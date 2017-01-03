Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................

Leader because …

I was impressed with Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt’s personal story and the way she is dealing with her current and past struggles, but she made a comment that gave me pause. She states she should be chosen as leader because she is the one who can beat Justin Trudeau (Raitt Says She’s The ‘One To Beat’ Justin Trudeau – Dec. 30).

Okay, but what about being a leader because you can best serve the country and the interests of Canadians? Why is it always the ultimate goal to defeat the other party? Why can’t politicians and parties put aside partisanship and just make a case for being a dedicated and hard-working servant of the people and maybe even working together with the other parties to make this great country even better?

Let’s not continue our slide into the dysfunctional divisive politics of our American neighbours.

Brian Kennelly, Grimsby, Ont.

................................................

To Lawrence Martin’s wry description of the Conservative leadership contest as a “turtle derby,” I would add that it’s also a race of the bland leading the bland (Year 150: Will It Bring Fortune Or Folly? – Dec. 28).

The last time I saw some 14 candidates standing on the same stage, vying for the same job, it was the Republicans in the United States – and we all know how that turned out. What Canada’s Conservatives need is a belligerent ex-reality TV star who specializes in gleefully dashing people’s hopes.

Oh … wait a minute …

Daniel J. Christie, Port Hope, Ont.

................................................

Big pharma’s reach

The very wise Sir William Osler (1849-1919) said that “One of the first duties of the physician is to educate the masses not to take medicine” (Patent ’738 – Dec. 30). The opioid crisis has cast a bold light on the truth of this statement, particularly as it involves the prescription of powerful opioids for non-cancer pain.

Now we are living with the terrible consequences resulting when doctors and patients fall for the deceptions of the pharmaceutical industry that very effectively convinced many in the medical profession to prescribe narcotics for conditions that should not have been treated with these powerful drugs.

As a pediatrician treating newborns who are withdrawing from opioids because their mothers are addicted to narcotics, I see an ugly underside of this phenomenon that involves truly innocent victims.

Paul Thiessen, MD, Vancouver

................................................

Your excellent front-page story of the root of the opioid crisis reminds us once again of the dangerous perils that result from leaving the education of our physicians in the hands of the pharmaceutical industry. We see this in all areas of medicine to this day. It is sad and profoundly embarrassing that most physicians’ organizations in Canada believe that they can’t hold an educational seminar, workshop or dinner without some drug company picking up the tab. There is no free lunch – because at the end of the day, patients pay.

Alan Cassels, drug policy researcher, University of Victoria

................................................

‘Offensive dismissal’

Re Boyden’s Lynching Should Set Off Alarms (Dec. 29): Konrad Yakabuski compares the recent critiques of Joseph Boyden’s elastic statements about his heritage to “lynching.” Really?

Comparing an uncomfortable spotlight on a successful author to the routine extrajudicial murder of innocent African-Americans (and, no doubt indigenous people everywhere) constitutes an offensive dismissal of very real racism. Mr. Yakabuski should reflect and retract.

James Cavalluzzo, Vancouver

................................................

My thanks to Konrad Yakabuski for his column on Joseph Boyden. In the book All My Relations: An Anthology of Contemporary Canadian Native Fiction, there is a passage by Thomas King which is applicable to the discussion of who is writing and authenticity. It states: “ ‘All my relations’ is at first a reminder of who we are and of our relationship with both our family and our relatives. It also reminds us of the extended relationship we share with all human beings.”

This strikes me as an accepting philosophy, rather than one that carries the notion that Mr. Boyden, if the allegations about his ancestry prove correct, is somehow stealing the voices of native writers.

Sally Wylie, Burlington, Ont.

................................................

Kids’ inactivity

Re Kids Need More Than A Daily Mile (Dec. 27): This concept, while generating lots of interest in Europe, does little to address the growing physical inactivity crisis impacting our kids.

As a secondary school health and physical education teacher for 29 years, I am frustrated and dismayed at the approach schools take with regard to physical activity and the health of our kids. Despite the overwhelming evidence that exercise benefits learning, schools continue to treat physical activity as disposable, something that might “get in the way” of numeracy and literacy. After being active, students are more focused, better behaved and ready to learn. The sad part is that few educators are willing or able to connect these dots.

As André Picard points out, we need to make physical activity a seamless part of the learning experience at school, just as, if not more, valuable than time spent in math or English class.

The focus needs to be on the inclusion of every student. The “top down” model of student athletes first and everyone else second needs to change. This model does little to benefit the overall well-being of students.

And it’s not just the physical health of kids that is a concern: Our kids’ mental-health crisis is a growing concern. Once again, we know that exercise, being connected to other students, and having fun greatly benefits mental health. With all of this evidence, it is time that schools connected the dots between health and learning.

Steve Friesen, Guelph, Ont.

................................................

Memorable indeed

A reader recalls John Glenn’s memorable orbit as the day when he, then a child, underwent open heart surgery to close a defect, a day when both their lives depended on science and human skill (I Remember – Dec. 30).

But what a difference on that day in 1962 between the engineering marvel that put Mr. Glenn in space and the – by today’s standards – rather primitive surgery by the celebrated William Mustard to repair that heart defect.

I trained with Dr. “Bill” Mustard then and we employed the physiologic observations of the other great Canadian pioneer, Dr. “Bill” Bigelow, on the protective effects of hypothermia: A child’s body temperature was reduced to 28 C by ice packs in the armpits and groin while cold saline was slosh-ed in the open chest. The great veins draining into the heart were then clamped, the heart opened and the defect rapidly closed in three to four minutes (any longer risked organ damage) with subsequent body rewarming by hot water bottles!

It would be a few years yet before innovative technology allowed the safe use of heart-lung machines to facilitate longer surgery on more complex problems.

Bernard Goldman, MD, Toronto

Report Typo/Error