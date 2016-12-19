Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Cash on offer

Please accept this letter in response to – pick your own article – the Liberals’ fundraising: The Globe and Mail has surely made it its mission to torpedo the great Canadian Honeymoon with the steady drip-drip of accusations of quite common fundraising tactics traditionally used by all stripes of governments.

And what to make of all those letter writers shedding crocodile tears, as if they ever voted Liberal in their life! Were they similarly outraged by Stephen Harper’s Senate appointments, prorogations, gazebos, F-35 deceptions, election finance in-and-outs, barbaric hotlines and perpetual dog-whistling?

I have yet to read a serious discussion of political party funding and how we should perhaps reinstate the public financing of our democracy, which Stephen Harper eliminated.

Pierre Roger, Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are being pilloried for their blatant hypocrisy and ludicrous excuses while running a cash-for-access fundraising program.

However, B.C. Premier Christy Clark and her Liberals, who also embrace that concept, have one-upped the federal Liberals.

The B.C. Liberals are offering straight cash for votes in the guise of interest-free loans to first-time home buyers (B.C. To Offer Loans To First-Time Buyers As BoC Issues Debt Warning – Dec. 16).

When the interest-free period is up (along, no doubt, with interest rates), the borrowers will find themselves in even deeper debt. The only thing liberal about these Liberals is their flexible approach to moral and ethical guidelines.

Doug Rushton, North Vancouver

In the absence of anything that even remotely resembles a national or provincial housing strategy, let alone coherent and consistent policy framework, B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s announcement seems fitting: a photo-op preceded by a teaser tweet.

Home ownership, according to the Premier, “is part of what being a Canadian is all about.” So, too, presumably, is indebtedness.

John Belec, Mission, B.C.

Morals, methods

Re Slam Liberals For Their Morals, Not Their Methods (Dec. 16): If their methods are to say one thing and then do the opposite, then we, the public, should slam them. Some of us continue to believe that being fair, honest and truthful should still be part of a politician’s character. And I am not a land owner, so Tom Flanagan can easily dismiss my views as a pain in Aristotle’s derrière.

John Oliver, Ennismore, Ont.

Quelle surprise! Conservative Tom Flanagan invokes Aristotle, one of history’s most outspoken opponents of democracy, as a validator for our founding founders’ requiring property ownership as a prerequisite for membership in the Senate. I’m surprised he didn’t also cite Sir John A. Macdonald’s supporting argument for an unelected Senate. Such a Senate will protect minorities – and the rich, Macdonald pointed out, will always be a minority.

Mr. Flanagan’s claim that stable constitutional government requires a balancing of the interests of those with greater wealth against the interests of those with less should be seen for what it is: reactionary cant, unsupportable by either historical experience or moral arguments.

Ed Broadbent, chair, Broadbent Institute

Kremlin realities

In sharp contrast to the hysterical pronouncements one reads elsewhere, Aurel Braun’s column, The Kremlin Should Hold Off Any Celebration Over Rex Tillerson (Dec. 14), brings us back to reality as seen by a genuine expert.

No, U.S. foreign policy will not be made at the State Department. Mr. Tillerson’s status has been made very clear by the fact his chief subordinates will be Trump transition nominees, not his own choices (as was the case with Hillary Clinton, who staffed the State Department with Clintonians).

No, neither Mr. Tillerson nor Donald Trump will give away the store to Vladimir Putin, just because they do not think it useful to insult the Russian President. As Prof. Braun writes, the big change will be Mr. Trump’s willingness to make a deal over Ukraine, a two-sided deal, with the Russians out, and Ukraine not in NATO. If Mr. Putin refuses or, worse, accepts and cheats, Mr. Trump will not be forgiving.

Edward N. Luttwak, Chevy Chase, Md.

Pot? 21 and over

Re Pot-Purchasing Age Should Match Drinking Age, PM Says (Dec. 16): The Liberal Party of Canada’s website proclaims, “We will make decisions using the best data available” and that “Responsible governments rely on sound data to make their decisions.”

Are we to assume that the advice provided by the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Paediatric Society is not based on the “best data” or “sound data”?

I have more faith in the medical profession’s ability to assess the impact of cannabis on developing brains than I have in any government’s ability to oversee successful education and awareness programs. A legal age of 21 would be a reasonable compromise.

Bonnie DuPont, Calgary

Asbestos ban, finally

Re Canada Takes Action To Ban Asbestos Use By 2018 (Dec. 16): Finally, the federal government has decided it is time for a ban on asbestos. The Globe and Mail should be congratulated for its persistence in making this issue known. Also to be congratulated are the many groups that spoke out about the need for such a ban.

The lingering question remains: Given the unequivocal scientific evidence, why did it take so long?

One wonders which of the many other lethal toxins currently in use will be banned. How many deaths and cases of cancer are necessary before the government acts?

Jim Prowse, Ottawa

Dec. 15, 1944

Re Glenn Miller’s Mysterious Disappearance (Moment In Time – Dec. 15 ). Some years ago, a British aviation magazine, Aeroplane Monthly, hired an ex-wartime navigator to investigate what really happened on Dec. 15, 1944, to Glenn Miller’s aircraft.

He determined that the plane, having broken clear of the fog in mid-Channel, was on course for Paris. A westerly wind had blown the aircraft further east, into a “no-fly” zone, and unfortunately some Lancaster bombers, loaded with four-pound incendiaries, having been recalled from a raid, were dumping their loads into the Channel, just as the Norseman in which Glenn Miller was flying went into area where the loads were jettisoned.

The man who was investigating the incident was able to interview two bomb aimers who were in the Lancasters; one was able to identify the light aircraft as a Norseman, whereas the second one said it was a “light aircraft.”

As far as we aviation enthusiasts were concerned, that was the answer to the disappearance.

Derek Pennington, Toronto

