger.

David Morgan, Ottawa

Report Typo/Error