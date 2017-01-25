Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

............................................................................................

Alternative universe

Re Spicer Holds Ground On Inaugural Audience Claim (Jan. 24): Trump aide Kellyanne Conway may have coined the term “alternative facts” and press secretary Sean Spicer may have been the Donald Trump instrument that trumpeted them, but the millions of voters who elected Mr. Trump had already created the concept.

Avril Taylor, Dundas, Ont.

.........................................

When your boss claims, falsely and against photographic evidence from multiple sources, that some 1.5 million people attended his inauguration speech, that he saw the crowd stretching to the Washington Monument, what to do about the yuge whopper?

Tell the same story – and give him cover by saying you were of course! talking about the digital audience. Do this even though he made it crystal clear he was talking about feet on the ground.

These alternative facts are from an alternative universe – not one where truth still has meaning.

Bella Henderson, Calgary

.........................................

This universe

Re Trump Praises The CIA, Bristles Over Inaugural Crowd Counts (Jan. 21): On his first full day as President, Donald Trump went to CIA headquarters. Rather than simply offering his support to the CIA, he began to ramble incoherently … that the attendance numbers at his inauguration were diminished by the “corrupt media” and that they would pay for this … that the military overwhelmingly voted for him ... that he repeatedly adorned the cover of Time magazine … that divine intervention halted the rain during his inaugural speech … that “I love” the CIA and his public feud with the CIA was a concoction of the “corrupt media” … that maybe there would be “another chance” to go back to Iraq and take the oil, the spoils of war.

The U.S., and by extension the free world, is now saddled with an unhinged, volatile, narcissistic, thin-skinned scatterbrain.

The world is in deep trouble.

Steve Sanderson, Quispamsis, N.B.

.........................................

Stand by Mexico

Re Adios, Mexico? (editorial, Jan. 24): Donald Trump will single out trading partners one by one, bully them to submit and try to set them against each other.

Less powerful and poorer countries will be hurt. The only way we can prevail is to act in unison. We need to combine our strengths with those of Mexico to fight for the best deal we can. Alone, we will be less successful and Mexico will be devastated. We both have means of retaliation. We must threaten to use them if necessary.

Otherwise, I would be ashamed as a Canadian to visit Mexico again.

David Selley, Toronto

.........................................

Cognitive dissonance

Re Health Hazards Of Vaping Are Overblown (Jan. 24): As an ex-smoker, I am bemused that public health officials lobby governments to establish safe injection sites for users of illegal drugs (an approach I support), while at the same time doing everything in their power to restrict access to cigarettes, a “drug” which is not only legal but from which these same governments generate some of the revenue used to establish safe injection sites.

This prohibition against smoking has gone so far as to not only prevent residents in long-term care hospitals and homes from smoking on their premises, but anywhere on the property. These restrictions force the disabled and elderly adults who are addicted to cigarettes to suffer the indignity of engaging in a completely legal activity out on the streets, where the the possibility of exposure to potentially medically compromising illnesses or accidents is increased by being outside.

Cognitive dissonance, anyone?

Brian Caines, Ottawa

.........................................

Women, marching

On Saturday, Margarent Wente wrote about Donald Trump’s election and made reference to those who might want to set their hair on fire (Don’t Set Your Hair On Fire. It Won’t Help – Jan. 21).

Her column on Tuesday, Women’s Solidarity Is A Mirage, said the March on Washington showed women are divided. She claimed the march won’t change history.

I dare say those who marched weren’t thinking about changing history or about being divided, we marched to demonstrate our concern, to show our support for equality for all, to say we are watching and will not stand idly by. It’s been said that if you don’t stand for something, then you’ll fall for anything. And if along the journey I feel like setting my hair on fire, I’ll grab Ms. Wente’s column to use as a wet blanket.

Barb Shea, Ottawa

.........................................

For Margaret Wente to write about the Women’s March in Washington is like a music critic writing about a concert she didn’t attend. As one of an estimated 500,000 participants in the Washington march, I felt the energy in the crowd and saw women of all ages with their fists punching the air, electrified by the passionate words of the speakers.

The march was a huge turning point for women; it sparked a flame that has already ignited change. Women who have never protested before have launched campaigns both here and in the U.S.; social media is alive with plans for further action. But you have to keep your eyes open and your ears to the ground to hear it.

Denise Davy, Burlington, Ont.

.........................................

A noble mission

Re On Mali, Proceed With Extreme Caution (editorial, Jan. 24): True, the situation in northern Mali is risky for peacekeepers, but what you fail to mention is the desire and good will of the government, most of the rebel groups in the North, and a vibrant civil society to implement the 2015 peace deal. Their efforts are continually thwarted by extremist Islamic groups.

There is tremendous opportunity here for Canada to provide support to those struggling to restore peace and stability in Mali who are fighting a losing battle with groups determined to lead the country into violence, chaos and destruction. I see no other mission nobler than this for Canadian peacekeepers.

Heather Johnston, Toronto

.........................................

McDonald’s tactics

Re Advocates Pen Open Letter To McDonald’s (Jan. 24): I have an anaphylactic allergy to mustard. I have not, cannot and will not eat in a McDonald’s because of my mustard allergy. Simple solution.

What McDonald’s is doing – saying all menu items may contain nuts – is what hundreds of food manufacturers are already doing. In an effort to protect themselves from law suits, many manufacturers now print a blanket warning that an item may contain any of a long list of major allergens – regardless of whether the item has any of those allergens. In covering the bases to avoid law suits, they have destroyed the credibility of the warnings.

For those of us with anaphylactic allergies (not the pretend ones many people say they have), we’ve reached the point where the allergy warnings on products cannot be believed or trusted.

J. Kirby Inwood, London, Ont.

Report Typo/Error