Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................................................

Divided in B.C.

Donald Trump, Brexit, the Netherlands, France and B.C. all show the same dynamic at work: The diverse cities want to move forward to a future that may never be, while the more monocultural countryside wants to move back to a nostalgic age that never was.

Eric Mendelsohn, Toronto

........................................

A minority government is healthy, in that it allows the diverse views of our province to be represented in the legislature.

If, however, the Liberals pick up one or more seats in recounts, that will render the almost 60 per cent of B.C. voters who did not pick the Liberals irrelevant, with 40-some per cent of those who cast ballots holding 100 per cent of the legislative power. First-past-the-post has got to go.

I pray this minority government holds up. Let all three factions – Liberals, NDP, Greens – have a voice in legislation, not just one.

Drew Anderson, Vancouver

........................................

You’re fired

Re Trump Fires FBI Chief Over ‘Public Trust’ (May 10): Donald Trump’s sudden firing of FBI director James Comey can only be compared to the infamous Saturday Night Massacre in October, 1973, when then-president Richard Nixon fired the special prosecutor who was investigating the Watergate cover-up.

Mr. Comey was leading a criminal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials. It is outrageous, and a brazen conflict of interest, that Mr. Trump removed Mr. Comey from that investigation, and that the new head of the FBI will now be a Trump appointee.

It’s ironic that Mr. Trump cited Nixon/Watergate in the infamous Saturday morning tweet in which he levelled unproven accusations against former president Barack Obama, because Mr. Trump has now truly drawn disturbing parallels between his own presidency and Mr. Nixon’s, which was rife with the abuse of power.

Jeff Buckstein, Kanata, Ont.

........................................

Flooded

Re Water. Rising. Again (letters, May 10): Governments have responded swiftly to help people subjected to flooding. But should that help include financial compensation to homeowners, using public money? Municipalities are responsible for flood damage to homes they have permitted to be built in vulnerable, low lying areas. Home buyers naively assume that if a municipality allows construction, the location must be safe – then come floods and damage. All parties should review their high school geography notes on floodplains.

Reiner Jaakson, Oakville, Ont.

........................................

Most homeowners are unaware overland flood insurance is now available. We have it (we are not affected by this flood) because our agent made a personal call to advise us. While I agree some responsibility for taking out insurance lies with the client, it also lies with their agent.

In cases such as the severe flooding Eastern Canada is experiencing, I believe it is necessary for the government to step in to mitigate the damage. “Your tough luck,” is an outdated attitude.

Yvonne Hertzberger, Stratford, Ont.

........................................

Ban solitary

Re Ottawa Fails To Act In Time To Stop Lawsuit On Segregation (May 9): The John Howard Society and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are right that legislation is needed to put an end to the appalling use of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons – at all levels, in all provinces. The Sapers report for Ontario – a heavy user of solitary, with tragic outcomes – goes a long way in stating the changes needed.

But we should go further: Abolish solitary confinement, instead of limiting the duration. Hanging, flogging and the paddle were abolished decades ago – not just limited to 15 strokes instead of 30.

If more than 15 days of solitary confinement qualifies as “torture” according to the UN, how is 14 or 15 days good for your health?

There is evidence that even a few days of solitary causes harm. Lights on 24/7, and no fresh air, sunlight or exercise add to the stress. Almost all prisoners get out eventually. They should be fit for life outside when they do.

Lynn McDonald, former criminologist, Toronto

........................................

Art, appropriation

Re Axed Art Exhibit Renews Appropriation Debate (May 8): The cancelled exhibition of Amanda PL’s work is the perfect metaphor for other current debates regarding Indigenous responses to the overarching Canada 150 environment (the national celebration of 150 years of Confederation) within which this story is unfolding. Indeed, it seems to define a central crisis of representation and identity of our era: who gets to speak on whose behalf in our museum, gallery and other creative spaces, including the literary, concerning the representation of authentic, unfiltered Indigenous views and perspectives?

With respect to the physical space of museums and galleries at least, the groundbreaking Indians of Canada Pavilion at Montreal’s Expo 67 provides a model worthy of emulation today by Indigenous curators and gallerists in ongoing attempts to decolonize, Indigenize and un-settle these important venues.

John Moses, Upper Mohawk and Delaware bands, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory

........................................

When Daphne Odjig created Hoop Dancer, was she culturally appropriating Picasso, who was clearly an influence?

Was Picasso culturally appropriating the much put-upon Scots during his Blue period?

Is my cousin, who applied for (and got) her Métis status, more Indigenous than someone like me, who didn’t apply? I think if you scratch a fifth-generation 99-per-center, you’re as likely as not to find an Indigenous ancestor (I have two great-grandmothers I know about).

Cultural appropriation or homage? I lean toward the latter. In all things, inclusion rather than division serves the interests of the 99-per-cent, of whom I am one. Art in any form is a wondrous thing: a letting-go of constraint to find a true moment that comes from the deepest part of one’s own self. When it happens, it is a true gift, both to the artist and to the observer.

April Hurmuses, Vancouver

........................................

Jellyfish and cookies

Re Never Too Young For The Trip Of A Lifetime (Life & Arts, May 9): As a child-development specialist, I dragged six children on 10 overseas holidays from the age of 1 onward to “grow their brains.” Much to my chagrin, they remembered nothing before age 12.

Puberty is when children get their abstract thought, and although they recall fleeting moments of odd things, they don’t remember the “special moments” we adults consider special. They remember spotting a three-wheeled car, a dead jellyfish, or a certain type of cookie.

Now I will have to take them again when they are teens so they will actually benefit from travel. At least then they can help pay!

Judy Arnall, writing from Lisbon with my children!; Calgary

Report Typo/Error