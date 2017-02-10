Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Trade realism

Re Foreign Affairs Minister Issues Trade Warning To Washington (Feb. 9): If Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland thinks she is carrying a big stick, she might want to find a better one.

Boasting at a special reception at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, on the eve of her meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, about how she managed to get the European trade deal signed seems naive and incredibly misguided – as if the method she used would sway Mr. Tillerson or his colleagues. She uses this as an example of negotiating, while speaking to a group of newly elected members of Congress.

I question why she would do this. Only she and her handlers know for sure, but I do hope that our Prime Minister will not take her advice on strategy, or for that matter discuss his negotiating tactics before he meets the President – or after.

So far the PM’s tweets are sufficient but he, too, can lose sight of what he is saying.

Lorna Froidevaux, West Vancouver

I can’t help but laugh a little at the naive 58 per cent of Canadians who would support a trade war with the United States (Canadians Want Trudeau To Stand Up To Trump: Poll, Feb. 8).

They must be living in some parallel, Hollywood-inspired universe where the spunky little guy stands up to the bully and gets cheered in the end.

In my (realistic) universe, bullies win a lot and are often richly rewarded for their efforts.

I didn’t vote for Justin Trudeau but I would suggest that we give him the credit that he is due for his strategic and pragmatic approach to the problem.

Michael Rende, Thornhill, Ont.

It’s a ‘cash infusion’

Re Ottawa’s Loan To Bombardier Reignites Battle With Brazil Over Subsidies (Feb. 9): Ottawa has now joined in to bail out Bombardier – okay, they didn’t say “bail out,” they called it a “cash infusion.” Regardless of how they spin it, it’s the taxpayer once again being fleeced.

But hey, our Primer Minister said (presumably with a straight face) that this action will help produce “good middle class jobs across the country.”

I wonder if this means that Bombardier will use these monies to actually build something? Like street cars for Toronto, for instance.

Vic Bornell, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Sworn to protect

Re Unfounded (ongoing series): Countless documentaries, statistics and victim testimonials all say the same thing: It’s incredibly likely that a woman will be sexually assaulted in her lifetime. Figures vary, but SexualAssaults.ca estimates it is one in four North American women. And it is almost as likely that she will not be believed by the police, with one in five sexual assaults complaints dismissed as unfounded.

As a woman attending college, it’s terrifying to know that the police might spend more time asking how much I’ve had to drink or my sexual history, than finding out the identity of my attacker.

I sincerely hope the government will take the action it claims it will, so I might have more faith in the people sworn to protect us.

Sophie Gervais, Almonte, Ont.

Win-win role play

Re What It’s Like To Role-Play For Medical Students (Feb. 6): Standardized patients are a powerful tool for training medical students; they can be particularly valuable for teaching about developmental disabilities.

The University of Toronto and McMaster University are mentoring adults with developmental disabilities to be patient teachers, with some acting as simulated patients either on video or in person. It’s a win-win strategy – not only making our future doctors more comfortable with these patients, but also giving those with developmental disabilities a chance to show their abilities and have their voices heard.

Something as small as meeting actors with developmental disabilities can profoundly affect comfort and attitudes.

There are exceptional individuals with developmental disabilities in our midst who simply need the opportunity and mentorship to teach.

Yona Lunsky, clinician scientist, and Janet Durbin, scientist; Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Just visiting, redux

Re The Great Temptation of Kevin O’Leary (Feb. 7): Now that Kevin O’Leary, according to the polls, is seen as the frontrunner in the race for the Conservative leadership, even though he lives in Boston and works in the United States, perhaps it is time for his opponents to rebrand him, like Michael Ignatieff, as “just visiting.” After all, it worked for Stephen Harper.

Dan Filliol, Cornwall, Ont.

Their. Own. Borders

Re Whither The Rule Of Law? (Feb. 9): Considering the fact Donald Trump campaigned on his views on immigration, travel bans and terrorism, I’m not sure why the world was shocked when the order was enacted. It is misleading to suggest that it was sprung out of the blue. There certainly was no “secretive process.”

Most of the countries affected do not have the resources to monitor potentially dangerous events. It is not a right to enter a country that is not your own, it is a privilege. Any country has the right to decide who enters and who does not.

In the progressive goal of a borderless world and a so-called global village, we should note the words of Cicero to Marcellus, “Wherever you are, remember that you are equally in the power of the conqueror.” Separate, independent countries, and yes, with their own borders, are essential for freedom. Look at the EU: The U.K. had to go through Brexit in order to defend itself as a nation from the increasing autocracy of Brussels. You either have a country or you don’t.

Karen Fenton, Mississauga

Trump and Trudeau

Re Which Trump Will Trudeau Meet? (Feb. 9): A delusion is a false belief held despite strong evidence to the contrary. It can be a feature of a psychosis. Folie è deux is a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief are transmitted from one individual to another. Does this sound familiar?

The chief executive of a large and powerful country makes repeated false statements, which are taken up and propagated by his believers. It would appear that the executive branch of that country is suffering from a severe case of folie à deux, or more correctly a folie of many. Let us hope that some form of intervention can soon be devised to remedy this serious malady. If not, we should all be very afraid, for this is the Trump that Justin Trudeau will meet on Monday.

Michael Hillis, Port Williams, N.S.

I read your headline “Which Trump will Trudeau meet?” with trepidation. The mind reels at the thought that there might be more than one of him.

Craig Cherrie, Toronto

