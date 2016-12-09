Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Those rules …

Re Despite Questions About Fundraisers, Trudeau Insists Liberals Acting Ethically (Dec. 8): Mike Duffy, 2015: I followed the rules. Kathleen Wynne, 2016: We followed the rules. Justin Trudeau, 2016: We followed the rules. Gee, could it be the rules?

Ab Dukacz, Mississauga

Justin Trudeau has often defended cash-for-access by stating that neither he nor his party is doing anything illegal.

Technically, this is true, but it raises two problems. The first is that if the difference between success and failure is being measured by whether anyone goes to jail, then Mr. Trudeau had better hope none of his associates steps over the line to even the smallest degree. The second is that the bar has been set far too low.

Steve Soloman, Toronto

Distracted. To death

Re What Is A Fit Penalty When A Careless Driver Takes A Life? (Dec. 8): Some of the suggested proposals to ensure that a “fit” penalty is imposed when a motor vehicle collision results in an innocent pedestrian’s death would likely help the deceased’s family deal with their loss.

Compelling defendants to attend court in person and publicly face those whose lives have been irreparably harmed by their actions is morally right.

But the idea that tougher sentences will act as a deterrent to careless driving is misplaced.

Our society’s collective inability to abide by its drinking and driving laws (which carry far more serious Criminal Code consequences than a careless driving Highway Traffic Act offence) is ample, disturbing proof.

Bryan Davies, Whitby, Ont.

Re Mayor Pledges To Protect Pedestrians (Dec. 8): The rate of accidents seems directly proportional to the increasing number of pedestrians who step off the sidewalk, heads down, thumbs furiously dancing over smartphones.

Never mind the rule to “look both ways,” I often see pedestrians not bothering to look at all. Until we get back to “look before you walk,” it is difficult to see how the trend can be reversed.

Brent Rogers, Toronto

We must help drivers keep roads safe for pedestrians, but we should also help pedestrians keep themselves safe. Perhaps we need a public campaign to deter pedestrians from leaving the curb after the “walk” sign is off and the countdown has begun. Or a campaign to eliminate jaywalking, especially by less mobile individuals, including those with baby carriages or small children? Maybe a campaign to encourage pedestrians to make themselves visible at night – in Sweden they wear reflectors – or be extra alert? Or a campaign to deter individuals from crossing at intersections while texting?

So, yes, drivers can do more to keep the roads safe for pedestrians, but we could also get a long way by having pedestrians protect themselves by following the rules and using common sense.

Barbara Henders, pedestrian and driver, Toronto

The mic was on

Re Trump’s View On Torture May Change Secrets Sharing, Spy Watchdog Executive Says (Dec. 8): You report that Michael Doucet, the executive director of the Security Intelligence Review Committee, acknowledged he made the off-the-cuff comments about Edward Snowden that caused such a stir, “but said he was not expecting them to be recorded.”

I guess the shoe is on the other foot now.

Penelope B. M. Hedges, Vancouver

Toxic indifference

Re Mercury Rising (editorial, Dec. 8): There is strong scientific support for the Ontario government to clean up mercury contamination in the Wabigoon River in northwestern Ontario using modern environmental remediation methods.

This is the expert opinion of scientists commissioned by the government to produce a report on remediation options, as well as that of external experts such as renowned aquatic ecologist David Schindler, who recently wrote to Premier Kathleen Wynne urging her to take action.

The people of Grassy Narrows First Nation have suffered from political inaction and indifference to their plight for too long. There is both a social justice and scientific imperative for the Ontario government to begin remediation in Grassy Narrows immediately.

Faisal Moola, director general, David Suzuki Foundation

I am continually, and sadly, amazed that the Grassy Narrows contamination issues roll on like the river that delivered our gift of poison.

What is it now – 40-plus years? – we have been commenting on this and doing patch jobs for this community and others like it in Canada? The issues of bio-accumulation and bio-magnification of toxins in food and water sources is another context of reconciliation – that of traditional knowledge and scientific knowledge as we continue with the identification of health issues tied to contamination and set the atmosphere for effective and immediate responses.

Roberta Robin Dods, Okanagan, B.C.

It’s ‘and,’ not versus

Re Privacy Watchdogs Oppose Access To Encryption-Bypassing Investigation Tools (Dec. 8): I applaud Canada’s 14 privacy commissioners’ uniting in their messaging that national security efforts should not lead to increased powers to collect more personal information on law-abiding citizens. I couldn’t agree more.

In seeking a “balance” between security and respect for basic individual rights, I believe that the intended message was that we must have both – not one at the expense of the other. But the term “balance” usually implies that one interest will gain (security), at the expense of a loss in the other interest (privacy). This is a traditional zero-sum model, wherein positive gains are balanced by negative losses, such that the two total to a sum of zero.

This is a model I believe must be retired in favour of multiple gains (called positive-sum). We need to seek doubly enabling, win/win scenarios where security and privacy may be achieved, not one versus the other. It’s as simple (and as difficult) as replacing “versus” with the power of “and.”

If we do not actively pursue such doubly enabling systems, my fear is that privacy will continue to be eroded in the call for public safety. If you value freedom and prosperity, that is simply too high a price to pay.

Ann Cavoukian, executive director, Privacy and Big Data Institute, Ryerson University; three-term Ontario privacy commissioner

Pray tell

Re Pope Francis Warns About Dangers Of False News (Dec. 7): Virgin births? Walking on water? Father, son and a ghost?

Anne Hansen, Victoria

