Ranking human life

Stephen Quinn’s illuminating column ends with a quote from Vancouver City Councillor Melissa De Genova: “I’m also concerned that our firefighters who do great work – meaningful work – are being taken away by these calls” to assist drug overdose victims (Opioid-Crisis Debate Reveals The Ugliest Side Of Vancouver City Council, Feb. 11).

I interpret her comment as a judgment call – that responding to fires, heart attacks, construction accidents and so on is “meaningful” while saving the lives of those who have overdosed is not.

There is an opioid crisis in many of Canada’s cities, demanding that all available resources be used to try saving lives. How would Ms. De Genova like to be in the position where she and she alone got to decide whose lives were worth saving? What kind of environment would we be living in then?

Heather MacAndrew, Victoria

Root causes

It’s been incredibly courageous for The Globe and Mail to cover such a difficult, complex and sensitive topic as sexual assault (Unfounded, Feb. 4-11). I cannot help to wonder why this sexual violence exists in the first place. It is a complex question and I am sure that the response is equally complicated. It is one thing to investigate and prosecute sexual crimes in our society, but how do we prevent them in the first place? As a society we need to do collectively better to raise our boys into mature, respectful and responsible men.

Annie Gaudreault, Toronto

Kenya’s example

Denise Balkissoon argues solutions – co-operative or combative – are needed to address Canada’s inadequate police handling of sexual assault cases (For Canada’s Police, The Status Quo Is Not An Option, Feb. 11).

With little progress from a co-operative strategy, Canadian advocates for justice should borrow a page from Kenya’s playbook. Despite excellent laws to protect citizens from rape in Kenya, these laws were not being enforced; only the heavy stick of the law has led to change there.

In 2013, Kenya’s High Court found the country’s police guilty of failing to protect girls from rape. This followed a constitutional claim filed against the Kenyan government by 160 Girls organization, with support from African and Canadian lawyers, plus expert witness testimony from a veteran Canadian police officer.

The legal team used the 1999 Canadian case of Jane Doe (a Toronto woman who successfully sued police for failing to protect her from a serial rapist) as its model. This ruling set a high-water mark internationally for rape victims’ access to justice. Mercy Chidi, a veteran rape shelter director in Meru, Kenya, said in 2015 that the change in police handling of (child) rape cases is now “night and day.” Canada: Wake up

Jacquie Labatt, Toronto

Reform caution

Everyone who thinks we are in need of electoral reform should read William Macdonald’s piece from Saturday’s Focus section (Why A Failed Bid For Electoral Reform Is A Win For Canada, Feb. 11). He outlines quite clearly the benefits of our electoral system, while also illustrating its worth compared to what is in other countries, including our southern neighbours.

The clamour for change and proportional representation is driven primarily by self-interested party groups, not the voting public. In our Parliamentary system, when we vote, it is to choose a singular person to be our representative in Parliament. Proportional representation would result in candidates getting elected by virtue of being on a party list. They would not be answerable to the electorate of an individual constituency. In short, they would sit in Parliament solely to represent and be answerable to that political party.

Peter Belliveau, Moncton

Still no apology

Re: Toronto Police To Back Out Of Annual Pride Parade (Feb. 11): Police Chief Mark Saunders absolutely did not apologize for the 1981 bathhouse raids when he spoke last year at police headquarters. What he expressed was “regret,” which is by no means an apology. Common courtesy and decency dictate that when you have caused injury, you visit the injured party on their turf and speak the words, “I’m sorry.” You do not stand in the safety of your own fortress and say, “I regret.”

Robert F. Robinson, Toronto

Ensuring safety

Most fair-minded Canadians would not dispute your story’s contention that we should “not commit a second injustice by persecuting someone for being sick” (Jailing Will Baker For Being Sick Would Be Another Act Of Cruelty, Feb. 11). However, the facts in this case appall.

The story states, “If he continues to take his meds – and he will be monitored – there should be no problem.”

Define “monitor” please. “If” and “should” are conditional words. This man’s illness, unmedicated, poses a horrific threat to others. Under no circumstances should he be allowed in the greater community unless we have a system in place that provides a 100-per-cent degree of certainty that he is on his medication.

Victor Godden, Toronto

In looking at public safety and not criminally responsible (NCR) decisions, rates of recidivism were discussed. More important is the rate of patients stopping their medications even when they declare they understand the need for the medication. There is considerable evidence in the psychiatric literature that it is very high, even in the short term of two to five years. Given his history, it seems clear that Mr. Baker is at risk of becoming very ill, were he to stop medication.

Jerry Friedman, Toronto

Curses to censorship

There was a time, 40 or 50 years ago, in Canadian literature when curse words or any references to sex were automatically censored from publications lest they offend the unsuspecting reader. I thought those days were long gone, so imagine my dismay upon cruising through Marsha Lederman’s report of her interview with indigenous author Eden Robinson to find The Walrus magazine censoring Ms. Robinson (Laughing All The Way , Feb. 11). Efforts to make her cut obscenities and words such as “orgasm” and “crap” from her story Nanas I Have Loved led to Ms. Robinson finally pulling the piece altogether. I was transported instantly to my home town of Clinton, Ont., when Margaret Laurence’s The Diviners was banned in my high school in the 1970s, and Alice Munro also faced censorship by the Huron County school board with the publication of Lives of Girls and Women.

I felt embarrassed for my elders back then. Now, history repeats.

Janice Middleton, Lunenburg, N.S.

