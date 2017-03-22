Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

.................................................................................................................................

Budget’s sweet note?

I hope the Finance Minister saw the staggering research figures Jamie Oliver cited in the call for a 20-per-cent sugar tax, which he argued “could save 13,000 lives … prevent 600,000 Canadians from becoming obese … save $11.5-billion in health-care costs, and generate $43.6-billion” over 25 years (Will Bill Morneau Save 13,000 Lives? – March 20).

A sugar levy would make for sweet news in today’s budget.

What sugar is doing to Canadians’ health is a sin. It belongs with alcohol and tobacco, already the subject of sin taxes.

Millicent Jamieson, Winnipeg

...............................................

Health risks emerge from a complex mix of factors. Perhaps the most effective strategy would be for governments and key stakeholders – including industry – to work together on targeting obesity and diabetes. At the Canadian Beverage Association, we are proud of our role in improving the nutritional awareness and health of Canadians by offering a diverse range of beverages, including many with no and low calories and sugar, and reducing package sizes. Our efforts over the past decade have helped ensure that calories and sugar from beverages continue to decline – as they have for 13 straight years.

Penalizing consumption – especially for those more economically vulnerable – with a sugar tax is no way to continue this trend. What will work better is a substantive dialogue and a collaborative effort between industry, health and public officials to develop effective public nutrition strategies for Canadians.

Jim Goetz, president, Canadian Beverage Association

...............................................

I hope the Finance Minister introduces a sugar tax. The tax should go into a dedicated fund to be used by front-line workers in food-education and sports-initiative programs. Please, Mr. Morneau, don’t let big business mess with the lives of our grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Don Forsey, Toronto

...............................................

A slight asymmetry

Re FBI Confirms Russia-Trump Election Probe, Warns Moscow Will Try Again (March 21): On Oct. 28, 2016, FBI Director James Comey revealed the probe of the Anthony Weiner e-mails, with possible implications for Hillary Clinton. On Monday, Mr. Comey told us that the FBI had also been probing the Trump campaign for possibly illegal contacts with Russia since July – a revelation that, had it been announced in October rather than in March, would have been at least as damaging to the Trump campaign as the Anthony Weiner revelation was to the Clinton campaign.

Also, Mr. Comey went out of his way on Monday to say that the Department of Justice had authorized him to disclose what he had just revealed, whereas we all know that it did not authorize the revelation in October concerning Ms. Clinton.

Notice a slight asymmetry?

Ronald Beiner, professor of political science, University of Toronto

...............................................

The Globe and Mail may be right that is was a bad day for Donald Trump, but the Republicans, who really control things, are going to let him get away with it (Donald Trump’s Really Bad Day – editorial, March 21). To make matters worse, he doesn’t care, because he has so many politicians afraid of his “base.” Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” was actually not a bad description. Don’t look for drastic action any time soon.

David Vallance, Toronto

...............................................

Nuclear midnight

Re The Cassandras Are Warning Of Nuclear Doom – So Why Doesn’t Canada Seem To Care? (Focus, March 18): Pierre Trudeau dedicated the last years of his political life working at the UN and around the world to find a way back from the nuclear brink. His son should take up that mantle. Nothing, not even global climate change, is more important than managing nuclear terror.

We live in a world tormented by war, which even reaches Canada by way of desperate refugees, but too often the public reaction is ostrich-like. Perhaps we cannot hope to recreate the Garden of Eden, but we can keep the nuclear genie in its lamp. We’ve done so for seven decades, but it calls for constant attention and careful diplomacy.

Nicholas Tracy, associate, Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society

...............................................

Elizabeth Renzetti’s article, although interesting in the history it recalls, does not explore the potential reasons for the very question she raises. While I believe that anyone in his or her right mind would agree the entire world should be embarking on the path of nuclear non-proliferation, the question remains: How do we get everyone on board?

It’s easy to cite Israel, for instance, as one of the countries that has failed to “get with the program.” And what if Israel did but (some of its) neighbours didn’t? And what if IS manages to get the bomb? Wouldn’t Israel be its first target?

We need to address this volatile situation. The same old naive approach is inherently unhelpful. Perhaps a focus on the science of nuclear-war avoidance needs to take precedence before legislation can have meaning.

Ruth Zimerman, Toronto

...............................................

Enter the U.S.?

Re An Unexpected Girl Guides Lesson: Let’s Simply Not Enter The United States (March 18): At a time when Come from Away is being toasted as an inspiring play, a testament to the long-standing companionship of our two nations, the no-go tourists are also saying, “Stay away.” Is this what friends do when one is going through a spot of trouble with a relationship? A close friend in a troubled relationship needs more support than ever.

If we, as Canadians, can recognize that Americans are not like us and are indeed from “away” (reflected in differences in much of their politics and culture ), why can’t we tolerate their decision to elect (a key word) a man who may only be a one-term President?

I regret the turmoil his presidency is causing, I abhor the bullying tactics of the left-leaning media, it’s too bad he can’t resist tweeting his stream-of-consciousness. But I will not stay away because I object to Americans’ electoral choice, as if somehow they cannot see the consequences for themselves.

I understand why the Girl Guides would decide not to travel to the U.S. if it means the exclusion of some of their members. This is not true for all of us. Individuals who can travel to the U.S. should travel to the U.S., if for no other reason than to separate the overblown hype of the media from the reality of Americans living under President Donald Trump. They are not the enemy.

Pamela Pastachak, Niagara Falls, Ont.

...............................................

Kudos to the Girl Guides for cancelling all trips to the U.S. They made it clear this wasn’t politics or protest, but a statement on behalf of inclusivity and diversity.

Soon after Donald Trump was elected, my wife and I decided not to go to the States while he is President. We’ve travelled in the U.S. extensively, and while we will miss doing so, feel that we, too, want to make a statement.

And, yes, ours is a statement of protest against a misogynistic, bigoted, racist demagogue who some day – soon, I hope – will choke on the tsunami of his own verbal diarrhea.

Ted Van Geest, St. Catharines, Ont.

Report Typo/Error