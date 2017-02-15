Quiet beginnings

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did a good job of establishing a co-operative relationship with the new U.S. administration and defending Canada’s trade interests at his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (Trudeau, Trump Strike Conciliatory Tone, Feb. 14). But he couldn’t spare a kind word for our mutual trading partner Mexico. I hope we are not willing to throw Mexico under the bus to secure our own position – if so, how different are we from certain voters south of the border?

Anya Hageman, Kingston

I would like to thank Mr. Trudeau for being so gracious during and after his meetings in Washington. It was truly a teachable moment: I hope that some time in the long four years to come, the man we must call president will learn the nuances of his job and what is at stake every time he opens his mouth. I only wish Mr. Trump had been as nice to President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico when he had the chance.

Judith Hurcomb, Granger, Wash.

I am a conservative voter but I think Mr. Trudeau did an excellent job in his first meeting with Mr. Trump.

I believe Mr. Trump’s pride could easily get in the way of doing what is right even for his own country. Canada need simply point out the benefits to the United States of our trading relationship and leave the mudslinging to others.

Had Mr. Trudeau brought up, say, climate change, that would only have embarrassed Mr. Trump in front of the U.S. media, which would happily seize the opportunity to attack him. We would be the focus of that negative exchange. Climate change is important to Canadians but does not “trump” our need for jobs to feed our families.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Tweaking, twerking

Mr. Trump says he is only looking to tweak (whatever that means) the U.S.-Canada portion of NAFTA (Trump Vows Only ‘Tweaking’ Of Canadian NAFTA Provisions, Feb. 14). NAFTA is a tripartite agreement which includes Mexico. Mr. Trump points to Mexico as the principal target for (re)negotiations.

It seems probable that this is just the first stage of a divide-and-rule gambit, with Mr. Trump looking to entice Canada to be an ally for his negotiations with Mexico. Most likely this would be just a temporary reprieve for Canada. Once he accomplishes his Mexican goals, he will once again turn his attention north. Shame on us if we fall for it.

Kevin Riemer, Pointe-Claire, Que.

Whew! At least Mr. Trump didn’t say he would be twerking Canadian NAFTA provisions.

Marty Cutler, Toronto

Sensitive treatment

We would like to commend the humane and thoughtful approach by Globe and Mail columnist André Picard in writing about the absolute discharge of Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li (There Is No Justice In Jailing The Sick, Feb. 11).

As family members of a loved one with schizophrenia, we are all too familiar with the horrific and bizarre actions that can occur when an individual who is untreated is in a state of psychosis. As Mr. Picard noted, Mr. Baker was failed by a system which did not provide medication sooner and which failed to follow up when he escaped from involuntary hospitalization. “There is no justice in this case,” writes Mr. Picard. “There never will be. But the solution is not to commit a second injustice by persecuting someone for being sick.”

We would note that Mr. Picard’s perspective and sensitivity is strongly contrasted by your accompanying Canadian Press news article, which led off by describing Mr. Baker as “a schizophrenic man” (Man Who Beheaded Bus Rider Granted Freedom, Feb. 11). As a society, we would never describe someone suffering from cancer as “cancerous.” The media has a responsibility to counter – not inflame – stigma against those with severe mental illnesses.

Holly and Peter Horwood, Vancouver

Perils of FPTP

Barely 10 days after Mr. Trudeau abruptly reneged on one of his key campaign promises with the flimsiest of excuses, your paper prints a full-page paean to the wonders of the first-past-the-post system, claiming that it’s the best system for Canada, no less (Why A Failed Bid For Electoral Reform Is A Win For Canada, Feb. 11).

But Canada has the FPTP system not because of its innate virtues but solely because of its history as a dominion of Britain.

The column characterizes the effects of FPTP as unifying rather than divisive. There is no mention of how regional divisions are exacerbated rather than diminished by this system, nor does it account for the non-representation of millions of citizens whose votes do not count toward electing anyone.

During the Harper government and now in the United States and in Britain, extremist factions could gain traction under an electoral regime designed to generate majority rule without having to accommodate shades of political and public opinion.

Ute Thomas, Ottawa

Profit over protection

Re Patients Question Safety Of Medical Marijuana In Wake Of Recalls (Feb. 14): It seems that shame is no longer shameful. Making money at any cost is the only thing that matters to some businesses. If domestic growers behave so cavalierly toward the use of harmful chemicals, it is scary to think what foreign growers and manufacturers of consumer products are hiding.

It is time for government agencies responsible for Canadians’ well-being to start serious and methodical testing and to take adequate steps for such shameless practices.

Bill Bousada, Carleton Place, Ont.

Saviour for seniors

As a senior, I would like to counter the common stigma that my demographic is bewildered by technology (Will Driverless Cars Change Retirement? Only If Wary Seniors Embrace Them, Feb. 13).

A 2016 study, published in the Journal of Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking, and conducted by assistant professor of psychology William Chopik found that “77 per cent of participants said they either thought that technology is not difficult at all or not very difficult to use.”

In How to Stay Fit as You Age, educational psychologist Kimberlee Bethany Bonura writes that American men, on the average, live seven years longer than they can drive and women outlast their driving ability by 10 years. Since many communities and lifestyles are based on transportation by auto, not being able to drive leads to social isolation, difficulty making medical appointments and so on.

Autonomous vehicles would permit seniors no longer allowed to drive to still partake in most of their usual activities. They would save money, plus the car could monitor their vital signs and, in a crisis, summon emergency aid or drive them to a medical facility.

Moses Shuldiner, Toronto

