It’s deception? It’s leadership?

Re What Liberals Stand To Lose After Electoral-Reform Deception (Feb. 3): Tom Flanagan says that “ordinary voters, who have many other things on their minds, may not always see through such sleight of hand,” suggesting that only those on the inside – political rivals and media observers – can see how the Liberal Party deceived us with electoral-reform promises.

What I see is a seismic shift in the political, economic and social landscape of our country, thanks in great part to the effects of the new American President’s actions. And I see our Prime Minister doing what strong leaders do: He’s adjusting his focus to best serve the needs of Canada, now and in the future.

Our electoral system may be flawed – clearly the Liberals know that – but “deception” doesn’t fairly describe the party’s change of direction. The word I would choose is “leadership.”

But of course, I’m just an ordinary voter, so what do I know?

Jean Mills, Guelph, Ont.

We would like to point out to our Prime Minister that his promise was to implement electoral reform, period.

Not to have reform if it proves easy to achieve, not to have reform if we can reach a consensus quickly among 35 million Canadians.

Of course it is difficult. Of course it will take time. To backtrack and say it will take longer to achieve than previously thought is okay. Any long-reaching and valuable project takes longer than originally thought.

But it is unacceptable to simply drop the promise, since it is one of the pledges that brought Justin Trudeau’s government to power. It is also irresponsible, because we need electoral reform.

Sylvie Roy, Robert Wright, Regina

I am tired of the claims that if only we had a proportional representation electoral system, everything would be great.

If this was in fact how PR systems worked, most of Western Europe (where 21 of 28 countries use PR) would be in better political/economic shape.

If PR supporters want to sway the less convinced, they will have to acknowledge the downside of coalition governments – namely, not much gets done. I would rather have action (even if against my political views) than no action at all.

Greg MacDonald, Toronto

I would not wish Donald Trump upon anyone’s country, but it’s refreshing that a politician is doing what he said he would.

Justin Trudeau is shaping up to be a fine example of the typical politician so many citizens around the world are frustrated with: abandoning promises and seemingly stacking the deck toward re-election instead of carrying out the mandate that got him elected. For me, abandoning electoral reform is the last straw.

Chris Joseph, Garibaldi Highlands, B.C.

At the heart of our country

Re Thousands Pay Their Respects To Three Mosque Shooting Victims (Feb. 3): Your front-page picture of the throngs of mourners gathered to pay their respects is a reflection of the grieving heart of this country and speaks volumes about our refusal to step back from the diversity that is the very fabric of our being. Thank you.

Sarah Nguyen, Montreal

You write that the value at the heart of our Constitution is captured by the concept of “freedom” (An Attack On Muslims, And Canada – editorial, Jan. 31). Freedom, or personal autonomy, is a core Canadian value.

On the other hand, I read that “Canada has no official religion, race or culture” and “that is what unites us.” I would have thought you meant to say we have a dominant religion and culture and that sharing in its core values, that is, the value placed on successful personal autonomy, is what unites us.

The key virtue required in Canada is tolerance. An attack, rather than a conversation, with someone whose values you don’t share is a failure of citizenship. Please consider an essay on identity, difference and tolerance to explore this idea for 2017.

John Krauser, Mississauga

I love and cherish you, Canada

Last Saturday, you published an editorial, Make Canada Greater. It has stayed with me and I feel an urgent need to write these lines.

I came here alone 62 years ago, my first trip away from home. I had $10. For the first five days, I slept on the couch of the one couple I knew here. Nobody asked me about my Canadian values, thankfully, because I don’t think I would have known what to say. It was the weekend when I arrived. By the next Wednesday, I had a job in the office of a fruit wholesale company. In 1959, I graduated from McMaster University and started teaching high school.

That was my beginning in this country and very soon I knew what the Canadian values were. I have lived with them and loved them ever since.

For the next four decades, the 60s, the 70s, the 80s and the 90s, I always worked, studied, raised three children, helped my husband through his lengthy Alzheimer’s disease until he died in 2007, and loved Canada and cherished everything that it has given me to live a good life.

As a very old woman now, I am perplexed that I read and hear so many complaints. At the moment, it’s Justin Trudeau who is in the crossfire, but people also seem to find more to complain about – taxes, housing, hunger, medication costs, and on it goes. Well, all I can say is: Thank you, Canada, for everything you are. May my children and grandchildren find as much satisfaction and joy living here as I have always found.

Ursula Soper, just a plain average citizen, Orillia, Ont.

