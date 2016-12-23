Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................

Language of culture

Re A Language Lost, A Culture Gained (Dec. 22): Catherine Little has reminded us of an important truth at a time when traditions are at the forefront of our bustling days: To be part of our lives, culture cannot be a museum piece, preserved against the influences surrounding us.

As I dig into my first plate of latkes this year, I’ll reflect on the New World’s contribution (potatoes) to the decidedly Old World festival of Hanukkah. The diversity we enjoy should not be a diorama of “authentic” customs. It should be a continuing source of renewal and strength for each of our respective traditions.

Jonathan J. Weisman, Vancouver

....................................................

A first language forms the foundation for a second language; the two languages build on each other, rather than take away from each other, in bilingual development. Edmonton public schools have innovative bilingual programs where children learn through English and non-official languages such as Spanish, Arabic, German and Ukrainian. There is no evidence that students in these educational programs do worse than others academically, and they gain the benefit of bilingualism.

In many newcomer families, parents never attain proficiency in English beyond a beginner- to low-intermediate level. If the children lose the heritage language, how can parents maintain rich relationships with them and transmit values, beliefs and cultural heritage? Research shows that teens who share a common language with their immigrant parents are closer to them and have fewer conflicts. Also, if parents are not proficient in English and choose to use English in all their interactions with their children, this practice has no demonstrable benefit – the children do not learn English faster than children who speak and hear the heritage language at home.

Every newcomer family has a unique experience with language and culture shift, but language policy and practice in education should be based on research evidence that aggregates across individual experiences.

Johanne Paradis, linguistics professor, Edmonton

....................................................

Telecoms’ rural role?

Re CRTC Rules High-Speed Internet A Basic Service, Sets Targets (Dec. 22): Thank God, now that clean water, health care, affordable housing, and safe streets are available to all, it’s about time we solved this important issue.

At the end of the day, we will end up paying the telecoms more money in more places for this “fundamental right.” We already pay some of the highest prices worldwide for Internet services.

The telecom giants are essentially monopolies. Shouldn’t part of their cost of doing business include providing service to remote areas?

Fraser Landry, Toronto

....................................................

Canada in Latvia

Re Latvian Envoy Defends NATO Mission (Dec. 22): So Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev wants another Potsdam Agreement on resolving disputes and setting rules? The ambassador would do well to remember another conference, in San Francisco, just one month before Potsdam, where 50 countries including the Soviet Union adopted the UN Charter. A document that prohibits the “threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” For instance, Ukraine.

Michael Byers, international law, University of British Columbia

....................................................

Russia’s Ambassador, Alexander Darchiev, urges Canada not to participate in the upcoming NATO deployment. Canadians should feel confident in finding guidance enough at home on how to conduct their foreign policy; they do not need other countries advising them how to act.

The ambassador seems conveniently to forget what happened with Crimea, Donbas and what is happening in Syria today.

Achieving mutual respect is a reachable goal only when the value we place on the principles of democracy and human rights is reflected in our actions and deeds. Weakness, standing down, standing back and doing nothing does not deter bullies. Respect facilitates dialogue. Deterrence facilitates respect.

The ambassador pulls up alarming terms from the past– realpolitik and big powers, even referencing the Potsdam Agreement – so we time travel to a world order built on powers that carve up the world among themselves.

We all know the outcomes of that dangerous Old World order.

I don’t think anyone, not even Russia, wants such a world.

Let’s not go back to the future.

Karlis Eihenbaums, Ambassador, Embassy of Latvia in Canada

....................................................

Kind mail

Re Alumni Send Students Letters Of Support (Dec. 20): With all the grief and horror of today’s world, how wonderfully refreshing it is that former students are sending notes of encouragement to the occupants of their previous campus residences. What a useful, positive initiative. Good on the University of Western Ontario.

Jo Meingarten, Toronto

....................................................

Whac-A-Mole …

Re Trump Is Right That Global Trading System Is Out Of Whack (Report on Business, Dec. 22): Laments for a country’s international trade deficit invariably call for corrective action, often accompanied by concern over how the deficit will be financed through foreign capital.

If the Trump administration succeeds in slashing taxes and expanding infrastructure spending, the resulting deficit will drive up interest rates. This will attract more foreign capital, driving up the exchange rate (the U.S. dollar has already risen sharply since Nov. 8 in anticipation), “worsening” the trade balance.

Fruitless attempts to counter this by restricting imports and promoting exports will exacerbate price distortions in an unending game of Whac-A-Mole.

Michael G. Kelly, Ottawa

....................................................

Mouse and wolf

Re A Classic That Needs No Re-write: Baby, It’s Cold – And Consensual (Dec. 22): In her dissertation on Baby, It’s Cold Outside Prof. Elise Thorburn did an admirable job of explaining “This is now, that was then.”

Even more context might be helpful. Frank Loesser wrote the song in 1944 as a duet for two voices, “mouse” and “wolf.” He and his wife, Lynn Garland, performed it at parties until he sold the rights to MGM. She later said “I felt as betrayed as if I’d caught him in bed with another woman.”

The song was used in the 1949 MGM film, Neptune's Daughter. (So titled, it inevitably starred Esther Williams.) Postwar mores are encapsulated in the film by having the song performed twice, once with Esther Williams (mouse) and Ricardo Montaban (wolf), and then with Betty Garrett (wolf) and Red Skelton (mouse) reversing the roles.

What could be more equitable than that?

And, without Baby, It’s Cold Outside to worry about, we’d have to spend our free time decoding I Can’t Get Started (Ira Gershwin/Vernon Duke, 1936).

Kenneth Kingsbury, Ottawa

Report Typo/Error