Our electoral future

I am a 35-year-old father of twin girls. I want to believe in democracy. I want to be engaged and active, to vote and to contribute. But for my whole life I have been disillusioned and disappointed in the imbalances of our electoral system. First past the post is an antiquated system that inequitably rewards the dominant player. In this system more times than not my vote hasn’t counted. I truly believed Justin Trudeau when he said 2015 would be our last first-past-the-post election. Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef’s behaviour (Liberals Urge Trudeau To Break Promise On Electoral Reform, Dec. 2) in Parliament on Thursday saddened and embarrassed me. How embarrassing for the Liberals that they are now the ones standing in the way of their own main platform planks being brought to fruition. I hope for my sake, my children, and the sake of all Canadians to come – that Ms. Monsef and Mr. Trudeau step up and lead us toward a brighter electoral future.

Greg Roderick, Toronto

......................................

I can suggest to Maryam Monsef a simple path for achieving electoral reform. First, her government makes a proposal for a new electoral system. This specific proposal provides a focal point for public debate. The Liberal government, having heard the debate, amends its proposal. The Liberals take this definitive idea as a centrepiece of their 2019 election platform. Other parties will be forced to respond by putting forth their proposals. That’s sure to ignite a debate during the 2019 campaign. Then the government that is elected can claim a mandate for specific electoral reform. This is a simple, democratic path. All it takes, Ms. Monsef, is that first step: You Liberals develop a spine and make a specific proposal.

Jack Hanna, Ottawa

......................................

For the record, it is not only the special committee studying electoral reform that did a monumental amount of work, for which its members should be commended, not criticized. Thousands of Canadians and many organizations across the country spent valuable time participating in town halls, writing briefs, attending meetings, visiting MPs, etc. This was sparked by the promise of reform. Let’s hope the committee’s report, which adds to the solid body of evidence collected so far, will not be shelved to collect dust.

Sheila Lacroix, Toronto

......................................

The Liberal Party promise to reform our electoral system tricked many Canadians into voting for them in 2015, including me, a member of the Green Party. Now we are stuck with another false majority government that 61 per cent of voters did not cast a ballot for. Arguments that electoral reform would be rushed, too radical, and irresponsible is just a dishonest strategy to stall until time runs out. All this shows how urgently we need proportional representation. I feel cheated and I’m mad as hell.

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

......................................

Trudeau kudos

Starting in early October, a strategic decision was made by the Trudeau government to introduce a carbon tax across the land. A month or so later, the governnment announced sweeping measures that would protect coastal waters from environmental harm due to spills from tankers and other potential causes. Then the Prime Minister announced coal would be phased out by 2030. He saved the best for last: The dramatic and long-awaited decision on pipelines. In one fell swoop, Mr. Trudeau managed to tell Canadians and the world that Canada is now truly open for business, and that he recognizes our oil and gas industry is an important and significant contributor to our economy. He did this while reinforcing the fact the environment will not be sacrificed for the sake of achieving much needed economic growth. Well done, Mr. Prime Minister.

John Moore, Halifax

......................................

All Canadians care

Re Look Beyond The Green Bubble, Vancouver (Dec. 2): A Standing Rock-like protest over the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not “delusional,” as Gary Mason says. This issue is not British Columbia against the rest of Canada. Canadians across the country are deeply concerned about a catastrophic marine spill that would never be cleaned up and about whale populations that would disappear with greatly increased tanker traffic. Nor would such a gathering involve violence on the part of the protestors. Participants in the North Dakota encampment are committed to peaceful action. Environmentalists care for the Earth and all its creatures, including the human ones. That’s as true in Canada as it is in North Dakota.

Donna Sinclair, North Bay, Ont.

......................................

I found the Globe’s editorial on pipelines (The Liberals Strike The Right Balance, Dec. 1) to be fair and balanced, with two exceptions. Firstly, the Globe stated that “… the goal should be getting politics out of pipeline approval and regulation.” Really? It also argued that the announcement made by Mr. Trudeau “politicized” the decisions. Really? It’s crystal clear that the government (as “referee”) made the final decisions, so Mr. Trudeau would have been excoriated by The Globe if the announcement had been made by the regulator. Secondly, “… when it comes to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, arguing over which pipelines to build and which to block is a sideshow ….” That’s a false premise – does The Globe believe that alternative pipeline decisions are based solely on reducing GHG emissions?

Harry Sutherland, North Vancouver

......................................

Payback time

Re Doctors Warn Thousands Will Leave For U.S. Over New Tax Rules (Dec. 1): Ray Foley of the Ontario Association of Radiologists and his members are free to leave for the U.S., but before they go I think they owe the Canadian taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in subsidized education. As a small business owner, I pay a very high amount in tax, and complex corporate structures are not an option for most of us. Still, I believe in the redistribution of wealth in a country of plenty, and fair taxation for all, not just those who can afford it. If paying their fair share is so onerous that they’d prefer Donald Trump’s free market then they should start with paying back the true cost of their education or pay their taxes like the rest of us, and get on with improving health care, not their bottom lines.

Travis Cutler, Vancouver

......................................

No more excuses

Re For Judge ‘Knees Together’ Camp, Education Is Power (Dec. 3) Do you really think about 60 years on Earth isn’t long enough for an education? Please, stop making excuses for these overprivileged, entitled people. Toss him and hire judges who really are open to learning. I do not want any more of my taxes spent on educating these “fellows” that spend a few years in law school, join the right clubs, marry into the right circles, and then think their opinions touch the core of human experience. Go away Judge Camp…nothing about you smacks of having really understood your societal responsibilities.

Klara Horn, Ottawa

Report Typo/Error