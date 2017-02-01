Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Under attack

Re An Attack On Muslims, And Canada (Jan. 31): Individuals known to have views inspired by far-right, racist organizations do not come out of nowhere. Identity politics is not new in Quebec – witness the PQ’s efforts to have a Charter of Values, which fortunately failed, but the sentiments it aroused did not go away.

Regrettably, identity politics is still in evidence not only inside Quebec, but outside as well under the guise of “Canadian Values.”

It is up to us and our elected representatives, as well as candidates for office, to declare vigorously that identity politics will not be used for political purposes. If the tragedy in Quebec has a lesson, it is this: No one should sow the seeds of division based on religion or ethnicity, for personal or political gain. Otherwise, all the vigilance we can muster will not prevent another tragedy.

Nini Pal, Ottawa

The Quebec City mosque attack has shaken me to the core, because something so barbaric and senseless has hit us so close to home. The anti-Muslim rhetoric and agenda that is being propagated across the border, more than ever now with the “reformed” immigration policy, will only result in a continued spiral into ignorance and will foster an environment characterized by xenophobia and hatred.

No one deserves to be killed on the basis of faith, especially when engaged in acts of worship.

As Canadians, the principle of protecting religious freedom is ingrained in our values and way of life. We must stand together, and fight this ignorance with education and compassion toward our fellow Canadians.

Wajahat Nasir, Toronto

Drugs in prison

Re Why Prisons Need Needle Exchanges (editorial, Jan. 27): My thanks to The Globe and Mail’s editorial board for standing up for prison-based needle and syringe programs in Canada, which will provide prisoners with health care to a community standard, save lives and money.

These programs (as operating in countries such as Switzerland) do not make drug use in prisons legal. Prohibitions against drug use stay in place and are enforced. All that changes is that prisoners gain access to sterile injection equipment to protect against the spread of HIV and hepatitis C and other serious harms if they do use. It’s time for the government to act on the evidence.

Sandra Ka Hon Chu, Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, Toronto

Canada’s message

Re Canada Is Not The Opposition Party (Jan. 31): “We should keep our noses out of it?” Seriously?

To appeal for calm is one thing, to remain silent, see evil and “look the other way” is another. Donald Trump likes to create an alternative reality where he’s surrounded by enablers. Canadians cannot be among these.

Luningning Latendresse, Kitchener, Ont.

Margaret Wente is right: The Canadian government must act to advance core interests with the Trump administration. This will take message discipline.

The American Constitution established robust checks and balances which have seen that country through far darker times than now. Let them work.

We all need to calm down.

Sean Sunderland, Ottawa

Margaret Wente is wrong. The United States has gifted us an unstable world leader. We must pursue a vigorous policy of non-appeasement, even when to do so might conflict with our short-term interests.

If we allow this man to continue on his current path without voicing opposition, just because we fear repercussions, history is likely to judge us harshly.

Michael Hillis, Port Williams, N.S.

While it may be true that “Mr. Trump’s new immigration rules are not the Holocaust,” neither were the “lesser evils” perpetrated by Hitler at the outset.

Bob Askew, Surrey, B.C.

It is a terrifying thought to stand up to a country that controls so much, and it must be done with caution. But it must be done.

We have failed before – the Jews, Bosnian Muslims, the Tutsi – and we will again if we do not take a stand. By remaining silent, we normalize Donald Trump’s actions. We say that it’s acceptable to ban citizens based on the majority religion of their country. We say that it’s once again a normal course of action for a country to turn away those in need. Our government should indeed protect our interests. I can only hope that they include human rights.

Marguerite Gollish, Ottawa

Climate pressures

Re Why Trump Won’t Kill The Planet (Jan. 30): The U.S. State Department environmental impact statement on Keystone did not conclude the pipeline would have no impact on climate. It concluded that as long as the price of oil remained under $80/barrel, the pipeline would not promote expansion in the oil sands.

With cheap oil and expensive, energy-intensive bitumen production, investors are not very interested. But any new pipeline will create pressure for new oil-sands production and more emissions. With a potential glut of pipelines, increased greenhouse gases could easily push past Premier Rachel Notley’s “cap” on emissions – itself an increase from 70 megatons/year to 100.

It’s fallacious to suggest that fracking Bakken shale is good for the climate. Flaring and fugitive methane emissions are a new and large source of GHG.

The Paris agreement is far from worthless: It is a necessary framework for action. Unless countries meet their commitments, we will fail to ensure a livable world for our children. Canada must do more domestically, while also pressing Donald Trump, as well as allies at the level of state governments, to do more as well.

Elizabeth May, Leader, Green Party of Canada

Bye to policy lurch

Re Reform Reactions (letter, Jan. 30): Modernizing how we vote by enacting a system based on PR isn’t about satisfying the needs of any one party. It’s about empowering all voters, no matter their views or allegiances, by making every vote count. Politicians, no longer mired in “gotcha” politics, will be free to focus on solving problems associated with key issues of the day. Goodbye policy lurch and playground politics. Hello sensible collaboration and long-term planning.

Debra Rudan, Kingston

Perchance to dream

Re Lessons To Sleep On (Life & Arts, Jan. 30): The picture of Erin Anderson brought back memories of my own experience in a clinic to assist with sleep disorders, and the discomfort of being hooked up to electrodes all night.

It was wretched and I was awake the entire time. So imagine my confusion when the assessment read that I had slept solidly for seven hours and had in fact experienced what is termed a dream within a dream – false awakenings in succession where I dreamed that I was awake … It was enough to make me go home and put the covers over my head.

Debra Dolan, Vancouver

