Don’t forget Mexico

The divide and conquer strategy of the Trump administration has reached the divide stage (Canada, U.S. To Forge Ahead On NAFTA Talks Without Mexico, Feb. 16). Canada, it seems, is willing to be divided from Mexico.

Now when do Canada and Mexico sit down together and start their negotiating? A joint approach on many issues will be advisable in this political and economic climate. On many issues Canada and Mexico will agree, and on many of those issues the United States could find itself divided from the other NAFTA partners. So when will Canada start behaving like a civilized partner in this negotiation? Or do we wait until U.S. President Donald Trump raises the issue of a wall across the Prairies to find we should have behaved rationally to our friends?

What say will Canada have on the many Canadian companies which have developed business dealings with Mexico under NAFTA? Do we let Mr. Trump make the decisions for them? Do we let these companies down?

David Smith, London, Ont.

When Canadian jobs start moving to Mexico to replace Mexican jobs repatriated to the United States, Canadians may well question how big a win Prime Minister Justin Trudeau achieved in securing bilateral negotiations with Mr. Trump. What is the point of NAFTA if the three members cannot even negotiate together in the same room? What does abandoning Mexico say about Mr. Trudeau’s internationalism?

Paul Clarry, Aurora, Ont.

McLean remembered

Canada has lost its heart and soul with the passing of Stuart McLean this week and Leonard Cohen last year (McLean’s Truly Canadian Voice Falls Silent, Feb. 16). How lucky we were to have had them both and to be able to listen to the music and laughter they brought to our lives. They will be missed.

Kathleen Hanna, Picton, Ont.

Relegating Mr. McLean to Page 3 in favour of plea bargains for minor cases and a mistrial on the front page is unworthy of a national icon.

Piet Rutgers, Courtenay, B.C.

Not only did we lose Mr. McLean, we lost a whole neighbourhood.

Lynne Collins, Surrey, B.C.

There is a story that in 1906, when Mark Twain first met Sholem Aleichem (think Fiddler on the Roof), Mr. Aleichem was introduced as “the Yiddish Mark Twain.” Upon hearing this, Mr. Twain replied, “Please tell him that I am the American Sholem Aleichem.”

I would like to think that when our Mr. McLean meets them at the Pearly Gates, similar introductions will be heard.

Sharon Speck, Pointe-Claire, Que.

O’Leary’s risk

As a Conservative Party member, I agree with Lawrence Martin’s comments about Kevin O’Leary (Tories Playing A High-Risk Leadership Game – Again, Feb. 15). If Conservatives choose an arrogant, unilingual man from Boston as leader, the result will be a well-deserved electoral disaster in 2019. The party will lose the 12 Quebec seats it won in 2015 and guarantee the Liberals 60 of the province’s 78, ensuring them another majority.

But unlike Mr. O’Leary, Maxime Bernier is a credible leader. He is bilingual, has cabinet experience, offers a clear and coherent alternative to Liberal deficits and overtaxing, and rejects identity politics. He has the political courage to advocate a mixed, public-private medicare system, normal in other democratic countries, in place of our government monopoly and to defend consumers against the dairy industry cartel. And he offers a possible breakthrough in Quebec, essential for a return to government. Mr. Bernier may be a risk, but one well worth taking.

Bey Grieve, Toronto

Lax on tax?

Re McCain Told To Help Pay Ex’s Legal Bills (Feb. 10): What I am left wondering from this story is not how the legal battle between Eleanor McCain and her estranged husband Jeff Melanson will play out, but rather how our tax code allows her yearly income of $4.25-million in capital dividends to be tax-free. That is the story that interests me.

Daniel Ribi, Ottawa

Immersion solutions

The Canadian Association of Immersion Professionals (CAIP) recognizes that there is a great demand for French immersion teachers in Canada and that many school boards across the country do not have enough immersion teachers to meet the ever-increasing number of students in the program (Quality Of French-Immersion Teachers Questioned As Demand Soars, Feb. 6).

Collectively, we need to find solutions to the high demand for French immersion in Canada. Current actions, such as reorganizing schools to meet demand or limiting the number of registrations, are only short-term solutions.

CAIP proposes three solutions to the shortage of French immersion teachers. First, governments at all levels and school boards must recognize the value of the profession of French immersion educators. Secondly, we need to fund university education faculties across Canada so that they can increase the number of spaces available to train and form new French immersion teachers. Thirdly, priority must be given for professional development opportunities in immersion pedagogy, and also in improving French linguistic skills.

Lesley Doell, president of CAIP, Ottawa

A real man

When I was about 15, my father told me: “No man, [pause], no real man, would hit a woman. Ever. There’s just no excuse for that sort of thing” (Root Causes, Feb. 14). I remember the statement to this day, nearly 40 years later.

More recently, when “date rape” drugs became used to facilitate assaults on women, I told my husband about warning some of the students I teach of this risk. At the time, this was a fairly new problem and he had not heard of it. My husband’s response was, “Who would want to have sex with a person who wasn’t completely involved in the act?”

Our society should be clear that we expect these sorts of views from men. No man can be considered a man if he does not uphold such standards.

Anne Barnfield, London, Ont.

Flag free

Re Happy Flag Day, Eh? (Feb. 15): Prior to the adoption of our flag in 1965, Canadian-American comedian Mort Sahl was asked by an angry Canadian patriot what he thought of a country that didn’t even have a flag. “Well,” he said, “it’s a start.”

Daniel J. Christie, Port Hope, Ont.

