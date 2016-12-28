Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Barn doors. Opioids

There is another culprit in Canada’s opioid crisis other than physicians who inadvertently trigger addiction in their patients – the reduced length of hospital stays.

Before the practice of sending patients home after surgery in significant pain, registered nurses were in charge of a patient’s opioid intake. Without sounding too Nurse Ratched-like, RNs administered opioids, using their skill and judgment to determine the appropriateness of giving the controlled substance. Simple measures, such as reducing factors in the environment and talking to a fearful patient in the dark of night, were often enough to stretch the requirement for narcotics as the patient improved.

In the bad old days of longer-length stays, patients were discharged when their pain was controlled, in most instances by over-the-counter medication.

Tylenol with codeine was about as potent as it got. Narcotics remained in locked cupboards on hospital wards. Shorter stays and the concomitant disappearance of postoperative nursing has left patients vulnerable and physicians with little choice but to write prescriptions for opioids.

It’s ironic that provinces are now promising more hospital beds to treat people with addictions. Images of horses and barn doors emerge.

Jane Simpson, RN (retired), Kanata, Ont.

Paying for politics

A Canada-wide survey found that only some 19 per cent of Canadians report having donated to a political party or candidate (Samara Canada, 2014). Yet critics never define whether that is enough, or what realistic budgets are actually needed to ensure the survival of political parties, and they don’t say what the source of truly untainted funds would be in the face of impecunious voters.

There must be meaningful and substantive discussions of just what kinds of funds are actually needed by any political party to function effectively, not just during the relatively short periods of election campaigns, but in the intervening years, too.

Perhaps we really need a clear review of the kinds of funds it takes for our political process to operate on our behalf before we discuss just how that funding might be achieved or limited.

Criticism of our political leaders and processes is accepted as a healthy norm. But it is time to get past making that criticism a blood sport where condemnation is automatic and proposals for constructive change are meagre. The many hazards of depending upon the charitable whims of citizens or the danger-laden donations of potential influence-peddlers has been evident for years. Let’s stop going in circles.

Careful and rational profiles of party responsibilities and realistic budgets could bring dramatically new, fair and far more balanced approaches to funding and sustaining our fragile democracy.

The time for that seismic change is now.

Bob Sutton, Camlachie, Ont.

Commissions, too?

What a surprise: Tim Hudak, the head of a realtors’ lobby, supports the B.C. government’s decision to lend money to first-time home buyers (Hudak Backs B.C.’s Price-Match Policy For First-Time Buyers – Report on Business, Dec. 23). Mr. Hudak, on behalf of the members of the Ontario Real Estate Association, blames those darn taxes, legal fees, moving costs “and all that kind of stuff” for keeping people out of the homes they want and deserve.

What, no mention of exorbitant real estate commissions, despite the fact houses are almost selling themselves in hot markets?

Elsewhere in the economy, competition has led to steep cuts in the prices for services, to the bone in many cases. How has the real estate industry avoided this?

Good lobbying, perhaps?

Richard E. Austin, Toronto

I agree with much of the criticism of the B.C. government’s program to “assist” first-time home buyers (B.C. Help For Home Buyers Is A Trap – Dec. 20). However, the suggestion that the farmland of our region should be used for housing is a non-starter. This is part of B.C.’s very limited amount of Class 1 and 2 food-producing land that this community decided more than 40 years ago to protect with the Agricultural Land Reserve so we could grow food right here in our own province.

What’s next? Building houses in parks? That’s also “available land” we have chosen not to develop.

Gordon D. Gram, Vancouver

Open science?

Re A Wee Opening In The Closed World Of Science Research (Dec. 20): André Picard writes of the “wee opening” in the usually closed world of science offered by the new initiative at the Montreal Neurological Institute. However, this otherwise welcome opening may be problematic if the questions to be examined by Richard Gold are answered positively, new private partners do invest in the work and more companies open for business in the city.

Leonard Cohen wrote of how “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” The cracks being created – and now welcomed – in the world of science could become problematic if they provide new opportunities not only for the entry of light to come from those who foster science, but also for an infestation into research by those who seek new sources of profit.

Will research be guided to give preference to projects that will be financially rewarding to others and not simply curiosity driven?

Will individuals have competing, if not conflicting, interests in their research agendas?

Should there be concern about the potential of using public funds to create open data banks to be sifted for private profit?

Let’s hope the wee openings will truly illuminate the science and the scientists, and not become illustrations of how corporate advantage can, however implicitly, bend the lights for science.

Abby Lippman, research associate, Simone de Beauvoir Institute, Concordia University

Transit expectations

Transit infrastructure across the country, and particularly in Toronto, is in an embarrassing state (Suicide Watch – Dec. 20). Cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have long had precision barriers in subways, despite China’s status as a developing country.

If current funding to the Toronto Transit Commission does not allow things like suicide barriers to be installed, increase the funding through higher taxes and road tolls like those used in world-class cities such as London.

Canadians need to demand more of their public transit systems, especially now with the challenge of climate change.

If developing countries can do it, shouldn’t we be able to as well?

Jeff Geipel, Toronto

Hmm …

Re Screen Star Led A Dramatic Romantic Life (Obituaries, Dec. 19): Zsa Zsa Gabor, in reference to her many marriages, was found of repeating a joke told about her: “I am a wonderful housekeeper. Every time I get divorced, I get to keep the house.”

Matthew Scholtz, Tillsonburg, Ont.

