Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.................................................................................................

Skew(er)ed reform?

Re Liberals’ Online Survey On Electoral Reform Is Biased, Critics Charge (Dec. 6): We use an online tool to select the fans’ addition to the baseball All Star Game – vote early and often! So why not use it as a tool to change something as trivial as our voting system? After all, it is 2016. At some point, I expect someone in our balanced cabinet to inform us that 150 million Canadians have spoken.

Fast track the marijuana legislation: We have three more years of this!

J.C. Henry, Mississauga

.....................................

The Liberal government’s online survey is far from an open collector of opinions about electoral reform. Instead, it is a clear indication of preferred answers to a very limiting set of questions. The Liberals know the answers they want and have skewed this “survey” to make sure they get them.

For example, here is one of the early questions: “A party that wins the most seats in an election should still have to compromise with other parties, even if it means reconsidering some of its policies.” Our legislature, Parliament, is made up of a government side and a “loyal opposition.” The question leaves no room to consider whether or not the “most seats” were elected by more or less than 50 per cent of the electors. Nor does it consider a coalition of parties that together may have the “most seats.” Many of the other questions are even more limiting in their scope.

The governing Liberals, who were not elected by more than 50 per cent of voters, have an open mind on electoral reform – but only if you agree with them. This is a sad way to engage in constructive dialogue with Canadians.

By rejecting the work of the special committee studying electoral reform, the governing Liberals have clearly indicated they would answer the sample question cited above with a strong “no.”

That’s hardly walking their talk.

David Kister, Toronto

.....................................

‘Lock’ is loaded

Re Lock This Down (editorial, Dec. 6): Based on the implausibility of Conservative leadership candidate Chris Alexander’s denials that he endorsed the “lock her up” chants, and his previously shaky memory of Power and Politics appearances, it seems he may be planning to “Trump” the Conservative leadership field by becoming the first post-fact candidate. Coincidentally, both he and the president-elect have nemeses named Rosie.

Chester Fedoruk, Toronto

.....................................

I was disturbed by the American-election-style chants of “lock her up” directed at Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, and the failure of Conservative leadership candidate Chris Alexander to denounce that behaviour on the spot.

A true Canadian leader, as Mr. Alexander is aspiring to be, must demonstrate that he is willing to reject anti-democratic comments. Last Sunday, when presented with the opportunity at a public rally, he failed to demonstrate that leadership.

Jeff Buckstein, Kanata, Ont.

.....................................

Having a crowd chant “lock her up” in reference to Rachel Notley, the democratically elected Premier of Alberta, is disgusting and unacceptable.

This kind of behaviour must be vigorously resisted, no matter what its intent: It seems to me the world thought Donald Trump was a joke not too long ago as well.

June Rogers, Toronto

.....................................

Chris Alexander should step away from the Conservative Party’s leadership race. He has “jumped the shark” – not an easy thing to do in landlocked Alberta.

Linda Greene, Kelowna

.....................................

Reality check

Re Price Check: Food Costs To Increase (Report on Business, Dec. 6): Government debt continues to rise, the cost of living continues to rise, incomes generally do not, and jobs continue to depart the country.

And the media keep putting out those “Could Donald Trump happen here?” pieces …

Richard Seymour, Brechin, Ont.

.....................................

We’re Alberta-bound

Re Trudeau’s Dreams – And Nightmares (Dec. 6): I don’t like oil. I drive an electric car. I have solar panels on my house. Yet, despite my deep commitment to the environment, I support Justin Trudeau on pipelines.

A clean energy future will not happen overnight. In the meantime, we must accept that fossil fuels will be burned, and if that’s the case, then why not those from Alberta?

By exporting our oil, Albertans and other Canadians will benefit from an invigorated economy, which will allow us to invest in the green transition. Without a prosperous economy, Alberta and the rest of Canada will not be able to make the investments needed to shape our future.

Blocking this pipeline will only kill jobs and hurt Alberta’s economy. It will not reduce oil consumption. Only a transition to renewable energy, financed by a carbon tax and a strong economy based on our exports will do that.

Economy. Environment. We can’t have one without the other. Kill one, and you kill the other.

Martin Gratton, Ottawa

.....................................

Native disparities

Re Canadian Students Rank Fourth For Science Performance (Dec. 6): We don’t need more “rigorous” tests in Saskatchewan – or elsewhere for that matter – to see the issues at play here. Just look at the disparity in the Saskatchewan graduation rates: As a direct result of poverty, lack of teacher role models, and racism we have an approximately 40-per-cent versus 80- to 84-per-cent graduation rate between aboriginals and non-sboriginals in Saskatchewan.

No test is going to fix that. If only it were that easy …

Marc Spooner, associate professor, Faculty of Education, University of Regina

.....................................

Students in Canada’s national or federal system of education – i.e. federal schools/First Nations schools – are specifically excluded from participating in the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). The federal government would have to do something about First Nations education if there were solid evidence of the poor state of their schools. Perhaps that’s the reason for their exclusion.

Ron Phillips, Faculty of Education, Nipissing University, North Bay, Ont.

.....................................

Conversation is work

Re An Introvert’s Guide To Surviving The Party Season (Life & Arts, Dec. 5): “Speak to a person” were the words spoken to me as a very young child by my mother when we entered a social gathering of unknowns. It wasn’t an option, it was mandatory. Being shy was simply being rude and one just had to get past it.

When I landed a good job at a publishing company that required me to attend conferences of hundreds of people I did not know, those words enabled me to get my job done.

Make no mistake: Conversation is work; each party has an obligation to participate. Because everyone loves to talk about themselves, try interviewing a stranger. It works wonders.

Nancy Marley-Clarke, Calgary

Report Typo/Error