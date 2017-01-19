Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Trade troubles

Re Canada Given Advance Notice Of Trump’s NAFTA Demands (Jan. 18): With all the wailing by “progressives” about the mercantilist policy noise south of the border, aren’t many of these folks part of the same gang who were decrying free trade as a doomsday scenario for Canada in 1988?

Canada should be cleaning up its own interprovincial trade tariffs, which should not be legitimate under our Constitution. British Columbia, with its billion-dollar fee for Trans Mountain’s expansion, is making another tax grab on an industry doing cross-border business within Canada because it knows the federal government will allow it (B.C. Pipeline Fee Sets A Terrible Precedent – editorial, Jan. 17).

Thomas Heath, Rothesay, N.B.

Your pipeline editorial characterizes B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s agreement with Kinder Morgan as an example of “strong-arming companies.” I see it as a welcome reversal of the usual strong-arming of governments by companies for subsidies to locate their new and expanded plants. Hats off to Ms. Clark for putting the boot on the government foot!

Rob Hawkins, Oakville, Ont.

Just not worthy?

Kevin O’Leary wants to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (O’Leary Expected To Enter Leadership Race, Jan. 18). He backs out of an all-candidates debate in French because his lack of proficiency in the language may make him appear somewhat incompetent. For all his boasting and bluster, this action alone makes him seem rather cowardly.

He will tell you he knows all, has experience in all facets required to be leader of the Conservatives and become PM. Yet he won’t face candidates in a debate where his language skill may prove him less than equal. Can you imagine if he were to become prime minister and had to face a critical issue where he didn’t feel his knowledge was superior to any adversary? Not worthy of the job.

Paul Luoto, St. Thomas, Ont.

What’s going on?

Re Secret Manoeuvres (editorial, Jan. 18): So much for openness and transparency from the Liberal government concerning Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who has been temporarily relieved of command. The chief of the defence staff, General Jonathan Vance, departs the country and the Minister of Defence and the Prime Minister employ the cone of silence. I think most Canadians would agree that the withholding of the reasons for such action is unfair and discriminatory.

J.G. Gilmour, Calgary

U.K.’s Brexit break

Re May’s Clean Brexit Break Could Be Anything But (Report on Business, Jan. 18): I think Theresa May’s stand is almost Churchillian. The British joined the European Common Market for trade, not to be integrated into a highly socialistic group of countries. The British are socio-capitalistic and have never considered themselves as European.

Control over borders and immigration are the essential reasons given for Brexit, but there are many more irritants that have resulted in this parting.

Many in the U.K. believe that the way in which the EU is evolving is a slow but purposeful form of communism that is stagnating invention and entrepreneurship.

Germany and Britain are the strongest countries in the EU: Germany needs Europe because it exports some 45 per cent of its production – and while Britain needs Europe, it doesn’t need it under a socialistic flag.

Douglas Johnson, Fenwick, Ont.

Transgender kids

Re Transgender Kids: Who Decides? (Jan. 17): The BBC documentary Transgender Kids: Who Knows Best? has resulted in more controversy regarding gender dysphoria in children and adolescents. Our culture, most likely stemming from the media’s presentation of this topic, has forced us into two camps – those who oppose children identifying as transgender and those who do not. I believe the use of this perspective is the true disservice to these children and youth.

Many people will look for statistics and point out that youth may “desist” and return to their assigned gender later in life. They are correct. From the few studies we have, this is likely the majority when it comes to younger children. But others will use the same studies, point out many “persist,” and say we have to make sure to protect these vulnerable youth. They are equally correct.

But when we fail to recognize both perspectives and use problematic analogies, then we are at a standstill and these children and adolescents do not receive the care and help they need.

Decisions such as this are always done in a thoughtful manner and involve informing the youth and family of the different trajectories that may take place regarding the child’s gender. Regardless of one’s perspective, however, the ultimate goal is the same: a happy and healthy child of sound body and mind.

Joey Bonifacio, pediatrician, clinical lead of the Transgender Youth Clinic, Hospital for Sick Children

Organ shortages

Re It Takes More Than Laws To Boost Organ Donations (Jan. 17): Important information in support of André Picard’s position that it takes more than laws to boost organ donation rates is the fact family members of severely brain injured patients overwhelmingly (90 per cent) agree to organ donation when they are asked.

A lower donor conversion rate in Canada compared to Spain is due to differences in ascertainment of potential donors: In Canada, potential donors are estimated based on administrative data (which overestimate the true number of potential donors by a factor of two, leading to underestimation of the conversion rate), whereas Spanish estimates, based on chart audits of hospital deaths, are more accurate.

Investment in services to improve the identification of potential organ donors, and to support families in making informed decisions about organ donation, has led to a threefold increase in organ donation in British Columbia (from 7.2 to 20.3 per million population) between 2009-2016, giving real hope to our patients without any change in legislation.

Drs. Jagbir Gill, John Gill, David Landsberg, Kidney Transplant Program, St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver

Good on them

Re The Best We Can Do (Sports, Jan. 18): I was astonished to see Cathal Kelly describe Jose Bautista as “the most important Toronto athlete of the past two decades.” Mr. Kelly needs to give his head a serious shake! I can’t even fathom the term “athlete” being applied to a baseball player.

Mr. Bautista has learned the lessons of ultimatums and the arrogance of “bat flips.” He could take a lesson on the value of humility from his long-ball equal, Edwin Encarnacion. Jays management treated Mr. Bautista in much the same way any of us would react to an ultimatum. Good on them.

David Gelder, Mississauga

