Happy 150th, but …

Re Ottawa Spending Half A Billion Dollars For Country’s Anniversary (Jan. 5): I sit here, in my humble abode, reading about how we, as a country, will be spending $500-million on our 150th birthday celebrations.

I am a very proud and patriotic Canadian but, c’mon, is this really necessary?

We have so many financial priorities that require urgent focus: homelessness, child hunger, immigrant integration, education etc. Surely we would realize more patriotic and compassionate value by focusing on these pressing priorities versus squandering precious financial resources on red couches, icebreaker voyages and websites to find community events?

Doug Collitz, Toronto

This birthday would be a whole lot happier if we weren’t spending money we don’t have on silliness we don’t need. Red couches? And I thought gazebos had a lock on the dumb-spending competition.

Celebrate our 150th? Absolutely! But not in a way that makes us resent paying for it.

Nancy Wilson, Halifax

Complicated? Well …

Re Trump And Trade: It’s Complicated (editorial, Jan. 5): What a surprise. A man born into wealth, who made himself wealthier by exploiting others, who thinks he shouldn’t contribute to the tax base, a sexist, racist, xenophobic narcissist, fails to understand free trade with other countries.

David Hughes Glass, Saugeen Shores, Ont.

O Canada, we finally have to wake up to the fact that our biggest customer and protector doesn’t care about us that much any more. Perhaps it is time to climb down off our ideological ladder and ensure we have jobs, food, fresh water, houses and utilities for all our citizens.

Time to realize that first and foremost we are a natural resources exporter so get those pipelines built! To market our lumber to Asia and Europe. To make sure our agricultural exports are the world’s finest and most competitive. If China thinks our canola isn’t clean enough, clean it up. It is the customer, or have we forgotten that?

Time to really protect our fisheries and ensure we are marketing the world’s finest seafood. To invest in Ontario and Quebec industry and turn those tired factories back into modern facilities that can compete.

We can still have the greatest nation on Earth, but as Canadians, we must realize the U.S. gravy train has left the station.

We cannot tax our way to prosperity, we actually have to sell things the rest of the world wants. We better realize what we have, then come up with the grand plan and the big vision of what we can do to maintain and build our prosperity as a nation. Donald Trump and his colleagues are not worried about us, no matter how nice and polite we might be.

George Brookman, Calgary

Donald Trump and 140 characters: The medium really is the message.

Tony Butler, Montreal

Jobs, the planet

Re Ontario’s Plan: Destroy Jobs, Save The Planet (Jan. 4): Margaret Wente’s column on Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan was very one-sided. Scientists, governments and business leaders agree – the longer we wait to act on climate change, the more it will cost us. Ontario is moving forward with a plan that puts a cap on the emissions that businesses can release into the atmosphere. We are taking this approach because it guarantees emission reductions at the cheapest price possible for families and businesses, unlike a carbon tax scheme which would cost more without guaranteeing any reductions.

Ontario is also reinvesting every dollar to support up to $1.9-billion per year in green projects that fight climate change, such as housing retrofits and electric vehicle incentives. Being a leader in fighting climate change puts Ontario in the best position for long-term economic growth, allowing us to benefit from the new jobs that will come with this transition. Most importantly, our plan balances the need for action with what’s best for Ontario.

Glen Murray, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change

We do not need the tar sands; we need far less fossil fuel than we have been guzzling. We do not need factories to build more cars in Canada (or anywhere). We need those plants to be retooled to build passenger trains, ferries and public transit vehicles. (How about some competition for Bombardier’s poor performance?)

In fact, more jobs are being created now in the green-energy sector than in fossil fuels.

It’s true that cap and trade will not really produce the carbon results we need. It simply allows polluting companies to buy credits from more responsible companies. What we need is a carbon fee and public dividend program, where the money collected is paid out to those who need it most (not the 1 per cent). Let’s bring Ontario and Canada into the 21st century at last: Think seven generations in every decision that’s made by anyone. I want to ensure that there is a green planet left for my grandchildren.

Kate Chung, Toronto

CEOs’ earnings

Re Sizing Up CEO Compensation : What You Should Look For (Report on Business, Jan. 5): As this article notes, if you exclude the Valeant CEO’s compensation in 2015, the numbers drop dramatically for the remaining 99 chief executives, from an average $9.5-million a year to $7.7-million.

Do some CEOs deserve such pay? Yes. Do some definitely not deserve it? Yes. But the thing is: I have a choice whether to invest in that company. If, as a shareholder/owner of that company, I disagree with the results the CEO is providing, I can divest that stock.

That contrasts in my mind with some of the obscene amounts paid to civil servants and their bosses, especially with some of the total screw-ups we all can plainly see. In those cases, I have no choice but to pay and pay – and that to me is the worse scenario.

As for letter writers who suggest government intervention … well, I can’t finish that thought.

Colin Wheeler, Whitby, Ont.

Oh, come on now: If government doesn’t rein in CEOs’ ridiculous salaries, no one will (Companies Should Fix It, Not Ottawa – editorial, Jan. 4).

Yes, the CEO compensation system is not a plot to expand income inequality. But it is a system to ensure CEOs make lots of money. Boards of directors aren’t going to find “courage” to stop the practice – the boards are made up mostly of other companies’ CEOs (or retired CEOs).

It is the biggest example we see in society of “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.”

Neale Adams, Vancouver

American workers?

Re Trump Scores Victory As Ford Shelves Plans For Mexican Plant (Jan. 4): Where have the manufacturing jobs gone? The picture of the vehicle assembly plant in Texas shows the answer very plainly. It’s all robot welders: There isn’t a person in sight.

Bruce Cossar, Kingston

