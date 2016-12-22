Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Will Russia blink?

Re Russia Urges Ottawa To Stay Out Of Latvia (Dec. 21): Russia is a post-Communist oligarchy which, in attempting to overcome its domestic corruption and internal contradictions, has decided to pursue a nationalistic agenda.

While Russia may well have succeeded in co-opting Donald Trump, I trust that the Canadian government will not fall for Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev’s drivel. Rather than being ceded a slice of the world, bully Russia should be told to respect both the spirit and edicts flowing from the UN Charter, and that the Canadians will be there in force to bolster global security.

Dale Armstrong, London, Ont.

There is Mother Russia. And then there is the Russian Bear.

We’ve seen a lot of the latter in recent years. The ongoing Russian participation in Syria, particularly savage, underscores President Vladimir Putin’s determination to re-establish the Russian union of its former republics. Human consequences are swept aside. Russian cyberaction, even unto the White House, has been revealed. In this atmosphere, Canada plans not only to participate, but to lead a NATO deployment in Latvia, ostensibly to “deter Moscow’s aggression in eastern Europe.”

Russia, with a population of 145 million, versus Canada, the roaring mouse of 35 million sabre-rattling hockey fans.

Will Russia blink? I agree with the Russians; this is unwise.

Hugh McKechnie, Newmarket, Ont.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev asks Canada to act as “honest broker” between Russia and the United States.

Given the bromance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, a chaperone would be more appropriate.

A.A. Sayeed, Toronto

..................................................

Hydro malaise

Re Small Businesses Say Hydro Rates Threaten Their Survival (Report on Business, Dec. 20): Small, rural Ontario municipalities are also struggling with hydro rates. We do not have the multiple revenue options afforded to senior levels of government. But we certainly have huge responsibilities, many of them downloaded by those same Ottawa and Toronto offices.

This year, our HJ McFarland Memorial Home For The Aged, already strapped for funds, was hit by a 30 per cent increase in its hydro bill. This month, in the context of our local school board exploring rural school closures, we were told the board’s hydro bill had jumped by $700,000.

And today, and every work day across rural southeastern Ontario, workers in short-staffed municipalities are endeavouring heroically to spur economic development, only to find that their biggest obstacle to attracting investors and jobs is the cheap, surplus hydro that Ontario fire-sales to places like upstate New York.

True, Premier Kathleen Wynne has taken positive, but (in my view) insufficient, steps to redress this problem. Let’s just hope that whatever comes next as a remedy to our dreadful hydro malaise isn’t too little, too late for some rural communities.

Bill Roberts, councillor, Prince Edward County

Death’s definitions

Re Should Hospices Be Made To Kill? (Dec. 20): I wrote letters to all political parties concerning the need for increased palliative care, as that would often be the only option for those wishing to finish their lives by normal progression.

I heard back from a non-committed NDP and got a long, well thought out response from Rona Ambrose’s office, but nothing from the Liberals. This government seems more concerned with allowing us to float blissfully along in a euphoria of marijuana smoke while it slides through lobbyist-driven legislation.

No one should be forced to kill another human (or help them have a dignified death) – and that includes doctors who find the action compromises their beliefs.

The right of freedom of choice belongs to each of us. Everyone who wishes to – old or young – has the right to live with dignity, from birth through death.

Good, well-funded palliative care should be available across Canada in response to this right.

Elise Weagant, Brockville, Ont.

Rather than being the “cruel cliché” Margaret Wente describes, “patient-centred care” is exactly what hospices claim to provide.

In practice, that means holistic care that acknowledges the patient as the expert in defining their experience of illness and dying, as well as in their definition of personal dignity, the meaning of suffering and what for them would be a good death.

What is cruel is denying terminally ill patients the benefits of skilled comfort care through to death because they exercise their rights in the context of patient-centred care and choose to define these things for themselves.

Elizabeth Causton, Victoria

Decency in our time

Re Merkel Faces Vital Test Of Leadership In Wake Of Attack On Christmas Market (Dec. 21): As a decent leader in a very decent country, Angela Merkel accepted the responsibility to welcome and support thousands of needy individuals and families, giving them a path to a future for themselves and their children.

She was not unaware that there would be challenges and potential dangers, including political consequences, in doing so.

There have been and will be more problems but what other choice was there for a moral and caring country to make? What humanitarian alternative would her critics propose?

Donald Symonds, Markham, Ont.

Don’t picture this

Re Diplomat’s Murder Tests Russia-Turkey Relations (Dec. 20): How easy to become famous: Kill a man in cold blood, get your picture on the front page of every major newspaper, and as an added bonus, show the deceased (almost like holding the dead deer’s antlers) to prove to his loved ones that he is actually dead. Shameful, Globe and Mail.

Jo Ann Hughes, Oakville, Ont.

Your cover image of the killer of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov had the appearance of a still from a grotesque instructional video on how to look good while doing a targeted assassination. Even more disturbing was the picture spread across the Folio.

How disrespectful to the man who was just killed. Creating this kind of publicity only provides a template for misguided individuals to see how famous they can become by carrying out their demented visions. Responsible journalism demands that you inform us of these events, not sensationalize them.

Leslie Starkman, Toronto

Identity crisis?

The Liberal Party of Canada is not, it appears, a political party but rather a sales organization: arms to Saudi Arabia (now), cannabis (late 2018 or early 2019) and the ever-popular access to its beloved leader (any time).

Marty Cutler, Toronto

