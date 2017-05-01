Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Investigate. Fully …

Home Capital Group announced in July, 2015, that it had suspended 45 brokers who had falsified income information on mortgage applications (Home Capital Rebounds As It Firms Up Line Of Credit, Looks At Possible Sale, April 28). It had known this information for at least five months. HCG said it wanted to investigate the scope of the problem before making it public.

The Ontario Securities Commission objected, saying that the withheld facts “would have been considered important by a reasonable investor in making a decision to buy, sell or hold HCG securities.” The OSC issued “enforcement notices” against HCG and some of its executives in March, 2017.

One could make a similar, but stronger, criticism against the OSC as the OSC has made against HCG. The OSC knew about HCG’s disclosure in July, 2015, but delayed 20 months before issuing the enforcement notices, which impacted the market far more than HCG’s announcement.

I suppose it would have an explanation similar to HCG’s: It wanted to investigate the problem fully.

Ron Lyall, Victoria

Telephone trade

Re Trump Ready To Negotiate NAFTA After Calls From Pena Nieto, Trudeau (April 28): Is there anyone so naive as to believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s power of persuasion and that of President Enrique Pena Nieto had anything to do with Donald Trump’s about-face in “saving” NAFTA? The limitless ego of the American President would like us to think so – as if economic and public policy boiled down to a nice little chat among golf buddies.

I suppose if one considers the study of economics one of those “fake sciences,” an ignorant mind would be driven to conclude the world turns according to personal likes and dislikes. If that were the case, we should all be very happy and grateful that Justin Trudeau is such a great guy.

Stewart C.E. Gillis, Brampton, Ont.

What are we to make of Donald Trump’s pronouncement that he has a “very, very good relationship” with Mexico’s President but only a “very good relationship” with Canada’s PM?

Should we be very worried – or very, very worried about our status in this three-way?

Sarah Jane Wilson, Edmonton

Behaving unpredictably prior to a negotiation is an effective way of throwing one’s opponent off balance. To loosely quote Maurice Richard: If I don’t know what I’m going to do when I cross the blue line on a breakaway, how can the goalie possibly know what I’m going to do?

Preston Manning, Calgary

It is questionable whether the U.S. President would have the authority to “terminate,” unilaterally, the provisions of NAFTA. This is because NAFTA was brought to effect on the American side by Congress through the NAFTA Implementation Act.

Even if the President were to exercise his authority under the U.S. Constitution to end the treaty, the Implementation Act would continue.

Del Atwood, New Glasgow, N.S.

In Ontario’s debt

Re Ontario Bets Strong Economy Will Keep Budget Balanced (April 28): As a trustee in bankruptcy (now retired), I often had individuals say to me that they could not sleep at night because of the debt they were carrying. So I wonder how Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Finance Minister Charles Sousa can sleep at night when they look at the province’s debt load?

The only explanation that I can suggest is that they know that they will not have to repay this debt, as it will be future generations of Ontarians who will be responsible for it.

Harold Brief, Toronto

There were winners in Ontario’s budget but mental health and supportive housing weren’t among them.

Instead, the government repeated its February announcement about improving access to psychotherapy, youth hubs and limited funding for supportive housing. At the time, Health Minister Eric Hoskins called for mental health care to have parity with physical health care.

While the funding announced is welcome, it pales in relation to the announcements for pharmacare, base budget increases for hospitals and $2-billion in hospital construction: $140-million does not represent parity when health spending is going up by $1.5-billion. The disproportionate investment in health care relative to mental health means that Ontario is further than ever from reaching the 9-per-cent health-spending target recommended by the Mental Health Commission in 2012. While hallway care in hospitals is a problem, so is access to mental-health care and and supportive housing when 12,000 people are on a wait list in Toronto for up to seven years.

Steve Lurie, executive director, CMHA Toronto

Ontario drivers will be able to get a reduction on their insurance rates – wait for it – not on the basis of a clean driving record, but rather their possession of a mobile phone that will permit them to provide electronic proof of insurance rather than the current paper slip.

This proposal seems designed to promote the cellphone industry, not safe driving. There are times when one doesn’t need to look south to find politicians whose intelligence you really have to wonder about.

Peter Blanchard, Toronto

Timber mindset

American lumber barons have been successful in their lobbying efforts and Canadian operators face expensive tariffs and predelivery payments for exports to the United States.

It may be constructive to raise the provincial stumpage fees significantly – a move which might eliminate the U.S. claim of unfair subsidies. More importantly, it would provide money for forestry research and replanting cut areas. In the Ottawa Valley, for example, areas cut for white pine 30 years ago have simply grown back to trash rather than valuable timber.

More replanting should discourage the mindset that our forests are an infinite resource and that all we have to do is move farther north into the boreal forest. Our timber is a valuable resource which should be conserved and managed for future generations.

T.M. Holden, Deep River, Ont.

An irresistible pitch

Re Hal And Joanne Hit The CBC (Moment In Time, April 28): Friday’s Moment in Time for April 28, 1989, when Body Break debuted on CBC television, brought back memories of the day Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod came to see me to pitch an idea for a TV show about fitness.

Despite little experience in television production, their energy, enthusiasm and personal commitment to healthy living was irresistible. We agreed to work together in developing “two-minute shows” that could easily be scheduled in station breaks as public service announcements, on CBC and affiliated stations across the country.

And the rest is history.

Ron Devion, Brentwood Bay, B.C.

