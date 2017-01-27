Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Such joy

Re Removing Both Lungs Saved Her Life (Jan. 26): It was delightful to learn the story of Melissa Benoit. I am sure other readers shared the joy, amazement and wonder the beautiful front-page picture of Ms. Benoit and her daughter, Olivia, brought to this reader.

I thank you for this dramatic change from all the recent tragedies in our troubled world.

Caryle Connolly, Lindsay, Ont.

Such joy on Melissa Benoit’s face: I found myself unable to look away from the love that shone out from your front page and feeling gratitude to doctors I will never know for the gift of a mother in a child’s life.

Such a wonderful moment. Such a wonderful picture to see across Canada on Thursday morning. Such a wonderful story.

Sarah Collins, Vancouver

Advice for U.K.’s PM

Re May Hopes To Make ‘Special Relationship’ Great Again (Jan. 26): In advance of today’s meeting with President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May might want to ponder the words of his chosen secretary of commerce and trade chief, Wilbur Ross, who’s been quoted as saying that “Brexit is a God-given opportunity for Britain’s financial rivals.” (In Mr. Trump’s eyes, everyone is a financial rival.)

Something else for Ms. May to ponder, too: “If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

While she is about it, she may want to consider that she is, after all, visiting Donald Trump – a man who claims that millions of people, “many of them dead,” voted illegally in the election that gave his opponent nearly three million more votes but gave him the presidency (Trump Vows ‘Major Investigation’ On Voter Fraud – Jan. 26).

Most of the dead people voted for “somebody else,” he said. I beg to differ. I believe most dead people would have voted for Donald Trump. Especially those who died in the 1950s when America was Great … unless of course you were native American, black, female or poor.

Ali Weisenberg, Kingston

A wall’s fate

Re Trump Continues Push For U.S. Barriers With Orders To Build Border Wall, Expand Deportations (Jan. 26): President Donald Trump’s fascination with walls reminds me of the Berlin Wall. The Soviets soon discovered it was ineffective without hundreds of guard towers, miles of anti-vehicle trenches, guard dogs, floodlights and tripwire machine guns. Despite this, East Germans found ways over and under the wall. I would imagine that Mexicans are as resourceful as Germans at climbing and tunnelling.

Wouldn’t it be a better solution to promote the economic conditions which would make the Mexicans prefer to stay in Mexico? Arguably, NAFTA has done just that. It may be the reason for the decline in illegal immigration in recent years.

The Berlin Wall was opened in 1989, when it started to come down. A small portion that has been left standing is now a must-stop for tour buses, pieces are sold on eBay and intact panels are displayed in museums around the globe as a reminder of human folly. I would predict the same fate for Mr. Trump’s wall.

Hubert Hogle, Napanee, Ont.

What is to stop Mexicans from flying to Canada and then crossing into the United States from here? So far, there is no wall.

If Donald Trump wants one, he will have to pay for it.

Hammond Bentall, Stratford, Ont.

Delight in living

Re Mary Richards: Feminist Icon (obituaries, Jan. 26): Like Marsha Lederman, I was struck with a sense of deep loss at hearing of Mary Tyler Moore’s death.

As a young teen who faithfully watched The Mary Tyler Moore show, I couldn’t help compare Mary with my mother, a successful career woman who not only looked like Mary (to my eyes), but seemed to have life well organized and all figured out (even if I did rail against the many rules and expectations).

Both women provided me with a sense of what it would be like to live as a grown-up, but Mary’s sheer delight in living and her ability to laugh at her own foibles and speak up about injustice seemed so human, so balanced. She was an independent, spirited role model who came as close to real life as a TV figure ever could.

What a surprise to have grief bumped out of the way by a joyful outburst of song in my head – and then out loud: “Who can turn the world on with her smile?/ Who can take a nothing day, and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile?” I never understand, let alone remember song lyrics; the fact that these have stayed with me for 40 years, along with a clear vision of Mary Tyler Moore’s smile and optimism, says a lot about the strength of this woman and her show. I hope that the young women I teach have such a positive icon to look up to.

Maribeth Adams, Kamloops, B.C.

A new deal?

Re Should Canada Scrap NAFTA And Seek A New Deal With Trump? (Jan. 24): The United States can terminate the Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement (FTA) just as easily as the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) – on six months’ notice – and do it at the same time.

President Donald Trump would do it if the benefits to Canada it provides also don’t suit his protectionist desires.

Investment protection in the Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement has no enforceability teeth. Also, Canada recently bowed to pressure from the European Union (to get the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed), accepting a quite different, novel version of how disputes are settled, one which the United States rejected in negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) (now failed), and for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (T-TIP), a U.S./EU comprehensive trade deal, where the negotiations are continuing.

Services in the Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement are written “backward” to NAFTA. Only those listed are free: In NAFTA, it’s all services unless any is specifically excluded.

So … while suggesting that scrapping NAFTA and reverting to the former Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement while a new deal is negotiated is imaginative, it would seem that it bears closer examination.

Michael Robinson, Toronto

Woodshed strategy

We’re told Canadians are satisfied with the country’s voting system (Electoral-Reform Survey Findings Released – Jan. 25)?

Justin Trudeau’s campaign promise to change the system was made with his party in third place. Mr. Trudeau’s preferred alternative, ranked ballots, was thought to increase the Liberals’ chances of forming a government.

But having won the first-past-the-post election, I suspect his advisers took the Prime Minister behind the woodshed to make it clear that no change was needed.

You get what you want in a survey, and the result was no surprise. It was designed to produce what the woodshed required.

Ian Newbould, Toronto

