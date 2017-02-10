A tragedy with our name on it

Re Canada’s Path To Taking Trump’s Refugees (Feb. 10): Canada must suspend the safe third-country agreement immediately. We cannot look the other way as asylum seekers attempt dangerous border crossings in the dead of winter. This has the makings of another little Alan Kurdi tragedy all over it. The humane and frankly sensible thing is to suspend the agreement and create an orderly, fair and transparent process for allowing safe passage. We cannot permit another refugee tragedy to happen with our name on it, this one in our snow rather than a faraway sea. There are Canadians ready to help.

Sophie Howe, Toronto

......................................................

Never met anyone ‘more ethical’

The headline on your Friday front-page article on Rona Ambrose begins “Ambrose denies link” – as if a link to dubious activity on her part when she was a minister had been all but established (Ambrose Denies Link Between Federal Funding And Spouse’s Billionaire Friend). Toward the end of this article questioning her probity, a former senior public servant, presumably non-partisan, is quoted as saying about her, “I never met anybody more ethical.”

Couldn’t that have been your headline?

George Galt, Toronto

......................................................

A wider failure than policing

Even with the continuous advocacy against “rape culture,” it is not only the justice system that is failing sexual assault victims (Unfounded – ongoing series). Lack of sympathy or understanding for survivors is epidemic among peers, co-workers and professionals alike. A friend once said to me, “It wasn’t really sexual assault if you stayed in the relationship for as long as you did,” as if not abandoning the relationship right away justified unwanted contact. It is guaranteed that lines become blurry at points, but one of society’s failings is ignorance toward sexual assault in the first place.

We are failing sexual assault victims through lack of true education on the subject – which in turn leads to misconceptions regarding assault, which produces further grief for the survivors. Victims of sexual assault deserve fair judgment in and out of the justice system. The best way to begin this change is to start with the people who are going to influence the victims most, their peers.

Caitlin Bouwma, Ottawa

......................................................

What’s in it for me?

Re Baby Boomers, Please Don’t Retire (Feb. 8): Now, you are asking me to keep working. Why would I do that? I have gotten an education, worked hard and made it to the bottom fringes of the 1 per cent. Saved, so I will have a comfortable retirement – which I am going to do later this year at 58 – and the means to do a lot of things I enjoy while I am still physically capable of doing them.

The alternative you offer me is keep working and paying astronomical taxes charged by the federal and provincial governments so they can keep spending like drunken sailors. Frankly, what’s in for me?

Doug Flint, Fort McMurray, Alta.

......................................................

Canada, by the numbers

Re Why Alberta Is Booming (Folio: Census 2016, Feb. 9): As migrants to Calgary from Toronto, we have come to appreciate this gorgeous province with its wonderful opportunities for outdoor activities. But don’t be lulled by the oft-mentioned benefit of low taxes – that’s only part of the story. Calgary makes liberal use of user fees (Torontonians, do you enjoy taking the family for a free swim at the local pool on a hot day? That will cost you either $13.80 or $16.30, depending on which recreation centre you’re using in Calgary), and services are fewer. Just two examples: no junior kindergarten, and the snow removal system here is called “snow control”… our suburban street hasn’t been plowed all winter.

Yes, real estate is cheaper, which is an important factor, especially when comparing to Toronto, but we have also found that the cost of living is higher. Low taxes are only one side of the coin.

Nancy McFadden, Calgary

......................................................

One thing we learned from the 2016 census is that New Brunswick is still one of Canada’s best kept secrets (Population Growth Heads West – Folio: Census 2016, Feb. 9). If newcomers to this country landed in, say, Moncton, instead of one of the large centres, many of them would likely settle here. Why wouldn’t they?

They would find industries that are varied and growing, a culture that is dynamic and pro-business, and hundreds of high-tech jobs waiting to be filled. Many would buy a house with just two year’s salary and drive to work in 10 minutes. They would send their children to quality public schools in French or English, and find facilities to practise any sport they wished.

Just next door, they would enjoy national parks and pristine beaches, with plenty of activities all summer and winter. Every newcomer ought to know that living in Canada doesn’t mean life-long mortgages and traffic jams!

Alain Haché, Moncton

......................................................

Some of my best friends are …

Re Trudeau, Trump To Hold Talks At White House On Monday (Feb. 10): First words of Justin Trudeau on meeting Donald Trump?

“I’m sure we’ll get along. Some of my best friends are billionaires.”

Don Anderson, Regina

