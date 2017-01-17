Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Politicians, ethics

Our neighbours to the south must be envious that the current ethical debate involving our nation’s leader is … whether he should have accepted a ride to a family friend’s island retreat (Why Was The PM’s Vacation A Secret? – editorial, Jan. 16).

Beth Bailey, Ajax, Ont.

Hell must have frozen over, as I want to write something positive about the Prime Minister.

I think it’s great that Justin Trudeau wants to cross the country listening to Canadians. He’s out of the Ottawa bubble and that’s good for our governance.

I have no problem with taxpayers paying for that, as listening is part of the job description. The tour is a welcome balance to the previous (and ongoing?) cash-for-access events for the 1 per cent.

I have a harder time writing something positive about the visit to the Aga Khan’s private island: family time for helicopter parents?

David Beattie, Chelsea, Que.

Surely our Prime Minister deserves a private family holiday without such petty scrutiny. Regarding his flight on a private helicopter – perhaps Canadians would have been more forgiving if he had paddled his own raft?

Anne Swales, Peterborough, Ont.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged his ministers to meet the “highest” ethical standards. When applied to himself, this high ethical standard appears to be “not actually illegal.”

Curiously, this seems to be the same ethical standard adopted by president-elect Donald Trump.

Did someone say they couldn’t get along?

James Russell, Ottawa

How much risk?

The scariest item in Saturday’s Globe and Mail didn’t involve any of Donald Trump’s machinations. It was the interview with Mark Machin, head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The headline Appetite For Risk was extremely disconcerting; the details were no more reassuring: “a plan built on taking on more risk with the expectation of higher returns in the long run” and “some bumpy years.” Really? With our money that we have invested in the CPP over a lifetime of work? With funds on which many retirees depend for their day-to-day needs?

It’s not reassuring that “less than 20 per cent of the pension fund assets are in Canada,” and that this portion is set to decrease even further. Our pension money is invested in Chinese shopping malls when entire new cities in China, including the shopping malls, are empty?

It’s also not reassuring to learn that Mr. Machin’s previous experience was at Goldman Sachs, one of the investment companies that received a huge bailout from U.S. taxpayers after the 2008 financial debacle. And it’s especially disconcerting to learn that CPPIB does not have a dedicated chief risk officer.

Remember 2008?

Canada’s economy stayed afloat because its financial institutions and pension funds did not take huge risks with other people’s money. Perhaps recalling irresponsible high-risk investments will prompt Canadian politicians to insist that the CPPIB does not make paupers out of Canada’s pensioners.

Jennifer O’Rourke, Cobourg, Ont.

A 99-per-center

Re Both The Left And Right Are Wrong About Davos (Report on Business, Jan. 16): Surely what is wrong about the Davos conference is that it represents conspicuous consumption by the economically and socially secure, while simultaneously alienating those struggling to pay their weekly and monthly expenses and facing increasing employment insecurity.

As a modest suggestion from one of the 99 per cent, why don’t they meet in a location where they would at least bring some sort of economic benefit to a less fortunate part of the world – Athens comes to mind.

Ian Guthrie, Ottawa

It’s ruining hockey

Roy MacGregor’s fine article, A Father’s Fight (Sports, Jan. 14), detailied the tragic death of Derek Boogaard through fighting in the National Hockey League and Derek’s father’s attempt to have fighting banned.

It is beyond comprehension – mine anyway – why what should be the best, most skillful team game there is continues to put players in situations where fighting is not only permitted but encouraged, leading to serious injuries and the gulping down of powerful painkillers, as was the case with Derek.

Violence is ruining hockey.

Perhaps NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and his millionaire/billionaire hockey team owner pals should square off between periods of games, see what it’s like and give us all a thrill.

That would be worth a ticket.

Let me remind you that a few years ago, a 21-year-old senior player with the Whitby Dunlops, Don Sanderson, died after striking his head on the ice in a fight.

Bill Boyd, Lakefield, Ont.

A matter of taste

Re Shedding (Ugly) Light On Planning Review (Jan. 14): I could not agree more with Alex Bozikovic’s piece on the execrable lighting of the Aura condominium tower in downtown Toronto.

I found myself recalling the story of Guy de Maupassant, who was said to have eaten lunch most days at the café at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris – because it was the only place in that city from which he could not see the tower, which he hated.

I am now looking for a suite in the Aura.

Garth Goddard, Toronto

De gustibus non est disputandum and all that – but really, I must protest Alex Bozikovic’s description of the Aura building as ugly.

I think it’s gorgeous.

The first glimpse I had of it was while driving after dark: I glanced north and there was this glorious waterfall lighting up the night sky. It took my breath away.

Since then, I’ve been admiring the building from a distance from many places in the city. I love the grace of the structure. I’m always looking for it on the skyline as I’m out and about in town.

The point about the lights being a hazard for migrating birds must be taken seriously, but that has been addressed by turning them off during migration season. I for one will look forward each season to their being turned back on.

Sondra Bolton, Toronto

Hmm …

Re Bestsellers (Books, Jan. 14): You’ve got to love this juxtaposition. In The Globe and Mail’s Saturday list of best-selling self-improvement books, No. 7 was The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. No. 10, meanwhile, was Get Your Sh*t Together.

No one can say that Canadians aren’t covering all the bases.

Geoff Smith, Kingston

