...............................................................................................................................

Next steps in B.C.

Since last week’s election here in British Columbia, the three party leaders have been behaving calmly, listening to each other and showing a willingness to compromise (NDP, Greens May Seek Electoral Reform, May 12). Could one make a better argument in favour of minority governments and proportional representation?

Erik Taynen, Courtenay, B.C.

...............................................

Before the BC Greens try to work with the Liberals, they should check out what happened to the Irish Greens in 2011. They had won six seats in 2007, and joined the incumbent government, which no longer had majority support in Parliament. Green voters were surprised. In 2011, the Irish Greens lost all their seats.

Wilfred Day, Port Hope, Ont.

...............................................

While it appears that last fall’s electoral reform plebiscite here on PEI will not result in the move to PR that a majority of Island voters chose, from my perspective as the campaign manager for the PEI Coalition for PR, it is simply wrong to term it a “failure.” It was a great success for the growing majority of Islanders who want to make our democracy even better with proportional representation.

I suppose it could be seen as a failure from the perspective of the Liberal government, whose continued insistence that the views of their MLAs are more valuable than those of 37,000 voters has been a big part of the precipitous drop in support for their party in the public polling released since the plebiscite.

Mark Greenan, Summerside, PEI

...............................................

Imagining reality

In the debate about cultural appropriation, “appropriation” may not always be the apposite word. It’s not all Grey Owl and Uncle Remus.

Fiction apart, even those whose vocation and responsibility it is to render reality respectfully accessible may use their endogenous processes to that end. The journalist Philip Gourevitch, who wrote with deep feeling about the Rwandan genocide, said, “This is what fascinates me most in existence: the peculiar necessity of imagining what is, in fact, real.”

Bill Elleker, Toronto

...............................................

Cultures are growing, fluid, dynamic social petri dishes and one cannot suddenly freeze a culture in amber, as Canada’s Indigenous communities are attempting to do. The end result will be similar to the “reserve effect,” the creation of a stagnating, dying environment.

If someone doesn’t like, for example a black woman writing as a disabled white man commenting on Indigenous beliefs, then don’t buy the book, the painting or go to the movie. But don’t prevent others from enjoying the fruits of the cultural genie which is mankind’s unique, ever-changing legacy, and the inherent DNA of human life.

W.E. Hildreth, Toronto

...............................................

Ontario’s hydro

A lot of noise has been made recently about electricity price increases in Ontario (Ontarians To Face Hydro-Bill Surge, PCs Say, May 12). But for too long, the real costs of producing electricity, including damages to the environment and human health, have not been included fully in the price of electricity.

Now that these costs are starting to be incorporated, electricity prices will go up. But to put Ontario prices in perspective, consider the cost relative to other jurisdictions. Mid-peak electricity in Ontario currently costs 11.3 cents/kWh. These rates are lower than in almost all industrialized Western nations: For example, Ontario electricity prices would have to rise by 200 per cent before they reached the average electricity price in Germany.

Residences are one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. It is time we changed this.

Michael Drescher, Dundas, Ont.

...............................................

Rx for opioids

Re I Don’t Use Fentanyl To Get High. I Need It For Chronic Pain (May 10): Recently, a close family friend whose son was a habitual marijuana user was hospitalized for a collapsed lung. The procedure to repair the lung was painful and the doctor handed the young man a prescription for a common opioid. His mother was flabbergasted and demanded the doctor find an alternative to control his pain as her son was clearly in the category of “vulnerable.”

It is great to finally see a set of guidelines for the prescribing of opioids as a first line of treatment for pain. In Canada, an estimated 2,000 people died of opioid overdose in 2015 and this doesn’t take into consideration the number of deaths attributed to the use of other drugs initiated by opioids.

Doctors need to take a holistic approach to prescribing drugs, especially when the patient exhibits any sign of mental disorder or instability.

It is obvious that a national strategy for pain management is badly needed so that those for whom these drugs are “a life line” will not be denied. But for those for whom they are a death sentence, they should be severely limited.

Carol Victor, Burlington, Ont.

...............................................

Dawn Rae Downton stated the case of medical fentanyl perfectly.

The ivory tower guidelines are certainly welcome to remind physicians of the serious responsibility in prescribing pain pills, but lumping this with casual use of something that is sneaked in is misdirecting proper effort. The recent decision by the Ontario Drug Plan to delist the higher dose fentanyl makes no sense and only results in increased cost by forcing patients to use more patches of the lower dose.

The issue is to catch people who import/distribute illegal fentanyl, not to choke off the supply for patients who need it for a reasonable life. By cutting back by half of the previous guideline, it will force some people to go outside the system and thus be exposed to more of the illegal and deadly supply. While we are moving toward harm-reduction in managing addiction, why are we moving backward for people who are getting help within the system?

Frances Leung, MD, Toronto

...............................................

Held for ransom

Re Canada Must Do More For The Taken (May 11): Why should the Canadian taxpayer reward Caitlin Coleman and Joshua Boyle for their incredibly bad judgment in deciding to trek into Afghanistan, which is a war zone?

And yet we must. Leaving them to suffer in captivity with their two small children is just not how Canadians do things. Every effort must be made to free them – this time. If they insist on visiting dangerous countries again, is it too much to ask that they, or their families, post some kind of bond to help defray any further costs if things do not go well?

Colin Lowe, Nanaimo, B.C.

...............................................

A tale of fins

Re Her ’57 Chevy (Facts & Arguments, May 12): Your illustration doesn’t actually depict the tail end of of a ’57 Chevy. My father had a ’57 Chevy; it, too, was a two-tone green but it had tail fins. It remains one of the classic designs of American auto production.

This is just another example of what goes wrong in a world run by people under the age of 73.

Allan Scanlon, Toronto

