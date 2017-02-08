Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Sexually assaulted

Re Unfounded (ongoing series): This hits close to home for me in so many ways. I was a student at the University of Western Ontario at the same time as Ava, who told London police she was raped in 2010 at a keg party while intoxicated. I drank too much at keg parties. Her experience could have been mine.

I was inappropriately grabbed by a stranger while walking on a major street in Toronto. Now, I walk with my keys between my knuckles when I’m alone.

I spent the past weekend with a group of friends, all in our late twenties to early thirties. Five of my friends have been sexually assaulted. Only two went to the police. They were sent away and told to “call the police if it happens again.”

All of these stories show that more needs to be done. The United States just elected as president a man who said it was okay to grab women by the crotch.

We need to stand up and remember that it’s never okay.

Meghan Walsh, Waterloo, Ont.

As a father of three daughters, I must respond to letter writer Marilyn Simpson (Feb. 7): What type of man would attempt to have sex with a stranger who had consumed 10 shots of vodka?

Paul Williams, Blue Mountains, Ont.

Retire at age …

Re Encourage Seniors To Delay Retirement, Growth Council Tells Morneau (Feb. 7): Raising the age of eligibility for Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan is really about saving money.

This could easily be done without increasing age requirements – the answer is in plain sight. Some five million Canadians get OAS. Canadians receive full benefits until annual net income exceeds about $73,000 annually, at which point clawback begins. This is where the savings are hiding.

Who thinks Canadians with more than $50,000 annually need financial security? By starting the clawback at a much lower income level, the government could save billions of dollars. This money could then be spent where it is actually needed, such as First Nations housing upgrades and education and infrastructure.

In my book, someone netting $73,000 a year is not in need of my tax dollars. This is where clawback should finish.

Bruce Henry, Waterloo, Ont.

Baby boomers should be encouraged to work longer? Jobs are being lost to automation, and members of Gen X, the cohort after the boomers, are still finding it hard to land jobs for which they’re qualified.

Mandatory retirement has been abolished – and now efforts are being made to influence the Finance Minister to give boomers incentives to stay in the work force longer! It defies logic that Bill Morneau would want to heed this advice. It’s time to do the right thing, finally, for Gen Xers and let them have the jobs boomers are retiring from at 65, when full CPP and OAS benefits kick in.

Miriam and Tom Stroud, Peterborough, Ont.

Rich. It isn’t a crime

Re It’s Time To Limit Tax Expenditures That Favour Our Highest Earners (Feb. 7): Implementing this reasoning would amount to further shafting high income earners and send them scurrying to another geography.

Not only do the 1 per cent account for 11 per cent of taxable income, but the author suggests let’s take a little more by taxing capital gains at 80 per cent instead of 50 per cent, closing in on full-pop taxation. So basically, take away more than half of their marginal income – and also more than half of the investment income from what they are able to save from the less than half they are left with.

How about better accountability for what happens to our tax dollars? It is not a crime to be a high earner. This is the kind of thinking that brings on the political ilk of the Kevin O’Learys.

T.J. Machado, Mississauga

O’Leary? Trump that

Re The Great Temptation Of Kevin O’Leary (Feb. 7): Voters inevitably will grow tired of the Liberals at some point. They always do. The usual result is that the Conservative leader, whoever that is, becomes prime minister. (Donald Trump’s victory was similarly predictable; the last time Democrats held the White House for more than two terms was in 1948.)

That means Conservative Party members face a very important (to Canada) task in picking a responsible person as their leader.

One hopes they do a better job than their Republican counterparts.

Peter Love, Toronto

Justin Trudeau initially promised to run a $10-billion deficit for three years and balance the budget in the fourth year. He’s too nice a guy to say no to anyone, so we’re looking at deficits of $20-billion-plus a year and may not get the budget balanced before 2050 – if ever. So do you vote for a nice guy who seems to have no idea of what he’s doing with our money, or an arrogant egotist who keeps our country from going bankrupt? Count me in the Kevin O’Leary camp.

T.S. Ramsay, Guelph, Ont.

The only candidate we hear about is Kevin O’Leary. Those in the media may think you are decrying his weakness, but perhaps you are granting him strength.

Kathleen Jones, Toronto

War whispers

Re With Trump In White House, The Balkans Whisper Of War (Feb. 7): Kosovo is a small part of a large picture. Consider the possibility of the Soviet Union being re-established by force. Donald Trump’s praise for Vladimir Putin, his inconsistent stand on NATO, and desire to remove sanctions against Russia don’t indicate opposition from the United States.

Whether that’s because of Mr. Trump’s business interests or something else hardly matters. A Russian puppet in the White House, a NATO without solid U.S. commitment, and a recharged Russian military will encourage Mr. Putin well beyond Crimea.

Paul Rapoport, Ancaster, Ont.

Billionaire island

Re Welcome To Billionaire Island (editorial, Feb. 7): Are politicians stupid, cynical or desconectado from reality? No wonder young people, with their untarnished sense of fairness, don’t want to vote. Politicians have only themselves to blame for it.

Rona Ambrose and Justin Trudeau need to be responsible – and use their heads.

Juan E. Munoz, Ancaster, Ont.

Rona Ambrose is only an acting leader of an opposition party. She’s hardly in a position to distribute government favours.

Moira Callaghan, Saint John

My way, or my way

Re U.S. Mayors Lead Charge Against Trump (Feb. 4): Let me get this straight – Donald Trump is saying to U.S. mayors: “It’s my way or no highway”?

Kelly Thorsen, Lethbridge, Alta.

