What program?

Re Lack Of Sponsors Blamed As Refugee Program Axed (Jan. 13): As co-chair of a volunteer organization sponsoring Syrian families in the Prince Edward County area, the only thing that stunned me more than the cancellation of the Syrian Family Links Initiative was that I had never heard of it.

We are sponsoring three families that are here – all siblings from one family, along with their spouses and children – 29 people in total. We have been waiting more than a year for 40 more of their relatives to arrive.

The biggest issue for our new friends is helping their relatives reach the safety and security of Canada. They communicate with relatives in Syria, Lebanon and Turkey daily. And while they are, on the one hand, grateful for the bounty on their table, their mothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, are hungry and cold, frequently injured, even killed.

It is clear, from personal observation and the research, that re-establishing these family ties is essential to the long-term success of refugee resettlement and integration. We know many people – potential sponsors and refugees – who could benefit from the now-defunct Syrian Family Links program. We have been profiled by several major news organizations and are very active in social media and with Canada4Refugees. Catholic Crosscultural Services (CCS), which partnered with the federal government on the Family Links project, could have found us easily enough, had they but looked.

Carlyn Moulton, co-chair, PECSyria, Bloomfield, Ont.

What is/isn’t ethical

What is it with some of our public officials these days that it seems to be routine that ethics laws are just considered to be “small print,” optional guidelines to be ignored at one’s pleasure? Especially in the case of our Prime Minister as chief dispenser of funds, who does not seem to recognize that accepting freebies from others qualifies as a serious breech of ethics (Trudeau Denies Use Of Aga Khan’s Private Helicopter Was Unethical, Jan. 13).

This is particularly egregious in the respect that his government has monetary dealings with the Aga Khan Foundation. You would think that as the leader of our country, the PM might consider what a poor example he is setting for other elected officials.

Ross Hollingshead, Toronto

Here’s a thought: Have the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner connected to Justin Trudeau’s electronic calendar so that she has direct access to his travel and meeting plans. Then he can put his energy into important stuff, like clean water for everyone, rather than arguing theoretical conflicts of interest.

Jane South, Ottawa

Key to reconciliation

Re Admitting to Mistakes, Boyden Backs Down As Indigenous Spokesperson (Jan. 12): I remember a talk Joseph Boyden gave upon the release of his book The Orenda at which he spoke emotionally about his Irish Catholic father, Raymond Wilfrid Boyden, a distinguished medical doctor in the Second World War. I had no illusion that he represented himself as anything other than someone who grew up in Willowdale, Ont., who honoured his European descent equally to the indigenous lineage his family carried.

My understanding of what it means to be Canadian has been transformed by his books and led me to many indigenous authors. As a non-indigenous Canadian, this process of embracing our 15,000-year-old founding cultures is a rewarding yet sensitive path – but I believe it is key to reconciliation. Mr. Boyden’s lapses in judgment have been acknowledged by him. I hope in time he is forgiven and recognized again for his service.

Calvin Brook, Toronto

Aid aids Canada, too

Re Canada Is Not Back – It’s Far Back (Jan. 12): When Canada’s poor performance on official development assistance is mentioned, what I often hear is the notion of helping Canadians before helping others.

What most don’t seem to realize is that foreign aid pays huge net returns for Canada.

Our foreign assistance increases peace and political stability in poor nations: Desperate people are ripe for exploitation by extremists and it’s a lot cheaper preventing extremism than fighting it.

Supporting health care in other countries slows the spread of increasingly drug-resistant diseases that know no borders. Recall that the worst epidemics in our history started in other nations, and there are strains of TB emerging that have no effective treatment.

Lastly, the battle against climate change is supported by Canada’s foreign aid, as economic development can reverse desertification and deforestation, and encourage energy sustainability.

Underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, political instability, human rights violations and environmental degradation are all interconnected, and impact Canada in many subtle and not so subtle ways. Security, economic growth and trade, climate change and public health are all impacted. ODA is a long-neglected file that gets government little thanks or public praise, and that needs to change.

Nathaniel Poole, Victoria

CRTC, digital divide

Re CRTC Doesn’t Need To Meddle In Broadband Access (Report on Business, Jan. 9): Nothing could be further from the truth. This argument demonstrates a blindness to the vastness of this country and its inequities when it comes to broadband access in rural and remote areas, which are often relegated to the economic backwaters in so many ways.

It is why Internet access in rural and remote areas like the North costs hundreds of dollars per month for consumers, with prices and services varying widely. Incumbent telecom carriers have squandered subsidies aimed at bridging the digital divide for years.

As a regulator that understands the technologies, the marketplace and past behaviours of all participants, the CRTC is an essential player in a national broadband strategy as both industry police officer and consumer advocate.

Samer Bishay, CEO, Ice Wireless

America’s enemies

Retired Marine general James Mattis, who is Donald Trump’s choice to head the Pentagon, says Russia is the main threat to U.S. interests (Trump’s Picks To Lead Pentagon, CIA Take Tough Stand On Russia – Jan. 13). Hasn’t he been monitoring the news? It is abundantly clear that the U.S. is the main threat to U.S interests.

Barry Devonald, Vancouver

Donald Trump says vice-president-elect Mike Pence is leading an effort to get final approvals through various agencies and Congress for Mr. Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border. I can’t help but feel that if construction is ever completed, Mr. Trump’s “great wall” will eventually become known as the “Pence fence.”

Michael Kennedy, North Vancouver

