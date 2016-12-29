Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Subsidies? Vote yes

Re Subsidies? Vote No” (Dec. 29): A letter writer argues that fundraising is a measure of a political party’s worthiness and that per-vote subsidies “wrongly enhance” minority views at taxpayer expense. The result, unmentioned, is that those who have the cash to buy access to party bosses are heard while pesky “minorities,” who together make up the majority, stew in silence.

History shows that poor decisions come from listening only to what the establishment wants. It’s always heard. We also need to hear other voices – workers and those looking for work, impoverished vets, new immigrants, cheated aboriginals, students who later will lead, those who will inherit our customs and planet.

Canada’s wealth and its civil society come from its inclusive democracy. The per-vote subsidy is a cheap and fair way to pay for it.

James Russell, Ottawa

Who are you?

Re Joseph Boyden, Where Are You From? (online, Dec. 28): I am a white teacher who works with preschool children with hearing loss. When I knew I would be working once or twice a year in communities on the James Bay coast, my colleague and I took an OISE course on education and First Nations people, attended a Deaf First Nation of Ontario Conference and read books by Edmund Metatawabin (Up Ghost River), Richard Wagamese (Indian Horse), Thomas King (The Inconvenient Indian) to name just a few because we wanted to be culturally sensitive and informed when we met parents and their children. How else could we, the families and the communities begin to form any kind of trusting working relationship if we didn’t know their history and appreciate how that has influenced their lives?

I have also read The Orenda and other books by Joseph Boyden. Learning that there are allegations that he has no significant indigenous past, no First Nation family history to impart, is shocking. If these allegations are true, it is unconscionable that someone would use cultural appropriation in this way. A thank you to Hayden King for discussing the implications of “ethnic fraud.”

Deborah McLean, Napanee, Ont.

Accusations of ethnic fraud reflect a growing and disturbing reality among those who seek their “form of self-preservation” through being identified as either ethnically “pure” or at least knowing where “you’re from.”

In the 21st century, notions of ethnic purity reflect a deep insecurity that is closed to other perspectives and experiences.

In the Trump victory, Canadians saw abuse cast on those who, different in religion and race, were accused of not being “pure” Americans. Seeds of such small-minded thinking are emerging here. Rather than broaden the narratives of the human experience, some wish to narrow it. Sadly, this exclusivity is often found along lines of wealth, race or religion. Such divisions can cast a long, dark shadow that denies the other and makes us all less than we could be if we took the time to listen – or in Joseph Boyden’s case, read what he has written.

Those in the aboriginal community who would accuse Mr. Boyden of ethnic fraud if the allegations about his ancestry are correct seem to me to be reflecting indigenous insecurity. First Nations people need to start living in the 21st century if being indigenous is to remain a vital part of the Canadian identity and experience.

Joseph Boyden is pointing a way forward – by going back and carrying forward to all Canadians vital stories from the indigenous experience and memories.

As a Canadian, I’m thankful for his commitment to this important work.

Leo J. Deveau, Halifax

Burdened in Ontario

Re Ontario Set To Tackle Climate Change With Cap-And-Trade Launch On Jan. 1 (Dec 28): Details of the government’s carbon plans are conspicuously absent, but what is glaringly obvious is that this is yet another scheme where more taxes and spending are somehow expected to deliver greater prosperity and a brighter future.

The Ontario Liberals’ track record in this arena is dismal. The faulty economics and questionable to non-existent policy benefits of its green energy program are well documented, the everyday burdens on the province’s citizens and industry, all too real.

We need a broad discussion of this issue that includes other points of view, not just those of the self-described environmental policy experts clustered on one side of the political spectrum. If climate change is the existential threat the Liberals believe it to be, and their conviction regarding their policy solutions and Ontario’s obligation to act is absolutely firm, then they should call an election and seek affirmation from those who will pay the price.

Kathleen Wynne’s government is surely out of free passes. They should ask for and obtain permission from the electorate before embarking on another reckless green escapade.

Colin Wright, Richmond Hill, Ont.

Mail’s many costs

Yes, door-to-door mail delivery is costly (It’s Not In The Mail – letters, Dec. 26). That said, consider this: In my son’s neighbourhood there’s a community mail box across the street. I see people drive up to it, leave their car running, get out to get their mail, then hop back in and drive along home. It’s idling central, kind of like a drive-through. So there’s a cost to both kinds of mail delivery, just a different kind of cost.

Susan Halliday, Sarnia, Ont.

A poet’s words

Re In The Office Of The Poet (Dec. 24): I’ve never been on a “hiatus” in this position as Canada’s parliamentary poet laureate. It is true that I’d expected requests for the writing of “official” poetry that were rather late in arriving. However, I have been so busy travelling and organizing, to promote poetry, poets and to give readings, that I employ my own secretary – at my own expense – to juggle the demands. Parliamentary requests for “official” poetry are now – as they should always have been – recognized as pertinent to the position. Thus, my verse, now cited in the bicameral Hansards, is truly relevant currently, and maybe (if I’m lucky) for posterity.

We shall see …

George Elliott Clarke, parliamentary poet laureate, Ottawa

Controversy about Canada’s poet laureate not writing enough poems? Who knew?

George Elliott Clarke’s Elegy For Leonard Cohen contains these lines: “This terrible, irritable dawn / This morning of Mourning …” And this: “Every presidency serving up/ Immaculate Corruption …” Perhaps Mr. Clarke himself has made the most eloquent argument for why he should be writing fewer poems.

Clive Veroni, Toronto

Mom’s wise words

Re Dad’s Wise Words (letters, Dec. 27): My late mother would have shared Andre Bergeron’s father’s view that all Canadians were immigrants. Years ago, I asked her what a “DP” was. Instead of “Displaced Person,” she replied, “Delayed Pilgrim.”

Anita Dignan, Toronto

